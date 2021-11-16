HomePod mini and the Disillusionment Charm

Black Friday is now just days away. The annual sales event is synonymous with heavily discounted televisions, but while the sight of shoppers brawling over a cheap Sony Bravia is thankfully a thing of the past, the very best Black Friday TV deals are still highly sought-after online. Most of the big retailers, including Amazon, AO, Currys and Studio, kicked off their Black Friday celebrations early, heavily discounting some of their bestselling TVs by up to £500. We’ve already found some eye-catching offers, which we’ve compiled below, but keep checking back all week for even more top deals.Follow live: The...
Comments / 0