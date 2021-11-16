A Markov Chain Approach for Myopic Multi-hop Relaying: Outage and Diversity Analysis

Multi-strain pathogens such as Group A Streptococcus, Streptococcus pneumoniae, and Staphylococcus aureus cause millions of infections each year with a substantial health burden. Control of multi-strain pathogens can be complicated by the high strain diversity often observed in endemic settings. It is not well understood how high strain diversity is maintained in populations, given that they compete with each other both directly (within an individual host) and indirectly (via host immunity). Previous modelling studies have investigated how indirect competition affects the prevalence and diversity of strains. However, these studies often make simplifying assumptions about the direct competition that occurs within hosts. Currently, little data is available to validate these assumptions, hence there is a need to clarify how sensitive model outputs are to these assumptions. In this study, we compare the dynamics of multi-strain pathogens under different assumptions about direct competition between strains using an agent-based model. We find that the assumptions made about direct competition can affect the epidemiological dynamics, particularly when there is no long-term immunity following infections and a low rate of importation of non-circulating strains. Our results suggest that while direct and indirect competition can each decrease strain diversity when they act in isolation, they may increase strain diversity when they act together. This finding highlights the importance of examining sensitivity to assumptions about strain competition. In particular, omitting consideration of direct competition can lead to inaccurate estimates of the likely effectiveness of control strategies as changes in strain diversity shift the level of direct strain competition.

SCIENCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO