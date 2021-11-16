ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

A Markov Chain Approach for Myopic Multi-hop Relaying: Outage and Diversity Analysis

By Andreas Nicolaides, Constantinos Psomas, Ioannis Krikidis
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

In this paper, a cooperative protocol is investigated for a multi-hop network consisting of relays with buffers of finite size, which may operate in different communication modes. The protocol is based on the myopic decode-and-forward strategy, where each node of the network cooperates with a limited...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Astrophysicists Reveal Largest-Ever Suite of Universe Simulations – How Gravity Shaped the Distribution of Dark Matter

To understand how the universe formed, astronomers have created AbacusSummit, more than 160 simulations of how gravity may have shaped the distribution of dark matter. Collectively clocking in at nearly 60 trillion particles, a newly released set of cosmological simulations is by far the biggest ever produced. The simulation suite,...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Data Compression: Multi-Term Approach

In terms of signal samples, we propose and justify a new rank reduced multi-term transform, abbreviated as MTT, which, under certain conditions, may provide better-associated accuracy than that of known optimal rank reduced transforms. The basic idea is to construct the transform with more parameters to optimize than those in the known optimal transforms.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A Minimax Learning Approach to Off-Policy Evaluation in Partially Observable Markov Decision Processes

We consider off-policy evaluation (OPE) in Partially Observable Markov Decision Processes (POMDPs), where the evaluation policy depends only on observable variables and the behavior policy depends on unobservable latent variables. Existing works either assume no unmeasured confounders, or focus on settings where both the observation and the state spaces are tabular. As such, these methods suffer from either a large bias in the presence of unmeasured confounders, or a large variance in settings with continuous or large observation/state spaces. In this work, we first propose novel identification methods for OPE in POMDPs with latent confounders, by introducing bridge functions that link the target policy's value and the observed data distribution. In fully-observable MDPs, these bridge functions reduce to the familiar value functions and marginal density ratios between the evaluation and the behavior policies. We next propose minimax estimation methods for learning these bridge functions. Our proposal permits general function approximation and is thus applicable to settings with continuous or large observation/state spaces. Finally, we construct three estimators based on these estimated bridge functions, corresponding to a value function-based estimator, a marginalized importance sampling estimator, and a doubly-robust estimator. Their nonasymptotic and asymptotic properties are investigated in detail.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

On equivalence between linear-chain conditional random fields and hidden Markov chains

Practitioners successfully use hidden Markov chains (HMCs) in different problems for about sixty years. HMCs belong to the family of generative models and they are often compared to discriminative models, like conditional random fields (CRFs). Authors usually consider CRFs as quite different from HMCs, and CRFs are often presented as interesting alternative to HMCs. In some areas, like natural language processing (NLP), discriminative models have completely supplanted generative models. However, some recent results show that both families of models are not so different, and both of them can lead to identical processing power. In this paper we compare the simple linear-chain CRFs to the basic HMCs. We show that HMCs are identical to CRFs in that for each CRF we explicitly construct an HMC having the same posterior distribution. Therefore, HMCs and linear-chain CRFs are not different but just differently parametrized models.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Markov Chain#Outage Probability#Relays#Multi#Diversity Analysis#Mc#Signal Processing
arxiv.org

Microcanonical conditioning of Markov processes on time-additive observables

The recent study by B. De Bruyne, S. N. Majumdar, H. Orland and G. Schehr [arXiv:2110.07573], concerning the conditioning of the Brownian motion and of random walks on global dynamical constraints over a finite time-window $T$, is reformulated as a general framework for the 'microcanonical conditioning' of Markov processes on time-additive observables. This formalism is applied to various types of Markov processes, namely discrete-time Markov chains, continuous-time Markov jump processes and diffusion processes in arbitrary dimension. In each setting, the time-additive observable is also fully general, i.e. it can involve both the time spent in each configuration and the elementary increments of the Markov process. The various cases are illustrated via simple explicit examples. Finally, we describe the link with the 'canonical conditioning' based on the generating function of the time-additive observable for finite time $T$, while the regime of large time $T$ allows to recover the standard large deviation analysis of time-additive observables via the deformed Markov operator approach.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Geometric Bounds on the Fastest Mixing Markov Chain

In the Fastest Mixing Markov Chain problem, we are given a graph $G = (V, E)$ and desire the discrete-time Markov chain with smallest mixing time $\tau$ subject to having equilibrium distribution uniform on $V$ and non-zero transition probabilities only across edges of the graph. It is well-known that the...
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A Variation-Aware Quantum Circuit Mapping Approach Based on Multi-agent Cooperation

The quantum circuit mapping approach is an indispensable part of the software stack for the noisy intermediatescale quantum device. It has a significant impact on the reliability of computational tasks on NISQ devices. To improve the overall fidelity of physical circuits, we propose a quantum circuit mapping method based on multi-agent cooperation. This approach considers the Spatio-temporal variation of quantum operation quality on the NISQ device when inserting ancillary operation. It consists of two core components: the qubit placement algorithm and the qubit routing method. The qubit placement algorithm exploits the iterated local search framework to find a desirable initial mapping for the reduced symmetric form of the original circuit. The qubit routing method generates the physical circuit through multi-agent communication and collaboration. Each agent inserts the ancillary gates independently according to its environment state. The quality of the physical circuit evolves according to an information-exchanging mechanism between agents, which combines the local search and global search. To experiment on the benchmark circuits (with hundreds of quantum gates) beyond the capacity of current NISQ devices, we build a noisy simulator with gate error 10x lower than that of the latest NISQ device of IBM. The experimental results confirm the performance of our approach in improving circuit fidelity. Compared with the stateof-the-art method, our method can improve the success rate by 25.86% on average and 95.42% at maximum.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Continuous Time Markov Chains for Analysis of Non-Alcoholic Fatty liver Disease Evolution

In the present paper, progression of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) process is modeled by Continuous time Markov chains (CTMC) with 4 states .The transition intensities among the states are estimated using maximum likelihood estimation (MLE) method. The transition probabilities are also calculated. The mean sojourn time and its variance are estimated as well as the state probability distribution and its asymptotic covariance matrix. The life expectancy of the patient, one of the important statistical indices, is also obtained. The paper illustrates the new approach of using MLE to compensate for missing values in the follow up periods of patients in the longitudinal studies. This new approach also yields that the estimated rates among states are approximately equals to the observed rates.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Spectral norm bounds for block Markov chain random matrices

This paper quantifies the asymptotic order of the largest singular value of a centered random matrix built from the path of a Block Markov Chain (BMC). In a BMC there are $n$ labeled states, each state is associated to one of $K$ clusters, and the probability of a jump depends only on the clusters of the origin and destination. Given a path $X_0, X_1, \ldots, X_{T_n}$ started from equilibrium, we construct a random matrix $\hat{N}$ that records the number of transitions between each pair of states. We prove that if $\omega(n) = T_n = o(n^2)$, then $\| \hat{N} - \mathbb{E}[\hat{N}] \| = \Omega_{\mathbb{P}}(\sqrt{T_n/n})$. We also prove that if $T_n = \Omega(n \ln{n})$, then $\| \hat{N} - \mathbb{E}[\hat{N}] \| = O_{\mathbb{P}}(\sqrt{T_n/n})$ as $n \to \infty$; and if $T_n = \omega(n)$, a sparser regime, then $\| \hat{N}_\Gamma - \mathbb{E}[\hat{N}] \| = O_{\mathbb{P}}(\sqrt{T_n/n})$. Here, $\hat{N}_{\Gamma}$ is a regularization that zeroes out entries corresponding to jumps to and from most-often visited states. Together this establishes that the order is $\Theta_{\mathbb{P}}(\sqrt{T_n/n})$ for BMCs.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

An Online Multi-Index Approach to Human Ergonomics Assessment in the Workplace

Marta Lorenzini (1), Wansoo Kim (1,2), Arash Ajoudani (1) ((1) Human-Robot Interfaces and Physical Interaction Lab, Italian Institute of Technology, Genoa, Italy, (2) Hanyang University, South Korea) Work-related musculoskeletal disorders (WMSDs) remain one of the major occupational safety and health problems in the European Union nowadays. Thus, continuous tracking of...
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Exploring DFT+U parameter space with a Bayesian calibration assisted by Markov chain Monte Carlo sampling

The density-functional theory is widely used to predict the physical properties of materials. However, it usually fails for strongly correlated materials. A popular solution is to use the Hubbard correction to treat strongly correlated electronic states. Unfortunately, the values of the Hubbard U and J parameters are initially unknown, and they can vary from one material to another. In this semi-empirical study, we explore the U and J parameter space of a group of iron-based compounds to simultaneously improve the prediction of physical properties (volume, magnetic moment, and bandgap). We used a Bayesian calibration assisted by Markov chain Monte Carlo sampling for three different exchange-correlation functionals (LDA, PBE, and PBEsol). We found that LDA requires the largest U correction. PBE has the smallest standard deviation and its U and J parameters are the most transferable to other iron-based compounds. Lastly, PBE predicts lattice parameters reasonably well without the Hubbard correction.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Scalable Operator Allocation for Multi-Robot Assistance: A Restless Bandit Approach

In this paper, we consider the problem of allocating human operators in a system with multiple semi-autonomous robots. Each robot is required to perform an independent sequence of tasks, subjected to a chance of failing and getting stuck in a fault state at every task. If and when required, a human operator can assist or teleoperate a robot. Conventional MDP techniques used to solve such problems face scalability issues due to exponential growth of state and action spaces with the number of robots and operators. In this paper we derive conditions under which the operator allocation problem is indexable, enabling the use of the Whittle index heuristic. The conditions can be easily checked to verify indexability, and we show that they hold for a wide range of problems of interest. Our key insight is to leverage the structure of the value function of individual robots, resulting in conditions that can be verified separately for each state of each robot. We apply these conditions to two types of transitions commonly seen in remote robot supervision systems. Through numerical simulations, we demonstrate the efficacy of Whittle index policy as a near-optimal and scalable approach that outperforms existing scalable methods.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Expert-Guided Symmetry Detection in Markov Decision Processes

Learning a Markov Decision Process (MDP) from a fixed batch of trajectories is a non-trivial task whose outcome's quality depends on both the amount and the diversity of the sampled regions of the state-action space. Yet, many MDPs are endowed with invariant reward and transition functions with respect to some transformations of the current state and action. Being able to detect and exploit these structures could benefit not only the learning of the MDP but also the computation of its subsequent optimal control policy. In this work we propose a paradigm, based on Density Estimation methods, that aims to detect the presence of some already supposed transformations of the state-action space for which the MDP dynamics is invariant. We tested the proposed approach in a discrete toroidal grid environment and in two notorious environments of OpenAI's Gym Learning Suite. The results demonstrate that the model distributional shift is reduced when the dataset is augmented with the data obtained by using the detected symmetries, allowing for a more thorough and data-efficient learning of the transition functions.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Analysis of autocorrelation times in Neural Markov Chain Monte Carlo simulations

We provide a deepened study of autocorrelations in Neural Markov Chain Monte Carlo simulations, a version of the traditional Metropolis algorithm which employs neural networks to provide independent proposals. We illustrate our ideas using the two-dimensional Ising model. We propose several estimates of autocorrelation times, some inspired by analytical results derived for the Metropolized Independent Sampler, which we compare and study as a function of inverse temperature $\beta$. Based on that we propose an alternative loss function and study its impact on the autocorelation times. Furthermore, we investigate the impact of imposing system symmetries ($Z_2$ and/or translational) in the neural network training process on the autocorrelation times. Eventually, we propose a scheme which incorporates partial heat-bath updates. The impact of the above enhancements is discussed for a $16 \times 16$ spin system. The summary of our findings may serve as a guide to the implementation of Neural Markov Chain Monte Carlo simulations of more complicated models.
COMPUTERS
Itproportal

Multi-channel approach is now key to customer service satisfaction

A multi-channel approach to customer service, whereby consumers are able to communicate with their favorite brands in numerous ways, yields the best results, a new Verizon study suggests. The company recently polled more than 5,600 people across 16 countries and found that, while artificial intelligence (AI) is a great addition...
BUSINESS
arxiv.org

Towards Return Parity in Markov Decision Processes

Algorithmic decisions made by machine learning models in high-stakes domains may have lasting impacts over time. Unfortunately, naive applications of standard fairness criterion in static settings over temporal domains may lead to delayed and adverse effects. To understand the dynamics of performance disparity, we study a fairness problem in Markov decision processes (MDPs). Specifically, we propose return parity, a fairness notion that requires MDPs from different demographic groups that share the same state and action spaces to achieve approximately the same expected time-discounted rewards. We first provide a decomposition theorem for return disparity, which decomposes the return disparity of any two MDPs into the distance between group-wise reward functions, the discrepancy of group policies, and the discrepancy between state visitation distributions induced by the group policies. Motivated by our decomposition theorem, we propose algorithms to mitigate return disparity via learning a shared group policy with state visitation distributional alignment using integral probability metrics. We conduct experiments to corroborate our results, showing that the proposed algorithm can successfully close the disparity gap while maintaining the performance of policies on two real-world recommender system benchmark datasets.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Drone delivery: Reliable Cellular UAV Communication Using Multi-Operator Diversity

The market size of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs, a.k.a drones) can reach up to 10% of the global market value. In particular, drone delivery is one of the most attractive applications. The growing number of drones requires appropriate traffic management systems that will rely on cellular networks. However, it has been shown in the literature that these networks cannot provide reliable communication due to low coverage probability and frequent handovers. This article presents a potential solution targeting these problems while requiring no modifications of the existing infrastructure. Namely, equipping the UAV with multiple cellular modems to connect to different providers' networks introduces network diversity resulting in 98% coverage probability at the flight altitude of 100 meters. In contrast, one network ensures only 80% coverage. At the same time, the size of the outage zones becomes up to ten times smaller and the frequency of harmful handovers is reduced to zero. The results are obtained with a physical-layer simulator utilizing a real urban 3D environment, cellular network parameters (e.g., site locations, antenna orientation and gains), and specific aerial channel models.
ELECTRONICS
arxiv.org

Modelling the effect of within-host dynamics on the diversity of a multi-strain pathogen

Multi-strain pathogens such as Group A Streptococcus, Streptococcus pneumoniae, and Staphylococcus aureus cause millions of infections each year with a substantial health burden. Control of multi-strain pathogens can be complicated by the high strain diversity often observed in endemic settings. It is not well understood how high strain diversity is maintained in populations, given that they compete with each other both directly (within an individual host) and indirectly (via host immunity). Previous modelling studies have investigated how indirect competition affects the prevalence and diversity of strains. However, these studies often make simplifying assumptions about the direct competition that occurs within hosts. Currently, little data is available to validate these assumptions, hence there is a need to clarify how sensitive model outputs are to these assumptions. In this study, we compare the dynamics of multi-strain pathogens under different assumptions about direct competition between strains using an agent-based model. We find that the assumptions made about direct competition can affect the epidemiological dynamics, particularly when there is no long-term immunity following infections and a low rate of importation of non-circulating strains. Our results suggest that while direct and indirect competition can each decrease strain diversity when they act in isolation, they may increase strain diversity when they act together. This finding highlights the importance of examining sensitivity to assumptions about strain competition. In particular, omitting consideration of direct competition can lead to inaccurate estimates of the likely effectiveness of control strategies as changes in strain diversity shift the level of direct strain competition.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Multi-Centroid Hyperdimensional Computing Approach for Epileptic Seizure Detection

Long-term monitoring of patients with epilepsy presents a challenging problem from the engineering perspective of real-time detection and wearable devices design. It requires new solutions that allow continuous unobstructed monitoring and reliable detection and prediction of seizures. A high variability in the electroencephalogram (EEG) patterns exists among people, brain states, and time instances during seizures, but also during non-seizure periods. This makes epileptic seizure detection very challenging, especially if data is grouped under only seizure and non-seizure labels.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

MAJORCA: Multi-Architecture JOP and ROP Chain Assembler

Nowadays, exploits often rely on a code-reuse approach. Short pieces of code called gadgets are chained together to execute some payload. Code-reuse attacks can exploit vulnerabilities in the presence of operating system protection that prohibits data memory execution. The ROP chain construction task is the code generation for the virtual machine defined by an exploited executable. It is crucial to understand how powerful ROP attacks can be. Such knowledge can be used to improve software security. We implement MAJORCA that generates ROP and JOP payloads in an architecture agnostic manner and thoroughly consider restricted symbols such as null bytes that terminate data copying via strcpy. The paper covers the whole code-reuse payloads construction pipeline: cataloging gadgets, chaining them in DAG, scheduling, linearizing to the ready-to-run payload. MAJORCA automatically generates both ROP and JOP payloads for x86 and MIPS. MAJORCA constructs payloads respecting restricted symbols both in gadget addresses and data. We evaluate MAJORCA performance and accuracy with rop-benchmark and compare it with open-source compilers. We show that MAJORCA outperforms open-source tools. We propose a ROP chaining metric and use it to estimate the probabilities of successful ROP chaining for different operating systems with MAJORCA as well as other ROP compilers to show that ROP chaining is still feasible. This metric can estimate the efficiency of OS defences.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy