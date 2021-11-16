On Reverse Elastic Channels and the Asymmetry of Commitment Capacity under Channel Elasticity
By Amitalok J. Budkuley, Pranav Joshi, Manideep Mamindlapally, Anuj Kumar Yadav
Commitment is an important cryptographic primitive. It is well known that noisy channels are a promising resource to realize commitment in an information-theoretically secure manner. However, oftentimes, channel behaviour may be poorly characterized thereby limiting the commitment throughput and/or degrading the security guarantees; particularly problematic is when...
Given a designer created free-form surface in 3d space, our method computes a grid composed of elastic elements which are completely planar and straight. Only by fixing the ends of the planar elements to appropriate locations, the 2d grid bends and approximates the given 3d surface. Our method is based purely on the notions from differential geometry of curves and surfaces and avoids any physical simulations. In particular, we introduce a well-defined elastic grid energy functional that allows identifying networks of curves that minimize the bending energy and at the same time nestle to the provided input surface well. Further, we generalize the concept of such grids to cases where the surface boundary does not need to be convex, which allows for the creation of sophisticated and visually pleasing shapes. The algorithm finally ensures that the 2d grid is perfectly planar, making the resulting gridshells inexpensive, easy to fabricate, transport, assemble, and finally also to deploy. Additionally, since the whole structure is pre-strained, it also comes with load-bearing capabilities. We evaluate our method using physical simulation and we also provide a full fabrication pipeline for desktop-size models and present multiple examples of surfaces with elliptic and hyperbolic curvature regions. Our method is meant as a tool for quick prototyping for designers, architects, and engineers since it is very fast and results can be obtained in a matter of seconds.
The development of optimal and efficient machine learning-based communication systems is likely to be a key enabler of beyond 5G communication technologies. In this direction, physical layer design has been recently reformulated under a deep learning framework where the autoencoder paradigm foresees the full communication system as an end-to-end coding-decoding problem. Given the loss function, the autoencoder jointly learns the coding and decoding optimal blocks under a certain channel model. Because performance in communications typically refers to achievable rates and channel capacity, the mutual information between channel input and output can be included in the end-to-end training process, thus, its estimation becomes essential. In this paper, we present a set of novel discriminative mutual information estimators and we discuss how to exploit them to design capacity-approaching codes and ultimately estimate the channel capacity.
This work establishes that the physical layer can be used to perform information-theoretic authentication in additive white Gaussian noise channels, as long as the adversary is not omniscient. The model considered consists of an encoder, decoder, and adversary, where the adversary has access to the message, a non-causal noisy observation of the encoder's transmission, and unlimited transmission power, while the decoder observes a noisy version of the sum of the encoder and adversary's outputs. A method to modify a generic existing channel code to enable authentication is presented. It is shown that this modification costs an asymptotically negligible amount of the coding rate, while still enabling authentication as long as the adversary's observation is not noiseless. Also notable is that this modification is not (asymptotically) a function of the statistical characterization of the adversary's channel and furthermore no secret key is required, hence paving the way for a robust practical implementation. Using these results, the channel-authenticated capacity is calculated and shown to be equal to the non-adversarial channel capacity. While this modular scheme is designed for use in the given channel model, it is applicable to a wide range of settings.
A new model for Korteweg and de-Vries equation (KdV) is derived. The system under study is an open channel consisting of two concentric cylinders, rotating about their vertical axis, which is tilted by slope {\tau} from the inertial vertical z, in uniform rate {\Omega}_1={\tau}{\Omega}, and the whole tank is elevated over other table rotating at rate {\Omega}. Under these conditions, a set of Kelvin waves is formed on the free surface depending on the angle of tilt, characterized by the slope {\tau}, volume of water, and rotation rate. The resonant mode in the system appears in the form of a single Kelvin solitary wave, whose amplitude satisfies the Korteweg-de Vries equation with forced term. The equation was derived following classical perturbation methods, the additional term made the equation a non-integrable one, that cannot be solved without the help of numerical methods. Invoking the simple finite difference scheme method, it was found that the numerical results are in a good agreement with the experiment.
Tena Dubček, Daniel Moreno-Garcia, Thomas Haag, Henrik R. Thomsen, Theodor S. Becker, Christoph Bärlocher, Fredrik Andersson, Sebastian D. Huber, Dirk-Jan van Manen, Luis Guillermo Villanueva, Johan O.A. Robertsson, Marc Serra-Garcia. Many electronic devices spend most of their time waiting for a wake-up event: pacemakers waiting for an anomalous heartbeat, security...
Under the action of a time-periodic external forces we prove the existence of at least one time-periodic weak solution for the interaction between a three-dimensional incompressible fluid, governed by the Navier- Stokes equation and a two dimensional elastic plate. The challenge is that the Eulerian domain for the fluid changes in time and is a part of the solution. We introduce a two fixed-point methodology: First we construct a time-periodic solutions for a given variable time-periodic geometry. Then in a second step a (set-valued) fixed point is performed w.r.t.\ the geometry of the domain. The existence relies on newly developed a-priori estimates applicable for both coupled and uncoupled variable geometries. Due to the expected weak regularity of the solutions such Eulerian estimates are unavoidable. Note in particular, that only the fluid is assumed to be dissipative. But the here produced a-priori estimates show that its possible to exploit the dissipative effects of the fluid also for the solid deformation. The existence of periodic solutions for a given geometry is valid for arbitrary large data. The existence of periodic coupled solutions to the fluid-structure interaction is valid for all data that excludes a self-intersection a-priori.
Realistic nuclear structure calculations are presented for the event rates due to coherent elastic neutrino-nucleus scattering (CE$\nu$NS), assuming neutrinos from pion-decay at-rest, from nuclear reactors and from Earth's interior. We focus on the currently interesting Germanium isotopes, $^{70,73,76}$Ge, which constitute detector materials of the recently planned CE$\nu$NS experiments. We study in addition the potential use of $^{64,70}$Zn and $^{28}$Si isotopes as promising CE$\nu$NS detectors. From nuclear physics perspectives, recently, calculations have been carried out within the framework of the deformed shell-model (DSM), based on realistic nuclear forces, and assessed on the reproducibility of spectroscopic nuclear properties. The high confidence level acquired by their agreement with experimental results and by their comparison with other mostly phenomenological calculations encouraged the use of DSM to extract predictions for the CE$\nu$NS event rates of the above isotopes. Our detailed estimation of the nuclear physics aspects of the recently observed neutral current coherent neutrino-nucleus scattering may shed light on unravelling the still remaining uncertainties for the CE$\nu$NS process within and beyond the Standard Model.
The introduction of structural defects in otherwise periodic media is well known to grant exceptional space control and localization of waves in various physical fields, including elasticity. Despite the variety of designs proposed so far, most of the approaches derive from contextual modifications that do not translate into a design...
The celebrated Bayesian persuasion model considers strategic communication between an informed agent (the sender) and uniformed decision makers (the receivers). The current rapidly-growing literature assumes a dichotomy: either the sender is powerful enough to communicate separately with each receiver (a.k.a. private persuasion), or she cannot communicate separately at all (a.k.a. public persuasion). We propose a model that smoothly interpolates between the two, by introducing a natural multi-channel communication structure in which each receiver observes a subset of the sender's communication channels. This captures, e.g., receivers on a network, where information spillover is almost inevitable.
We analytically approximate the expected sum capacity loss between the optimal downlink precoding technique of dirty paper coding (DPC), and the sub-optimal technique of zero-forcing precoding, for multiuser channels. We also consider the most general case of multi-stream transmission to multiple users, where we evaluate the expected sum capacity loss between DPC and block diagonalization precoding. Unlike previously, assuming heterogeneous Ricean fading, we utilize the well known affine approximation to predict the expected sum capacity difference between both precoder types (optimal and sub-optimal) over a wide range of system and propagation parameters. Furthermore, for single-stream transmission, we consider the problem of weighted sum capacity maximization, where a similar quantification of the sum capacity difference between the two precoder types is presented. In doing so, we disclose that power allocation to different users proportional to their individual weights asymptotically maximizes the weighted sum capacity. Numerical simulations are presented to demonstrate the tightness of the developed expressions relative to their simulated counterparts.
Open source isn’t supposed to work like this. Like Elasticsearch, that is. A few years ago AWS called out Elastic for shifting away from Elasticsearch’s Apache-style permissive licensing to “some rights reserved” licensing. By early 2021, Elastic went farther down its licensing path, and AWS responded by forking Elasticsearch, resulting in OpenSearch.
Some generative models for sequences such as music and text allow us to edit only subsequences, given surrounding context sequences, which plays an important part in steering generation interactively. However, editing subsequences mainly involves randomly resampling subsequences from a possible generation space. We propose a contextual latent space model (CLSM) in order for users to be able to explore subsequence generation with a sense of direction in the generation space, e.g., interpolation, as well as exploring variations -- semantically similar possible subsequences. A context-informed prior and decoder constitute the generative model of CLSM, and a context position-informed encoder is the inference model. In experiments, we use a monophonic symbolic music dataset, demonstrating that our contextual latent space is smoother in interpolation than baselines, and the quality of generated samples is superior to baseline models. The generation examples are available online.
Hybrid quantum-classical algorithms have been proposed to circumvent noise limitations in quantum computers. Such algorithms delegate only a calculation of the expectation value to the quantum computer. Among them, the Variational Quantum Eigensolver (VQE) has been implemented to study molecules and condensed matter systems on small size quantum computers. Condensed matter systems described by the Hubbard model exhibit a rich phase diagram alongside exotic states of matter. In this manuscript, we try to answer the question: how much of the underlying physics of a 1D Hubbard chain is described by a problem-inspired Variational Hamiltonian Ansatz (VHA) in a broad range of parameter values ? We start by probing how much does the solution increases fidelity with increasing ansatz complexity. Our findings suggest that even low fidelity solutions capture energy and number of doubly occupied sites well, while spin-spin correlations are not well captured even when the solution is of high fidelity. Our powerful simulation platform allows us to incorporate a realistic noise model and show a successful implementation of a noise-mitigation strategy - the Richardson extrapolation.
The method of nonlinear conjugate gradients (NCG) is widely used in practice for unconstrained optimization, but it satisfies weak complexity bounds at best when applied to smooth convex functions. In contrast, Nesterov's accelerated gradient (AG) method is optimal up to constant factors for this class. However, when specialized to quadratic function, conjugate gradient is optimal in a strong sense among function-gradient methods. Therefore, there is seemingly a gap in the menu of available algorithms: NCG, the optimal algorithm for quadratic functions that also exhibits good practical performance for general functions, has poor complexity bounds compared to AG. We propose an NCG method called C+AG ("conjugate plus accelerated gradient") to close this gap, that is, it is optimal for quadratic functions and still satisfies the best possible complexity bound for more general smooth convex functions. It takes conjugate gradient steps until insufficient progress is made, at which time it switches to accelerated gradient steps, and later retries conjugate gradient. The proposed method has the following theoretical properties: (i) It is identical to linear conjugate gradient (and hence terminates finitely) if the objective function is quadratic; (ii) Its running-time bound is $O(\eps^{-1/2})$ gradient evaluations for an $L$-smooth convex function, where $\eps$ is the desired residual reduction, (iii) Its running-time bound is $O(\sqrt{L/\ell}\ln(1/\eps))$ if the function is both $L$-smooth and $\ell$-strongly convex. In computational tests, the function-gradient evaluation count for the C+AG method typically behaves as whichever is better of AG or classical NCG. In most test cases it outperforms both.
In this study, we develop a method for multi-task manifold learning. The method aims to improve the performance of manifold learning for multiple tasks, particularly when each task has a small number of samples. Furthermore, the method also aims to generate new samples for new tasks, in addition to new samples for existing tasks. In the proposed method, we use two different types of information transfer: instance transfer and model transfer. For instance transfer, datasets are merged among similar tasks, whereas for model transfer, the manifold models are averaged among similar tasks. For this purpose, the proposed method consists of a set of generative manifold models corresponding to the tasks, which are integrated into a general model of a fiber bundle. We applied the proposed method to artificial datasets and face image sets, and the results showed that the method was able to estimate the manifolds, even for a tiny number of samples.
Hybrid dynamical systems are systems which undergo both continuous and discrete transitions. The Bolza problem from optimal control theory is applied to these systems and a hybrid version of Pontryagin's maximum principle is presented. This hybrid maximum principle is presented to emphasize its geometric nature which makes its study amenable to the tools of geometric mechanics and symplectic geometry. One explicit benefit of this geometric approach is that Zeno behavior can be strongly controlled for "generic" control problems. Moreover, when the underlying control system is a mechanical impact system, additional structure is present which can be exploited and is thus explored. Multiple examples are presented for both mechanical and non-mechanical systems.
In recent years, the quantum computing community has seen an explosion of novel methods to implement non-trivial quantum computations on near-term hardware. An important direction of research has been to decompose an arbitrary entangled state, represented as a unitary, into a quantum circuit, that is, a sequence of gates supported by a quantum processor. It has been well known that circuits with longer decompositions and more entangling multi-qubit gates are error-prone for the current noisy, intermediate-scale quantum devices. To this end, there has been a significant interest to develop heuristic-based methods to discover compact circuits. We contribute to this effort by proposing QuantumCircuitOpt (QCOpt), a novel open-source framework which implements mathematical optimization formulations and algorithms for decomposing arbitrary unitary gates into a sequence of hardware-native gates. A core innovation of QCOpt is that it provides optimality guarantees on the quantum circuits that it produces. In particular, we show that QCOpt can find up to 57% reduction in the number of necessary gates on circuits with up to four qubits, and in run times less than a few minutes on commodity computing hardware. We also validate the efficacy of QCOpt as a tool for quantum circuit design in comparison with a naive brute-force enumeration algorithm. We also show how the QCOpt package can be adapted to various built-in types of native gate sets, based on different hardware platforms like those produced by IBM, Rigetti and Google. We hope this package will facilitate further algorithmic exploration for quantum processor designers, as well as quantum physicists.
One of the major barriers for the retailers is to understand the consumption elasticity they can expect from their contracted demand response (DR) clients. The current trend of DR products provided by retailers are not consumer-specific, which poses additional barriers for the active engagement of consumers in these programs. The elasticity of consumers demand behavior varies from individual to individual. The utility will benefit from knowing more accurately how changes in its prices will modify the consumption pattern of its clients. This work proposes a functional model for the consumption elasticity of the DR contracted consumers. The model aims to determine the load adjustment the DR consumers can provide to the retailers or utilities for different price levels. The proposed model uses a Bayesian probabilistic approach to identify the actual load adjustment an individual contracted client can provide for different price levels it can experience. The developed framework provides the retailers or utilities with a tool to obtain crucial information on how an individual consumer will respond to different price levels. This approach is able to quantify the likelihood with which the consumer reacts to a DR signal and identify the actual load adjustment an individual contracted DR client provides for different price levels they can experience. This information can be used to maximize the control and reliability of the services the retailer or utility can offer to the System Operators.
Image processing at scale is a powerful tool for creating new data sets and integrating them with existing data sets and performing analysis and quality assurance investigations. Workflow managers offer advantages in this type of processing, which involves multiple data access and processing steps. Generally, they enable automation of the workflow by locating data and resources, recovery from failures, and monitoring of performance. In this focus demo we demonstrate how the Pegasus Workflow Manager Python API manages image processing to create mosaics with the Montage Image Mosaic engine. Since 2001, Pegasus has been developed and maintained at USC/ISI. Montage was in fact one of the first applications used to design Pegasus and optimize its performance. Pegasus has since found application in many areas of science. LIGO exploited it in making discoveries of black holes. The Vera C. Rubin Observatory used it to compare the cost and performance of processing images on cloud platforms. While these are examples of projects at large scale, small team investigations on local clusters of machines can benefit from Pegasus as well.
We use high resolution direct numerical simulations to study statistically stationary, homogeneous, and isotropic turbulent flows of dilute solutions of polymers at high Reynolds numbers and Deborah numbers. We find that for small wavenumbers $k$, the kinetic energy spectrum shows Kolmogorov--like behavior which crosses over at a larger $k$ to a novel, elastic scaling regime, $E(q) \sim k^{-\xi}$, with $\xi \approx 2.3$, providing support to and extending the analysis of recent experimental results [Yi-Bao Zhang et. al., Science Advances 7, eabd3525 (2021)]. We uncover the mechanism of elastic scaling by studying the contribution of the polymers to the flux of kinetic energy through scales.The contribution can be decomposed into two parts: one, expected, increase in effective viscous dissipation of the flow and two, a purely elastic contribution that dominates over the nonlinear flux in the range of $k$ over which the elastic scaling is observed. The multiscale balance between the two fluxes determines the crossover wavenumber which, intriguingly, depends non-monotically on the Deborah number. The probability distribution function of polymer extension also depends non-monotonically on the Deborah number. Consistent with this picture, real space structure functions also show two scaling ranges, with intermittency present in both of them in equal measure.
