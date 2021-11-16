ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Composition of analytic paraproducts

By Alexandru Aleman, Carme Cascante, Joan Fàbrega, Daniel Pascuas, José Angel Peláez
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

For a fixed analytic function $g$ on the unit disc $\mathbb{D}$, we consider the analytic paraproducts induced by $g$, which are defined by $T_gf(z)= \int_0^z f(\zeta)g'(\zeta)\,d\zeta$, $S_gf(z)= \int_0^z f'(\zeta)g(\zeta)\,d\zeta$, and $M_gf(z)= f(z)g(z)$. The boundedness of...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Avoiding a pair of patterns in multisets and compositions

In this paper, we study the Wilf-type equivalence relations among multiset permutations. We identify all multiset equivalences among pairs of patterns consisting of a pattern of length three and another pattern of length at most four. To establish our results, we make use of a variety of techniques, including Ferrers-equivalence arguments, sorting by minimal/maximal letters, analysis of active sites and direct bijections. In several cases, our arguments may be extended to prove multiset equivalences for infinite families of pattern pairs. Our results apply equally well to the Wilf-type classification of compositions, and as a consequence, we obtain a complete description of the Wilf-equivalence classes for pairs of patterns of type (3,3) and (3,4) on compositions, with the possible exception of two classes of type (3,4).
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Composite Short-path Nonadiabatic Holonomic Quantum Gates

Nonadiabatic holonomic quantum computation (NHQC) has attracted significant attentions due to its fast evolution and the geometric nature induced resilience to local noises. However, its long operation time and complex physical implementation make it hard to surpass the dynamical scheme, and thus hindering its wide application. Here, we present to implement NHQC with the shortest path under some conditions, through the inverse Hamiltonian engineering technique, which posses higher fidelity and stronger robustness than previous NHQC schemes. Meanwhile, the gate performance in our scheme can be further improved by using the proposed composite dynamical decoupling pulses, which can efficiently improve both the gate fidelity and robustness, making our scheme outperforms the optimal dynamical scheme in certain parameter range. Remarkably, our scheme can be readily implemented with Rydberg atoms, and a simplified implementation of the controlled-not gate in the Rydberg blockade regime can be achieved. Therefore, our scheme represents a promising progress towards future fault-tolerant quantum computation in atomic systems.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Residual fourier neural operator for thermochemical curing of composites

During the curing process of composites, the temperature history heavily determines the evolutions of the field of degree of cure as well as the residual stress, which will further influence the mechanical properties of composite, thus it is important to simulate the real temperature history to optimize the curing process of composites. Since thermochemical analysis using Finite Element (FE) simulations requires heavy computational loads and data-driven approaches suffer from the complexity of highdimensional mapping. This paper proposes a Residual Fourier Neural Operator (ResFNO) to establish the direct high-dimensional mapping from any given cure cycle to the corresponding temperature histories. By integrating domain knowledge into a time-resolution independent parameterized neural network, the mapping between cure cycles to temperature histories can be learned using limited number of labelled data. Besides, a novel Fourier residual mapping is designed based on mode decomposition to accelerate the training and boost the performance significantly. Several cases are carried out to evaluate the superior performance and generalizability of the proposed method comprehensively.
CHEMISTRY
SpaceRef

Compositional Convection In The Deep Interior Of Uranus

Uranus and Neptune share properties that are distinct from the other giant planets in the solar system, but they are also distinct from one another, particularly in their relative internal heat flux. Not only does Neptune emit about ten times the amount of heat that emitted by Uranus, the relative...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compositions#Functional Analysis
arxiv.org

Analytic extensions of Starobinsky model of inflation

We propose several extensions of the Starobinsky model of inflation, which obey all observational constraints on the inflationary parameters, by demanding that both the inflaton scalar potential in the Einstein frame and the $F(R)$ gravity function in the Jordan frame have the explicit dependence upon fields and parameters in terms of elementary functions. All our models are continuously connected to the original Starobinsky model via changing the parameters. We modify the Starobinsky $(R+R^2)$ model by adding an $R^3$-term, an $R^4$-term, and an $R^{3/2}$-term, respectively, and calculate the scalar potentials, the inflationary observables and the allowed limits on the deformation parameters in all these cases. We also deform the scalar potential of the Starobinsky model in the Einstein frame, in powers of $y=\exp\left(-\sqrt{\frac{2}{3}}\phi/M_{Pl}\right)$, where $\phi$ is the canonical inflaton (scalaron) field, calculate the corresponding $F(R)$ gravity functions in the two new cases, and find the restrictions on the deformation parameters in the lowest orders with respect to the variable $y$ that is physically small during slow-roll inflation.
BUSINESS
arxiv.org

Extended Path Partition Conjecture for Semicomplete and Acyclic Compositions

Let $D$ be a digraph and let $\lambda(D)$ denote the number of vertices in a longest path of $D$. For a pair of vertex-disjoint induced subdigraphs $A$ and $B$ of $D$, we say that $(A,B)$ is a partition of $D$ if $V(A)\cup V(B)=V(D).$ The Path Partition Conjecture (PPC) states that for every digraph, $D$, and every integer $q$ with $1\leq q\leq\lambda(D)-1$, there exists a partition $(A,B)$ of $D$ such that $\lambda(A)\leq q$ and $\lambda(B)\leq\lambda(D)-q.$ Let $T$ be a digraph with vertex set $\{u_1,\dots, u_t\}$ and for every $i\in [t]$, let $H_i$ be a digraph with vertex set $\{u_{i,j_i}\colon\,
MATHEMATICS
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Analytical Development

Syngene’s analytical development services team analyses small and large molecules using a variety of spectroscopic, chromatographic, and physiochemical techniques. Our work plays a vital role for clients in the discovery and development processes of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals, agrochemicals, oligonucleotides, and other products. We ensure a high quality of service by monitoring key performance or quality indicators (KPIs/KQIs) that are defined at the beginning of the collaboration.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
arxiv.org

Topology optimization for the design of porous electrodes

Porous electrodes are an integral part of many electrochemical devices since they have high porosity to maximize electrochemical transport and high surface area to maximize activity. Traditional porous electrode materials are typically homogeneous, stochastic collections of small scale particles and offer few opportunities to engineer higher performance. Fortunately, recent breakthroughs in advanced and additive manufacturing are yielding new methods to structure and pattern porous electrodes across length scales. These architected electrodes are emerging as a promising new technology to continue to drive improvement; however, it is still unclear which structures to employ and few tools are available to guide their design. In this work we address this gap by applying topology optimization to the design of porous electrodes. We demonstrate our framework on two applications: a porous electrode driving a steady Faradaic reaction and a transiently operated electrode in a supercapacitor. We present computationally designed electrodes that minimize energy losses in a half-cell. For low conductivity materials, the optimization algorithm creates electrode designs with a hierarchy of length scales. Further, the designed electrodes are found to outperform undesigned, homogeneous electrodes. Finally, we present three-dimensional porous electrode designs. We thus establish a topology optimization framework for designing porous electrodes.
MATHEMATICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

A Geometric Approach to Optimal Control of Hybrid and Impulsive Systems

Hybrid dynamical systems are systems which undergo both continuous and discrete transitions. The Bolza problem from optimal control theory is applied to these systems and a hybrid version of Pontryagin's maximum principle is presented. This hybrid maximum principle is presented to emphasize its geometric nature which makes its study amenable to the tools of geometric mechanics and symplectic geometry. One explicit benefit of this geometric approach is that Zeno behavior can be strongly controlled for "generic" control problems. Moreover, when the underlying control system is a mechanical impact system, additional structure is present which can be exploited and is thus explored. Multiple examples are presented for both mechanical and non-mechanical systems.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Nonlinear conjugate gradient for smooth convex functions

The method of nonlinear conjugate gradients (NCG) is widely used in practice for unconstrained optimization, but it satisfies weak complexity bounds at best when applied to smooth convex functions. In contrast, Nesterov's accelerated gradient (AG) method is optimal up to constant factors for this class. However, when specialized to quadratic function, conjugate gradient is optimal in a strong sense among function-gradient methods. Therefore, there is seemingly a gap in the menu of available algorithms: NCG, the optimal algorithm for quadratic functions that also exhibits good practical performance for general functions, has poor complexity bounds compared to AG. We propose an NCG method called C+AG ("conjugate plus accelerated gradient") to close this gap, that is, it is optimal for quadratic functions and still satisfies the best possible complexity bound for more general smooth convex functions. It takes conjugate gradient steps until insufficient progress is made, at which time it switches to accelerated gradient steps, and later retries conjugate gradient. The proposed method has the following theoretical properties: (i) It is identical to linear conjugate gradient (and hence terminates finitely) if the objective function is quadratic; (ii) Its running-time bound is $O(\eps^{-1/2})$ gradient evaluations for an $L$-smooth convex function, where $\eps$ is the desired residual reduction, (iii) Its running-time bound is $O(\sqrt{L/\ell}\ln(1/\eps))$ if the function is both $L$-smooth and $\ell$-strongly convex. In computational tests, the function-gradient evaluation count for the C+AG method typically behaves as whichever is better of AG or classical NCG. In most test cases it outperforms both.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Composition operators on Hardy-Smirnov spaces

We investigate composition operators $C_{\Phi}$ on the Hardy-Smirnov space $H^{2}(\Omega)$ induced by analytic self-maps $\Phi$ of an open simply connected proper subset $\Omega$ of the complex plane. When the Riemann map $\tau:\mathbb{U}\rightarrow\Omega$ used to define the norm of $H^{2}(\Omega)$ is a linear fractional transformation, we characterize the composition operators whose adjoints are composition operators. As applications of this fact, we provide a new proof for the adjoint formula discovered by Gallardo-Gutiérrez and Montes-Rodríguez and we give a new approach to describe all Hermitian and unitary composition operators on $H^{2}(\Omega).$ Additionally, if the coefficients of $\tau$ are real, we exhibit concrete examples of conjugations and describe the Hermitian and unitary composition operators which are complex symmetric with respect to specific conjugations on $H^{2}(\Omega).$ We finish this paper showing that if $\Omega$ is unbounded and $\Phi$ is a non-automorphic self-map of $\Omega$ with a fixed point, then $C_{\Phi}$ is never complex symmetric on $H^{2}(\Omega).$
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Hybrid mapping of the Einstein ring in M87

We present a reanalysis of the EHT 228 GHz observations of M87. We apply traditional hybrid mapping techniques to the publicly available `network-calibrated' data. We explore the impact on the final image of different starting models, including: a point source, a disk, an annulus, a Gaussian, and an asymmetric double Gaussian. The images converge to an extended source with a size $\sim 44~\mu$as. Starting with the annulus and disk models leads to images with the lowest noise, smallest off-source artifacts, and better closure residuals. The source appears as a ring, or edge-brightened disk, with higher surface brightness in the southern half, consistent with previous results. Starting with the other models leads to a surface brightness distribution with a similar size, and an internal depression, but not as clearly ring-like. A consideration of visibility amplitudes vs. UV-distance argues for a roughly circularly symmetric structure of $\sim 50~\mu$as scale, with a sharp-edge, based on a prominent minimum in the UV-distribution, and the amplitude of the secondary peak in the UV-plot is more consistent with an annular model than a flat disk model. With further processing, we find a possible modest extension from the ring toward the southwest, in a direction consistent with the southern limb of the jet seen on 3mm VLBI images on a factor of few larger scales. However, this extension appears along the direction of one of the principle sidelobes of the synthesized beam, and hence requires testing with better UV-coverage.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A Conservative Finite Element Solver for MHD Kinematics equations: Vector Potential method and Constraint Preconditioning

A new conservative finite element solver for the three-dimensional steady magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) kinematics equations is presented.The solver utilizes magnetic vector potential and current density as solution variables, which are discretized by H(curl)-conforming edge-element and H(div)-conforming face element respectively. As a result, the divergence-free constraints of discrete current density and magnetic induction are both satisfied. Moreover the solutions also preserve the total magnetic helicity. The generated linear algebraic equation is a typical dual saddle-point problem that is ill-conditioned and indefinite. To efficiently solve it, we develop a block preconditioner based on constraint preconditioning framework and devise a preconditioned FGMRES solver. Numerical experiments verify the conservative properties, the convergence rate of the discrete solutions and the robustness of the preconditioner.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Stochastic Processes Under Linear Differential Constraints : Application to Gaussian Process Regression for the 3 Dimensional Free Space Wave Equation

Let $P$ be a linear differential operator over $\mathcal{D} \subset \mathbb{R}^d$ and $U = (U_x)_{x \in \mathcal{D}}$ a second order stochastic process. In the first part of this article, we prove a new simple necessary and sufficient condition for all the trajectories of $U$ to verify the partial differential equation (PDE) $T(U) = 0$. This condition is formulated in terms of the covariance kernel of $U$. The novelty of this result is that the equality $T(U) = 0$ is understood in the sense of distributions, which is a functional analysis framework particularly adapted to the study of PDEs. This theorem provides precious insights during the second part of this article, which is dedicated to performing "physically informed" machine learning on data that is solution to the homogeneous 3 dimensional free space wave equation. We perform Gaussian Process Regression (GPR) on this data, which is a kernel based machine learning technique. To do so, we model the solution of this PDE as a trajectory drawn from a well-chosen Gaussian process (GP). We obtain explicit formulas for the covariance kernel of the corresponding stochastic process; this kernel can then be used for GPR. We explore two particular cases : the radial symmetry and the point source. In the case of radial symmetry, we derive "fast to compute" GPR formulas; in the case of the point source, we show a direct link between GPR and the classical triangulation method for point source localization used e.g. in GPS systems. We also show that this use of GPR can be interpreted as a new answer to the ill-posed inverse problem of reconstructing initial conditions for the wave equation with finite dimensional data, and also provides a way of estimating physical parameters from this data as in [Raissi et al,2017]. We finish by showcasing this physically informed GPR on a number of practical examples.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Variational Hamiltonian Ansatz for 1D Hubbard chains in a broad range of parameter values

Hybrid quantum-classical algorithms have been proposed to circumvent noise limitations in quantum computers. Such algorithms delegate only a calculation of the expectation value to the quantum computer. Among them, the Variational Quantum Eigensolver (VQE) has been implemented to study molecules and condensed matter systems on small size quantum computers. Condensed matter systems described by the Hubbard model exhibit a rich phase diagram alongside exotic states of matter. In this manuscript, we try to answer the question: how much of the underlying physics of a 1D Hubbard chain is described by a problem-inspired Variational Hamiltonian Ansatz (VHA) in a broad range of parameter values ? We start by probing how much does the solution increases fidelity with increasing ansatz complexity. Our findings suggest that even low fidelity solutions capture energy and number of doubly occupied sites well, while spin-spin correlations are not well captured even when the solution is of high fidelity. Our powerful simulation platform allows us to incorporate a realistic noise model and show a successful implementation of a noise-mitigation strategy - the Richardson extrapolation.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Nonequilibrium DMFT+CPA for Correlated Disordered Systems

We present a solution for the nonequilibrium dynamics of an interacting disordered system. The approach adapts the combination of the equilibrium dynamical mean field theory (DMFT) and the equilibrium coherent potential approximation (CPA) methods to the nonequilibrium many-body formalism, using the Kadanoff-Baym-Keldysh complex time contour, for the dynamics of interacting disordered systems away from equilibrium. We use our time domain solution to obtain the equilibrium density of states of the disordered interacting system described by the Anderson-Hubbard model, bypassing the necessity for the cumbersome analytical continuation process. We further apply the nonequilibrium solution to the interaction quench problem for an isolated disordered system. Here, the interaction is abruptly changed from zero (non-interacting system) to another constant (finite) value at which it is subsequently kept. We observe via the time-dependence of the potential, kinetic, and total energies, the effect of disorder on the relaxation of the system as a function of final interaction strength. The real-time approach has the potential to shed new light on the fundamental role of disorder in the nonequilibrium dynamics of interacting quantum systems.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Trimming Stability Selection increases variable selection robustness

Contamination can severely distort an estimator unless the estimation procedure is suitably robust. This is a well-known issue and has been addressed in Robust Statistics, however, the relation of contamination and distorted variable selection has been rarely considered in literature. As for variable selection, many methods for sparse model selection have been proposed, including Stability Selection which is a meta-algorithm based on some variable selection algorithm in order to immunize against particular data configurations. We introduce the variable selection breakdown point that quantifies the number of cases resp. cells that have to be contaminated in order to let no relevant variable be detected. We show that particular outlier configurations can completely mislead model selection and argue why even cell-wise robust methods cannot fix this problem. We combine the variable selection breakdown point with resampling, resulting in the Stability Selection breakdown point that quantifies the robustness of Stability Selection. We propose a trimmed Stability Selection which only aggregates the models with the lowest in-sample losses so that, heuristically, models computed on heavily contaminated resamples should be trimmed away. We provide a short simulation study that reveals both the potential of our approach as well as the fragility of variable selection, even for an extremely small cell-wise contamination rate.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Dynamical properties of polycrystalline graphene

The exceptional properties of the two-dimensional material graphene make it attractive for multiple functional applications. In particular, there is a surge of interest in developing various graphene-based optoelectronic devices. The mechanical structure of graphene, which is polycrystalline, influences its optoelectronic properties and therefore deserves attention. Here, we study the mechanical properties of graphene in computer simulations and connect these to the experimentally relevant mechanical properties. In particular, we study the fluctuations in the lateral dimensions of the periodic simulation cell. We show that over short time scales, both the area $A$ and the aspect ratio $B$ of the rectangular periodic box show diffusive behavior under zero external field during dynamical evolution, with diffusion coefficients $D_A$ and $D_B$ that are related to each other. At longer times, fluctuations in $A$ are bounded, while those in $B$ are not. This makes the direct determination of $D_B$ much more accurate, from which $D_A$ can then be derived indirectly. We then show that the dynamic behavior of polycrystalline graphene under external forces can also be derived from $D_A$ and $D_B$ via the Nernst-Einstein relation. Additionally, we study how the diffusion coefficients depend on structural properties of the polycrystalline graphene, in particular, the density of defects.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Skyrmions in synthetic antiferromagnets and their nucleation via electrical current and ultrafast laser illumination

Roméo Juge, Naveen Sisodia, Joseba Urrestarazu Larrañaga, Qiang Zhang, Van Tuong Pham, Kumari Gaurav Rana, Brice Sarpi, Nicolas Mille, Stefan Stanescu, Rachid Belkhou, Mohamad-Assaad Mawass, Nina Novakovic-Marinkovic, Florian Kronast, Markus Weigand, Joachim Gräfe, Sebastian Wintz, Simone Finizio, Jörg Raabe, Lucia Aballe, Michael Foerster, Mohamed Belmeguenai, Liliana Buda-Prejbeanu, Justin M. Shaw, Hans T. Nembach, Laurent Ranno, Gilles Gaudin, Olivier Boulle.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum Dot-Based Parametric Amplifiers

Laurence Cochrane, Theodor Lundberg, David J. Ibberson, Lisa Ibberson, Louis Hutin, Benoit Bertrand, Nadia Stelmashenko, Jason W. A. Robinson, Maud Vinet, Ashwin A. Seshia, M. Fernando Gonzalez-Zalba. Josephson parametric amplifiers (JPAs) approaching quantum-limited noise performance have been instrumental in enabling high fidelity readout of superconducting qubits and, recently, semiconductor quantum...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy