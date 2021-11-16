ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blockage Prediction Using Wireless Signatures: Deep Learning Enables Real-World Demonstration

By Shunyao Wu, Muhammad Alrabeiah, Chaitali Chakrabarti, Ahmed Alkhateeb
 8 days ago

Overcoming the link blockage challenges is essential for enhancing the reliability and latency of millimeter wave (mmWave) and sub-terahertz (sub-THz) communication networks. Previous approaches relied mainly on either (i) multiple-connectivity, which under-utilizes the network resources, or on (ii) the use of out-of-band and non-RF sensors to predict link blockages, which is...

Vision-Position Multi-Modal Beam Prediction Using Real Millimeter Wave Datasets

Enabling highly-mobile millimeter wave (mmWave) and terahertz (THz) wireless communication applications requires overcoming the critical challenges associated with the large antenna arrays deployed at these systems. In particular, adjusting the narrow beams of these antenna arrays typically incurs high beam training overhead that scales with the number of antennas. To address these challenges, this paper proposes a multi-modal machine learning based approach that leverages positional and visual (camera) data collected from the wireless communication environment for fast beam prediction. The developed framework has been tested on a real-world vehicular dataset comprising practical GPS, camera, and mmWave beam training data. The results show the proposed approach achieves more than $\approx$ 75\% top-1 beam prediction accuracy and close to 100\% top-3 beam prediction accuracy in realistic communication scenarios.
LiDAR-Aided Mobile Blockage Prediction in Real-World Millimeter Wave Systems

Line-of-sight link blockages represent a key challenge for the reliability and latency of millimeter wave (mmWave) and terahertz (THz) communication networks. This paper proposes to leverage LiDAR sensory data to provide awareness about the communication environment and proactively predict dynamic link blockages before they happen. This allows the network to make proactive decisions for hand-off/beam switching which enhances its reliability and latency. We formulate the LiDAR-aided blockage prediction problem and present the first real-world demonstration for LiDAR-aided blockage prediction in mmWave systems. In particular, we construct a large-scale real-world dataset, based on the DeepSense 6G structure, that comprises co-existing LiDAR and mmWave communication measurements in outdoor vehicular scenarios. Then, we develop an efficient LiDAR data denoising (static cluster removal) algorithm and a machine learning model that proactively predicts dynamic link blockages. Based on the real-world dataset, our LiDAR-aided approach is shown to achieve 95\% accuracy in predicting blockages happening within 100ms and more than 80\% prediction accuracy for blockages happening within one second. If used for proactive hand-off, the proposed solutions can potentially provide an order of magnitude saving in the network latency, which highlights a promising direction for addressing the blockage challenges in mmWave/sub-THz networks.
Predicting Lattice Phonon Vibrational Frequencies Using Deep Graph Neural Networks

Lattice vibration frequencies are related to many important materials properties such as thermal and electrical conductivity as well as superconductivity. However, computational calculation of vibration frequencies using density functional theory (DFT) methods is too computationally demanding for a large number of samples in materials screening. Here we propose a deep graph neural network-based algorithm for predicting crystal vibration frequencies from crystal structures with high accuracy. Our algorithm addresses the variable dimension of vibration frequency spectrum using the zero padding scheme. Benchmark studies on two data sets with 15,000 and 35,552 samples show that the aggregated $R^2$ scores of the prediction reaches 0.554 and 0.724 respectively. Our work demonstrates the capability of deep graph neural networks to learn to predict phonon spectrum properties of crystal structures in addition to phonon density of states (DOS) and electronic DOS in which the output dimension is constant.
Distribution-based loss functions for deep learning models

Information is made of data. During training step, an artificial neural network learns to map (predict) a set of inputs to a set of outputs from a labeled dataset. Computing the optimal weights is an optimization problem and it is usually solved by the stochastic gradient descent: weights are updated using the backpropagation of prediction error. The gradient descent algorithm updates weights navigating down the gradient (or slope) of the error, so that it can reduce the error of the next prediction. This is, in their very essence, how neural networks work.
Enhancing Autoignition Characteristics: A Framework to Discover Fuel Additives and Making Predictions Using Machine Learning

Combustion process can become more energy efficient and environment friendly if used with appropriate fuel additive. Discovery of fuel additive can be accelerated by applying hybrid approach of using of chemical kinetics and Machine Learning (ML). In this work, we present a framework that takes the robustness of Machine Learning and accuracy of chemical kinetics to predict the effect of fuel additive on autoignition process. We present a case of making predictions for Ignition Delay Time (IDT) of biofuel n-butanol ($C_4H_9OH$) with several fuel additives. The proposed framework was able to predict IDT of autoignition with high accuracy when used with unseen additives. This framework highlights the potential of ML to exploit chemical mechanisms in exploring and developing the fuel additives to obtain the desirable autoignition characteristics.
Recognition of Patient Groups with Sleep Related Disorders using Bio-signal Processing and Deep Learning

Delaram Jarchi, Javier Andreu-Perez, Mehrin Kiani, Oldrich Vysata, Jiri Kuchynka, Ales Prochazka, Saeid Sane. Accurately diagnosing sleep disorders is essential for clinical assessments and treatments. Polysomnography (PSG) has long been used for detection of various sleep disorders. In this research, electrocardiography (ECG) and electromayography (EMG) have been used for recognition of breathing and movement-related sleep disorders. Bio-signal processing has been performed by extracting EMG features exploiting entropy and statistical moments, in addition to developing an iterative pulse peak detection algorithm using synchrosqueezed wavelet transform (SSWT) for reliable extraction of heart rate and breathing-related features from ECG. A deep learning framework has been designed to incorporate EMG and ECG features. The framework has been used to classify four groups: healthy subjects, patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), patients with restless leg syndrome (RLS) and patients with both OSA and RLS. The proposed deep learning framework produced a mean accuracy of 72% and weighted F1 score of 0.57 across subjects for our formulated four-class problem.
Expert Human-Level Driving in Gran Turismo Sport Using Deep Reinforcement Learning with Image-based Representation

When humans play virtual racing games, they use visual environmental information on the game screen to understand the rules within the environments. In contrast, a state-of-the-art realistic racing game AI agent that outperforms human players does not use image-based environmental information but the compact and precise measurements provided by the environment. In this paper, a vision-based control algorithm is proposed and compared with human player performances under the same conditions in realistic racing scenarios using Gran Turismo Sport (GTS), which is known as a high-fidelity realistic racing simulator. In the proposed method, the environmental information that constitutes part of the observations in conventional state-of-the-art methods is replaced with feature representations extracted from game screen images. We demonstrate that the proposed method performs expert human-level vehicle control under high-speed driving scenarios even with game screen images as high-dimensional inputs. Additionally, it outperforms the built-in AI in GTS in a time trial task, and its score places it among the top 10% approximately 28,000 human players.
Speech Emotion Recognition Using Deep Sparse Auto-Encoder Extreme Learning Machine with a New Weighting Scheme and Spectro-Temporal Features Along with Classical Feature Selection and A New Quantum-Inspired Dimension Reduction Method

Affective computing is very important in the relationship between man and machine. In this paper, a system for speech emotion recognition (SER) based on speech signal is proposed, which uses new techniques in different stages of processing. The system consists of three stages: feature extraction, feature selection, and finally feature classification. In the first stage, a complex set of long-term statistics features is extracted from both the speech signal and the glottal-waveform signal using a combination of new and diverse features such as prosodic, spectral, and spectro-temporal features. One of the challenges of the SER systems is to distinguish correlated emotions. These features are good discriminators for speech emotions and increase the SER's ability to recognize similar and different emotions. This feature vector with a large number of dimensions naturally has redundancy. In the second stage, using classical feature selection techniques as well as a new quantum-inspired technique to reduce the feature vector dimensionality, the number of feature vector dimensions is reduced. In the third stage, the optimized feature vector is classified by a weighted deep sparse extreme learning machine (ELM) classifier. The classifier performs classification in three steps: sparse random feature learning, orthogonal random projection using the singular value decomposition (SVD) technique, and discriminative classification in the last step using the generalized Tikhonov regularization technique. Also, many existing emotional datasets suffer from the problem of data imbalanced distribution, which in turn increases the classification error and decreases system performance. In this paper, a new weighting method has also been proposed to deal with class imbalance, which is more efficient than existing weighting methods. The proposed method is evaluated on three standard emotional databases.
Raman spectroscopy in open world learning settings using the Objectosphere approach

Raman spectroscopy in combination with machine learning has significant promise for applications in clinical settings as a rapid, sensitive, and label-free identification method. These approaches perform well in classifying data that contains classes that occur during the training phase. However, in practice, there are always substances whose spectra have not yet been taken or are not yet known and when the input data are far from the training set and include new classes that were not seen at the training stage, a significant number of false positives are recorded which limits the clinical relevance of these algorithms. Here we show that these obstacles can be overcome by implementing recently introduced Entropic Open Set and Objectosphere loss functions. To demonstrate the efficiency of this approach, we compiled a database of Raman spectra of 40 chemical classes separating them into 20 biologically relevant classes comprised of amino acids, 10 irrelevant classes comprised of bio-related chemicals, and 10 classes that the Neural Network has not seen before, comprised of a variety of other chemicals. We show that this approach enables the network to effectively identify the unknown classes while preserving high accuracy on the known ones, dramatically reducing the number of false positives while preserving high accuracy on the known classes, which will allow this technique to bridge the gap between laboratory experiments and clinical applications.
Piezoelectric modulus prediction using machine learning and graph neural networks

Piezoelectric materials are widely used in all kinds of industries such as electric cigarette lighters, diesel engines and x-ray shutters. However, discovering high-performance and environmentally friendly (e.g. lead-free) piezoelectric materials is a difficult problem due to the sophisticated relationships from materials' composition/structures to the piezoelectric effect. Compared to other material properties such as formation energy, band gap, and bulk modulus, it is much more challenging to predict piezoelectric coefficients. Here, we propose a comprehensive study on designing and evaluating advanced machine learning models for predicting the piezoelectric modulus from materials' composition and/or structures. We train the prediction models based on extensive feature engineering combined with machine learning models (Random Forest and Support Vector Machines) and automated feature learning based on deep graph neural networks. Our SVM model with crystal structure feature outperform other methods. We also use this model to predict the piezoelectric coefficients for 12,680 materials from the Materials Project database and report the top 20 potential high performance piezoelectric materials.
Subspace aims to enable the real-time metaverse

Subspace is launching its parallel and real-time internet service for gaming and the metaverse on November 18. And I talked about it today with Ron Williams, chief operating officer at the company at our GamesBeat Summit Next online event. In the past couple of years, Subspace has built out its...
Review of Pedestrian Trajectory Prediction Methods: Comparing Deep Learning and Knowledge-based Approaches

In crowd scenarios, predicting trajectories of pedestrians is a complex and challenging task depending on many external factors. The topology of the scene and the interactions between the pedestrians are just some of them. Due to advancements in data-science and data collection technologies deep learning methods have recently become a research hotspot in numerous domains. Therefore, it is not surprising that more and more researchers apply these methods to predict trajectories of pedestrians. This paper compares these relatively new deep learning algorithms with classical knowledge-based models that are widely used to simulate pedestrian dynamics. It provides a comprehensive literature review of both approaches, explores technical and application oriented differences, and addresses open questions as well as future development directions. Our investigations point out that the pertinence of knowledge-based models to predict local trajectories is nowadays questionable because of the high accuracy of the deep learning algorithms. Nevertheless, the ability of deep-learning algorithms for large-scale simulation and the description of collective dynamics remains to be demonstrated. Furthermore, the comparison shows that the combination of both approaches (the hybrid approach) seems to be promising to overcome disadvantages like the missing explainability of the deep learning approach.
Learning to Break Deep Perceptual Hashing: The Use Case NeuralHash

Apple recently revealed its deep perceptual hashing system NeuralHash to detect child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on user devices before files are uploaded to its iCloud service. Public criticism quickly arose regarding the protection of user privacy and the system's reliability. In this paper, we present the first comprehensive empirical analysis of deep perceptual hashing based on NeuralHash. Specifically, we show that current deep perceptual hashing may not be robust. An adversary can manipulate the hash values by applying slight changes in images, either induced by gradient-based approaches or simply by performing standard image transformations, forcing or preventing hash collisions. Such attacks permit malicious actors easily to exploit the detection system: from hiding abusive material to framing innocent users, everything is possible. Moreover, using the hash values, inferences can still be made about the data stored on user devices. In our view, based on our results, deep perceptual hashing in its current form is generally not ready for robust client-side scanning and should not be used from a privacy perspective.
Instant magnetic tissue field and susceptibility mapping from MR raw phase using Laplacian enabled deep neural networks

Yang Gao, Zhuang Xiong, Amir Fazlollahi, Peter J Nestor, Viktor Vegh, Fatima Nasrallah, Craig Winter, G. Bruce Pike, Stuart Crozier, Feng Liu, Hongfu Sun. Quantitative susceptibility mapping (QSM) is a valuable MRI post-processing technique that quantifies the magnetic susceptibility of body tissue from phase data. However, the traditional QSM reconstruction pipeline involves multiple non-trivial steps, including phase unwrapping, background field removal, and dipole inversion. These intermediate steps not only increase the reconstruction time but amplify noise and errors. This study develops a large-stencil Laplacian preprocessed deep learning-based neural network for near instant quantitative field and susceptibility mapping (i.e., iQFM and iQSM) from raw MR phase data. The proposed iQFM and iQSM methods were compared with established reconstruction pipelines on simulated and in vivo datasets. In addition, experiments on patients with intracranial hemorrhage and multiple sclerosis were also performed to test the generalization of the novel neural networks. The proposed iQFM and iQSM methods yielded comparable results to multi-step methods in healthy subjects while dramatically improving reconstruction accuracies on intracranial hemorrhages with large susceptibilities. The reconstruction time was also substantially shortened from minutes using multi-step methods to only 30 milliseconds using the trained iQFM and iQSM neural networks.
Kymeta, Intelsat, and Fraunhofer IIS Demonstrate Satellite-Enabled 5G Connectivity

Kymeta, the communications company making mobile global, and Intelsat, operator of the world’s largest and most advanced integrated satellite and terrestrial network, announced the successful demonstration of satellite-enabled 5G services on Kymeta’s electronically steered flat-panel u8 antenna using Intelsat’s global integrated satellite and terrestrial network—the first test of its kind in a mobile environment.
TANDEM: Tracking and Dense Mapping in Real-time using Deep Multi-view Stereo

In this paper, we present TANDEM a real-time monocular tracking and dense mapping framework. For pose estimation, TANDEM performs photometric bundle adjustment based on a sliding window of keyframes. To increase the robustness, we propose a novel tracking front-end that performs dense direct image alignment using depth maps rendered from a global model that is built incrementally from dense depth predictions. To predict the dense depth maps, we propose Cascade View-Aggregation MVSNet (CVA-MVSNet) that utilizes the entire active keyframe window by hierarchically constructing 3D cost volumes with adaptive view aggregation to balance the different stereo baselines between the keyframes. Finally, the predicted depth maps are fused into a consistent global map represented as a truncated signed distance function (TSDF) voxel grid. Our experimental results show that TANDEM outperforms other state-of-the-art traditional and learning-based monocular visual odometry (VO) methods in terms of camera tracking. Moreover, TANDEM shows state-of-the-art real-time 3D reconstruction performance.
Deep Learning based Urban Vehicle Trajectory Analytics

A `trajectory' refers to a trace generated by a moving object in geographical spaces, usually represented by of a series of chronologically ordered points, where each point consists of a geo-spatial coordinate set and a timestamp. Rapid advancements in location sensing and wireless communication technology enabled us to collect and store a massive amount of trajectory data. As a result, many researchers use trajectory data to analyze mobility of various moving objects. In this dissertation, we focus on the `urban vehicle trajectory,' which refers to trajectories of vehicles in urban traffic networks, and we focus on `urban vehicle trajectory analytics.' The urban vehicle trajectory analytics offers unprecedented opportunities to understand vehicle movement patterns in urban traffic networks including both user-centric travel experiences and system-wide spatiotemporal patterns. The spatiotemporal features of urban vehicle trajectory data are structurally correlated with each other, and consequently, many previous researchers used various methods to understand this structure. Especially, deep-learning models are getting attentions of many researchers due to its powerful function approximation and feature representation abilities. As a result, the objective of this dissertation is to develop deep-learning based models for urban vehicle trajectory analytics to better understand the mobility patterns of urban traffic networks. Particularly, this dissertation focuses on two research topics, which has high necessity, importance and applicability: Next Location Prediction, and Synthetic Trajectory Generation. In this study, we propose various novel models for urban vehicle trajectory analytics using deep learning.
Obstacle Avoidance for UAS in Continuous Action Space Using Deep Reinforcement Learning

Obstacle avoidance for small unmanned aircraft is vital for the safety of future urban air mobility (UAM) and Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Traffic Management (UTM). There are many techniques for real-time robust drone guidance, but many of them solve in discretized airspace and control, which would require an additional path smoothing step to provide flexible commands for UAS. To provide a safe and efficient computational guidance of operations for unmanned aircraft, we explore the use of a deep reinforcement learning algorithm based on Proximal Policy Optimization (PPO) to guide autonomous UAS to their destinations while avoiding obstacles through continuous control. The proposed scenario state representation and reward function can map the continuous state space to continuous control for both heading angle and speed. To verify the performance of the proposed learning framework, we conducted numerical experiments with static and moving obstacles. Uncertainties associated with the environments and safety operation bounds are investigated in detail. Results show that the proposed model can provide accurate and robust guidance and resolve conflict with a success rate of over 99%.
Cross-property deep transfer learning framework for enhanced predictive analytics on small materials data

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have been increasingly used in materials science to build predictive models and accelerate discovery. For selected properties, availability of large databases has also facilitated application of deep learning (DL) and transfer learning (TL). However, unavailability of large datasets for a majority of properties prohibits widespread application of DL/TL. We present a cross-property deep-transfer-learning framework that leverages models trained on large datasets to build models on small datasets of different properties. We test the proposed framework on 39 computational and two experimental datasets and find that the TL models with only elemental fractions as input outperform ML/DL models trained from scratch even when they are allowed to use physical attributes as input, for 27/39 (â‰ˆ"‰69%) computational and both the experimental datasets. We believe that the proposed framework can be widely useful to tackle the small data challenge in applying AI/ML in materials science.
Deep reinforcement learning-designed radiofrequency waveform in MRI

Carefully engineered radiofrequency (RF) pulses play a key role in a number of systems such as mobile phone, radar and magnetic resonance imaging. The design of an RF waveform, however, is often posed as an inverse problem with no general solution. As a result, various design methods, each with a specific purpose, have been developed on the basis of the intuition of human experts. In this work we propose an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered RF pulse design framework, DeepRF, which utilizes the self-learning characteristics of deep reinforcement learning to generate a novel RF pulse. The effectiveness of DeepRF is demonstrated using four types of RF pulses that are commonly used. The DeepRF-designed pulses successfully satisfy the design criteria while reporting reduced energy. Analyses demonstrate the pulses utilize new mechanisms of magnetization manipulation, suggesting the potentials of DeepRF in discovering unseen design dimensions beyond human intuition. This work may lay the foundation for an emerging field of AI-driven RF waveform design.
