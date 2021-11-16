Blockage Prediction Using Wireless Signatures: Deep Learning Enables Real-World Demonstration

A `trajectory' refers to a trace generated by a moving object in geographical spaces, usually represented by of a series of chronologically ordered points, where each point consists of a geo-spatial coordinate set and a timestamp. Rapid advancements in location sensing and wireless communication technology enabled us to collect and store a massive amount of trajectory data. As a result, many researchers use trajectory data to analyze mobility of various moving objects. In this dissertation, we focus on the `urban vehicle trajectory,' which refers to trajectories of vehicles in urban traffic networks, and we focus on `urban vehicle trajectory analytics.' The urban vehicle trajectory analytics offers unprecedented opportunities to understand vehicle movement patterns in urban traffic networks including both user-centric travel experiences and system-wide spatiotemporal patterns. The spatiotemporal features of urban vehicle trajectory data are structurally correlated with each other, and consequently, many previous researchers used various methods to understand this structure. Especially, deep-learning models are getting attentions of many researchers due to its powerful function approximation and feature representation abilities. As a result, the objective of this dissertation is to develop deep-learning based models for urban vehicle trajectory analytics to better understand the mobility patterns of urban traffic networks. Particularly, this dissertation focuses on two research topics, which has high necessity, importance and applicability: Next Location Prediction, and Synthetic Trajectory Generation. In this study, we propose various novel models for urban vehicle trajectory analytics using deep learning.
