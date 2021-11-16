ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shear Flow in Cylindrical Open Channel Under Precession

By Hajar Alshoufi
 8 days ago

The study of forced oscillations in open cylindrical channel under precession is extended to include the shear effect, that is induced by inertial waves in such systems. The linear part of the problem led to two equations for stability one for the viscous part similar to Orr-...

