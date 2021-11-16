ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Perfect Conductor Boundary Conditions for Geometric Particle-in-Cell Simulations of the Vlasov-Maxwell System in Curvilinear Coordinates

By Benedikt Perse, Katharina Kormann, Eric Sonnendrücker
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Structure-preserving methods can be derived for the Vlasov-Maxwell system from a discretisation of the Poisson bracket with compatible finite-elements for the fields and a particle representation of the distribution function. These geometric electromagnetic particle-in-cell (GEMPIC) discretisations...

arxiv.org

#Curvilinear Coordinates#Perfect Conductor#Particle In Cell#Simulations#Gempic#Rham#Hamiltonian#Numerical Analysis#Plasma Physics
arxiv.org

The role of attraction-repulsion dynamics in simulating the emergence of inflectional class systems

Dynamic models of paradigm change can elucidate how the simplest of processes may lead to unexpected outcomes, and thereby can reveal new potential explanations for observed linguistic phenomena. Ackerman & Malouf (2015) present a model in which inflectional systems reduce in disorder through the action of an attraction-only dynamic, in which lexemes only ever grow more similar to one another over time. Here we emphasise that: (1) Attraction-only models cannot evolve the structured diversity which characterises true inflectional systems, because they inevitably remove all variation; and (2) Models with both attraction and repulsion enable the emergence of systems that are strikingly reminiscent of morphomic structure such as inflection classes. Thus, just one small ingredient -- change based on dissimilarity -- separates models that tend inexorably to uniformity, and which therefore are implausible for inflectional morphology, from those which evolve stable, morphome-like structure. These models have the potential to alter how we attempt to account for morphological complexity.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Efficient algorithm for simulating particles in real quasiperiodic environments

We introduce an algorithm based on Generalize Dual Method to efficiently study the dynamics of a particle in quasiperiodic environments without the need to use periodic approximations or to save the information of the vertices that make up the quasiperiodic lattice. This allows us to perform realistic simulations with low consumption of computational resources. The algorithm can be used to study any quasiperiodic lattice that can be produced by the cut-and-project method. Using this algorithm, we have calculated the free path length distribution in quasiperiodic Lorentz gases with high symmetries at the Boltzmann-Grad limit. We have found, for symmetric arrangements, that the distribution depends on the rank $r$ of the quasiperiodic system and not on its symmetry, obtaining an almost identical distribution for systems with 5-, 8- and 12-fold rotational symmetries, but completely different distributions for systems with $6$, $7$, $13$, $17$ and $73-$fold rotational symmetries. The distribution appears to be dominated by an exponential distribution first, while the tail follows a power law with exponent -3. The probability from which the power-law contribution becomes important depends on the rank of the quasiperiodic system and is approximately $2^{r-2} r (r+1)$ so, for $r \rightarrow \infty$, the free path length distribution will be an exponential distribution, similar to what is observed in disordered systems.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Cold dark matter protohalo structure around collapse: Lagrangian cosmological perturbation theory versus Vlasov simulations

We explore the structure around shell-crossing time of cold dark matter protohaloes seeded by two or three crossed sine waves of various relative initial amplitudes, by comparing Lagrangian perturbation theory (LPT) up to 10th order to high-resolution cosmological simulations performed with the public Vlasov code ColDICE. Accurate analyses of the density, the velocity, and related quantities such as the vorticity are performed by exploiting the fact that ColDICE can follow locally the phase-space sheet at the quadratic level. To test LPT predictions beyond shell-crossing, we employ a ballistic approximation, which assumes that the velocity field is frozen just after shell-crossing. In the generic case, where the amplitudes of the sine waves are all different, high-order LPT predictions match very well the exact solution, even beyond collapse. As expected, convergence slows down when going from quasi-1D dynamics where one wave dominates over the two others, to the axial-symmetric configuration, where all the amplitudes of the waves are equal. It is also noticed that LPT convergence is slower when considering velocity related quantities. Additionally, the structure of the system at and beyond collapse given by LPT and the simulations agrees very well with singularity theory predictions, in particular with respect to the caustic and vorticity patterns that develop beyond collapse. Again, this does not apply to axial-symmetric configurations, that are still correct from the qualitative point of view, but where multiple foldings of the phase-space sheet produce very high density contrasts, hence a strong backreaction of the gravitational force.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Hydrogenation of accreting C-atoms and CO molecules -- simulating ketene and acetaldehyde formation under dark and translucent cloud conditions

Gleb Fedoseev, Danna Qasim, Ko-Ju Chuang, Sergio Ioppolo, Thanja Lamberts, Ewine F. van Dishoeck, Harold Linnartz. Simple and complex organic molecules (COMs) are observed along different phases of star and planet formation and have been successfully identified in prestellar environments such as dark and translucent clouds. Yet the picture of organic molecule formation at those earliest stages of star formation is not complete and an important reason is the lack of specific laboratory experiments that simulate carbon atom addition reactions on icy surfaces of interstellar grains. Here we present experiments in which CO molecules as well as C- and H-atoms are co-deposited with H$_2$O molecules on a 10 K surface mimicking the ongoing formation of an "H$_2$O-rich" ice mantle. To simulate the effect of impacting C-atoms and resulting surface reactions with ice components, a specialized C-atom beam source is used, implemented on SURFRESIDE$^3$, an UHV cryogenic setup. Formation of ketene (CH$_2$CO) in the solid state is observed "in situ" by means of reflection absorption IR spectroscopy. C$^1$$^8$O and D isotope labelled experiments are performed to further validate the formation of ketene. Data analysis supports that CH$_2$CO is formed through C-atom addition to a CO-molecule, followed by successive hydrogenation transferring the formed :CCO into ketene. Efficient formation of ketene is in line with the absence of an activation barrier in C+CO reaction reported in the literature. We also discuss and provide experimental evidence for the formation of acetaldehyde (CH$_3$CHO) and possible formation of ethanol (CH$_3$CH$_2$OH), two COM derivatives of CH$_2$CO hydrogenation. The underlying reaction network is presented and the astrochemical implications of the derived pathways are discussed.
SCIENCE
