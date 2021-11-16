ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Representation and modeling of charged particle distributions in tokamaks

By Andreas Bierwage, Michael Fitzgerald, Philipp Lauber, Mirko Salewski, Yevgen Kazakov, Žiga Štancar
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Experimental diagnostics, analysis tools and simulations represent particle distributions in various forms and coordinates. Algorithms to manage these data are needed on platforms like the ITER Integrated Modelling & Analysis Suite (IMAS), performing tasks such as archiving, modeling, conversion and visualization. A method that accomplishes some of the required tasks for...

arxiv.org

scitechdaily.com

Astrophysicists Reveal Largest-Ever Suite of Universe Simulations – How Gravity Shaped the Distribution of Dark Matter

To understand how the universe formed, astronomers have created AbacusSummit, more than 160 simulations of how gravity may have shaped the distribution of dark matter. Collectively clocking in at nearly 60 trillion particles, a newly released set of cosmological simulations is by far the biggest ever produced. The simulation suite,...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

ResNEsts and DenseNEsts: Block-based DNN Models with Improved Representation Guarantees

Models recently used in the literature proving residual networks (ResNets) are better than linear predictors are actually different from standard ResNets that have been widely used in computer vision. In addition to the assumptions such as scalar-valued output or single residual block, these models have no nonlinearities at the final residual representation that feeds into the final affine layer. To codify such a difference in nonlinearities and reveal a linear estimation property, we define ResNEsts, i.e., Residual Nonlinear Estimators, by simply dropping nonlinearities at the last residual representation from standard ResNets. We show that wide ResNEsts with bottleneck blocks can always guarantee a very desirable training property that standard ResNets aim to achieve, i.e., adding more blocks does not decrease performance given the same set of basis elements. To prove that, we first recognize ResNEsts are basis function models that are limited by a coupling problem in basis learning and linear prediction. Then, to decouple prediction weights from basis learning, we construct a special architecture termed augmented ResNEst (A-ResNEst) that always guarantees no worse performance with the addition of a block. As a result, such an A-ResNEst establishes empirical risk lower bounds for a ResNEst using corresponding bases. Our results demonstrate ResNEsts indeed have a problem of diminishing feature reuse; however, it can be avoided by sufficiently expanding or widening the input space, leading to the above-mentioned desirable property. Inspired by the DenseNets that have been shown to outperform ResNets, we also propose a corresponding new model called Densely connected Nonlinear Estimator (DenseNEst). We show that any DenseNEst can be represented as a wide ResNEst with bottleneck blocks. Unlike ResNEsts, DenseNEsts exhibit the desirable property without any special architectural re-design.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Distribution-based loss functions for deep learning models

Information is made of data. During training step, an artificial neural network learns to map (predict) a set of inputs to a set of outputs from a labeled dataset. Computing the optimal weights is an optimization problem and it is usually solved by the stochastic gradient descent: weights are updated using the backpropagation of prediction error. The gradient descent algorithm updates weights navigating down the gradient (or slope) of the error, so that it can reduce the error of the next prediction. This is, in their very essence, how neural networks work.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
#Charged Particle#Particle Physics#Modelling#Tokamak#Imas#Computational Physics
scitechdaily.com

First Observation of Inhomogeneous Electron Charge Distribution on an Atom

Until now, observing subatomic structures was beyond the resolution capabilities of direct imaging methods, and this seemed unlikely to change. Czech scientists, however, have presented a method with which they became the first in the world to observe an inhomogeneous electron charge distribution around a halogen atom, thus confirming the existence of a phenomenon that had been theoretically predicted but never directly observed. Comparable to the first observation of a black hole, the breakthrough will facilitate understanding of interactions between individual atoms or molecules as well as of chemical reactions, and it opens a path to refinement of the material and structural properties of various physical, biological, and chemical systems. The breakthrough will be published on Friday in Science.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

The global distribution of natural tritium in precipitation simulated with an Atmospheric General Circulation Model and comparison with observations

The description of the hydrological cycle in Atmospheric General Circulation Models (GCMs) can be validated using water isotopes as tracers. Many GCMs now simulate the movement of the stable isotopes of water, but here we present the first GCM simulations modelling the content of natural tritium in water. These simulations were obtained using a version of the LMDZ General Circulation Model enhanced by water isotopes diagnostics, LMDZ-iso. To avoid tritium generated by nuclear bomb testing, the simulations have been evaluated against a compilation of published tritium datasets dating from before 1950, or measured recently. LMDZ-iso correctly captures the observed tritium enrichment in precipitation as oceanic air moves inland (the so-called continental effect) and the observed north-south variations due to the latitudinal dependency of the cosmogenic tritium production rate. The seasonal variability, linked to the stratospheric intrusions of air masses with higher tritium content into the troposphere, is correctly reproduced for Antarctica with a maximum in winter. LMDZ-iso reproduces the spring maximum of tritium over Europe, but underestimates it and produces a peak in winter that is not apparent in the data. This implementation of tritium in a GCM promises to provide a better constraint on: (1) the intrusions and transport of air masses from the stratosphere and (2) the dynamics of the modelled water cycle. The method complements the existing approach of using stable water isotopes.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Topic-aware latent models for representation learning on networks

Network representation learning (NRL) methods have received significant attention over the last years thanks to their success in several graph analysis problems, including node classification, link prediction, and clustering. Such methods aim to map each vertex of the network into a low-dimensional space in a way that the structural information of the network is preserved. Of particular interest are methods based on random walks; such methods transform the network into a collection of node sequences, aiming to learn node representations by predicting the context of each node within the sequence. In this paper, we introduce TNE, a generic framework to enhance the embeddings of nodes acquired by means of random walk-based approaches with topic-based information. Similar to the concept of topical word embeddings in Natural Language Processing, the proposed model first assigns each node to a latent community with the favor of various statistical graph models and community detection methods and then learns the enhanced topic-aware representations. We evaluate our methodology in two downstream tasks: node classification and link prediction. The experimental results demonstrate that by incorporating node and community embeddings, we are able to outperform widely-known baseline NRL models.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

On the world sheet of continuous helicity particle

We consider the class of spinning particle theories, whose quantization corresponds to the continuous helicity representation of the Poincare group. The classical trajectories of the particle are shown to lie on the parabolic cylinder with a lightlike axis irrespectively to any specifics of the model. The space-time position of the cylinder is determined by the values of momentum and total angular momentum. The value of helicity determines the focal distance of parabolic cylinder. Assuming that all the world lines lying on one and the same cylinder are connected by gauge transformations, we derive the geometrical equations of motion for the particle. The timelike world paths are shown to be solutions to a single relation involving the invariants of trajectory up to fourth order in derivatives. Geometrical equation of motion is non-Lagragian, but it admits equivalent variational principle in the extended set of dynamical variables. The lightlike paths are also admissible on the cylinder, but they do not represent the classical trajectories of this spinning particle. The classical trajectories of massless particle (with zero helicity) are shown to lie on hyperplanes, whose spacetime position depends on momentum and total angular momentum.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
arxiv.org

On the analytical aspects of inertial particle motion

In their seminal 1983 paper, M. Maxey and J. Riley introduced an equation for the motion of a sphere through a fluid. Since this equation features the Basset history integral, the popularity of this equation has broadened the use of a certain form of fractional differential equation to study inertial particle motion. In this paper, we give a comprehensive theoretical analysis of the Maxey-Riley equation. In particular, we build on previous local in time existence and uniqueness results to prove that solutions of the Maxey-Riley equation are global in time. In doing so, we also prove that the notion of a maximal solution extends to this equation. We furthermore prove conditions under which solutions are differentiable at the initial time. By considering the derivative of the solution with respect to the initial conditions, we perform a sensitivity analysis and demonstrate that two inertial trajectories can not meet, as well as provide a control on the growth of the distance between a pair of inertial particles. The properties we prove here for the Maxey-Riley equations are also possessed, mutatis mutandis, by a broader class of fractional differential equations of a similar form.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Orthounimodal Distributionally Robust Optimization: Representation, Computation and Multivariate Extreme Event Applications

This paper studies a basic notion of distributional shape known as orthounimodality (OU) and its use in shape-constrained distributionally robust optimization (DRO). As a key motivation, we argue how such type of DRO is well-suited to tackle multivariate extreme event estimation by giving statistically valid confidence bounds on target extremal probabilities. In particular, we explain how DRO can be used as a nonparametric alternative to conventional extreme value theory that extrapolates tails based on theoretical limiting distributions, which could face challenges in bias-variance control and other technical complications. We also explain how OU resolves the challenges in interpretability and robustness faced by existing distributional shape notions used in the DRO literature. Methodologically, we characterize the extreme points of the OU distribution class in terms of what we call OU sets and build a corresponding Choquet representation, which subsequently allows us to reduce OU-DRO into moment problems over infinite-dimensional random variables. We then develop, in the bivariate setting, a geometric approach to reduce such moment problems into finite dimension via a specially constructed variational problem designed to eliminate suboptimal solutions. Numerical results illustrate how our approach gives rise to valid and competitive confidence bounds for extremal probabilities.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Simplicial Complex Representation Learning

Learning entire simplicial complex representations using higher order geometric message passing schemes. Object representation learning aims to learn a mapping that embeds the elementary components of this object into some Euclidean space while preserving the object’s structural information. Recently, such methods have gained a great momentum especially with graph representation learning. Specifically, the latter has attracted considerable popularity over the past few years with success in both node-level representation learning. The applications of such representation on graphs are diverse as they can be used for almost any downstream machine learning task on domains such as graph classification or graph similarity.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

No-slip Billiards with Particles of Variable Mass Distribution

Astute variations in the geometry of mathematical billiard tables have been and continue to be a source of understanding their wide range of dynamical behaviors, from regular to chaotic. Viewing standard specular billiards in the broader setting of no-slip (or rough) collisions, we show that an equally rich spectrum of dynamics can be called forth by varying the mass distribution of the colliding particle. We look at three two-parameter families of billiards varying both the geometry of the table and the particle, including as special cases examples of standard billiards demonstrating dynamics from integrable to chaotic, and show that markedly divergent dynamics may arise by changing only the mass distribution. Furthermore, for certain parameters billiards emerge which display unusual dynamics, including examples of full measure periodic billiards, conjectured to be nonexistent for the standard billiards in Euclidean domains.
arxiv.org

Developing a Machine Learning Algorithm-Based Classification Models for the Detection of High-Energy Gamma Particles

Cherenkov gamma telescope observes high energy gamma rays, taking advantage of the radiation emitted by charged particles produced inside the electromagnetic showers initiated by the gammas, and developing in the atmosphere. The detector records and allows for the reconstruction of the shower parameters. The reconstruction of the parameter values was achieved using a Monte Carlo simulation algorithm called CORSIKA. The present study developed multiple machine-learning-based classification models and evaluated their performance. Different data transformation and feature extraction techniques were applied to the dataset to assess the impact on two separate performance metrics. The results of the proposed application reveal that the different data transformations did not significantly impact (p = 0.3165) the performance of the models. A pairwise comparison indicates that the performance from each transformed data was not significantly different from the performance of the raw data. Additionally, the SVM algorithm produced the highest performance score on the standardized dataset. In conclusion, this study suggests that high-energy gamma particles can be predicted with sufficient accuracy using SVM on a standardized dataset than the other algorithms with the various data transformations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Rethinking Keypoint Representations: Modeling Keypoints and Poses as Objects for Multi-Person Human Pose Estimation

In keypoint estimation tasks such as human pose estimation, heatmap-based regression is the dominant approach despite possessing notable drawbacks: heatmaps intrinsically suffer from quantization error and require excessive computation to generate and post-process. Motivated to find a more efficient solution, we propose a new heatmap-free keypoint estimation method in which individual keypoints and sets of spatially related keypoints (i.e., poses) are modeled as objects within a dense single-stage anchor-based detection framework. Hence, we call our method KAPAO (pronounced "Ka-Pow!") for Keypoints And Poses As Objects. We apply KAPAO to the problem of single-stage multi-person human pose estimation by simultaneously detecting human pose objects and keypoint objects and fusing the detections to exploit the strengths of both object representations. In experiments, we observe that KAPAO is significantly faster and more accurate than previous methods, which suffer greatly from heatmap post-processing. Moreover, the accuracy-speed trade-off is especially favourable in the practical setting when not using test-time augmentation. Our large model, KAPAO-L, achieves an AP of 70.6 on the Microsoft COCO Keypoints validation set without test-time augmentation, which is 2.5x faster and 4.0 AP more accurate than the next best single-stage model. Furthermore, KAPAO excels in the presence of heavy occlusion. On the CrowdPose test set, KAPAO-L achieves new state-of-the-art accuracy for a single-stage method with an AP of 68.9.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Solvable model for a charge-$4e$ superconductor

A charge-$4e$ superconductor forms due to the condensation of quartets of electrons. While in previous works the mechanism for the formation of charge-$4e$ superconductivity has been analyzed in terms of the binding of Cooper pairs in unconventional superconductors, its properties in the fermionic sector have not been studied systematically due to its inherently interacting nature even at the mean-field level. Here we propose a solvable model for a charge-$4e$ superconductor -- a spinful version of the Sachdev-Ye-Kitaev model with an anomalous quartic term. Despite explicit violation of particle number conservation, the model remains gapless and satisfies Luttinger's theorem. We analytically solve for the superfluid density and show that it is perturbative in the strength of the charge-$4e$ order parameter, in sharp contrast with a regular (charge-$2e$) superconductor. Upon lowering temperature, we show that the correlation between charge-$4e$ order and regular interaction terms can drive a first-order phase transition to a charge-$2e$ superconducting state.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Modeling Early Clustering of Impact-induced Ejecta Particles Based on Laboratory and Numerical Experiments

A projectile impact onto a granular target produces an ejecta curtain with the heterogeneous material distribution. Understanding how the heterogeneous pattern forms is potentially important for understanding how crater rays form. Previous studies predicted that the pattern formation is induced by inelastic collisions of ejecta particles in the early stages of crater formation and is terminated by the ejecta's expanding motion. In this study, we test this prediction based on a hyper-velocity impact experiment together with N-body simulations where the trajectories of inelastically colliding granular particles are calculated. Our laboratory experiment suggests that pattern formation is already completed on a timescale comparable to the geometrical expansion of the ejecta curtain, which is ~ 10 microseconds in our experiment. Our simulations confirm the previous prediction that the heterogeneous pattern grows through initial inelastic collisions of particle clusters and subsequent geometric expansion with no further cluster collisions. Furthermore, to better understand the two-stage evolution of the mesh pattern, we construct a simple analytical model that assumes perfect coalescence of particle clusters upon collision. The model shows that the pattern formation is completed on the timescale of the system's expansion independently of the initial conditions. The model also reproduces the final size of the clusters observed in our simulations as a function of the initial conditions. It is known that particles in the target are ejected at lower speeds with increased distance to the impact point. The difference in the ejection speed of the particles may result in the evolution of the mesh pattern into rays.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A Particle-Linkage Model for Elongated Asteroids with Three-Dimensional Mass Distribution

Leonardo B. T. Santos, Luis. O. Marchi, Aljbaae Safwan, Priscilla A. Sousa-Silva, Diogo M. Sanchez, Antonio F. B. A. Prado. The goal of the present paper is to develop a simplified model to describe the gravitational fields of elongated asteroids. The proposed model consists of representing an elongated asteroid using a triple-particle-linkage system distributed in the three-dimensional space. It is an extension of previous models that focused only on planar models. A non-linear optimization method is used to determine the parameters of our model, minimizing the errors of all the external equilibrium points with respect to the solutions calculated with a more realistic model, the polyhedron model, which are assumed to be the real values of the system. The model considered in this article is then applied to three real irregular asteroids 1620 Geographos, 433 Eros and 243, Ida. The results show that the current triple-particle-linkage three-dimensional model gives better accuracy when compared to the axisymmetric triple-particle-linkage model available in the literature, and provides an advantage in terms of accuracy over the mass point model, while keeping computational time low. Also, this model is used to carry out simulations to characterize regions with solutions that remain bounded or that escape from around each asteroid under analysis. We investigated an initial inclination of 0 degree (direct orbits) and 180 degrees (retrograde orbits). We considered the gravitational field of the asteroid, the gravitational attraction of the Sun, and the solar radiation pressure Our results are then compared to the results obtained using the Mascon gravitational model based on the polyhedral shape source. We found good agreement between the two models.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Distributed Unsupervised Visual Representation Learning with Fused Features

Federated learning (FL) enables distributed clients to learn a shared model for prediction while keeping the training data local on each client. However, existing FL requires fully-labeled data for training, which is inconvenient or sometimes infeasible to obtain due to the high labeling cost and the requirement of expertise. The lack of labels makes FL impractical in many realistic settings. Self-supervised learning can address this challenge by learning from unlabeled data such that FL can be widely used. Contrastive learning (CL), a self-supervised learning approach, can effectively learn data representations from unlabeled data. However, the distributed data collected on clients are usually not independent and identically distributed (non-IID) among clients, and each client may only have few classes of data, which degrades the performance of CL and learned representations. To tackle this problem, we propose a federated contrastive learning framework consisting of two approaches: feature fusion and neighborhood matching, by which a unified feature space among clients is learned for better data representations. Feature fusion provides remote features as accurate contrastive information to each client for better local learning. Neighborhood matching further aligns each client's local features to the remote features such that well-clustered features among clients can be learned. Extensive experiments show the effectiveness of the proposed framework. It outperforms other methods by 11\% on IID data and matches the performance of centralized learning.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
EurekAlert

Fundamental particles modelled in beam of light

Scientists at the University of Birmingham have succeeded in creating an experimental model of an elusive kind of fundamental particle called a skyrmion in a beam of light. The breakthrough provides physicists with a real system demonstrating the behaviour of skyrmions, first proposed 60 years ago by a University of Birmingham mathematical physicist, Professor Tony Skyrme.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Particle-like topologies in light

Three-dimensional (3D) topological states resemble truly localised, particle-like objects in physical space. Among the richest such structures are 3D skyrmions and hopfions, that realise integer topological numbers in their configuration via homotopic mappings from real space to the hypersphere (sphere in 4D space) or the 2D sphere. They have received tremendous attention as exotic textures in particle physics, cosmology, superfluids, and many other systems. Here we experimentally create and measure a topological 3D skyrmionic hopfion in fully structured light. By simultaneously tailoring the polarisation and phase profile, our beam establishes the skyrmionic mapping by realising every possible optical state in the propagation volume. The resulting light field's Stokes parameters and phase are synthesised into a Hopf fibration texture. We perform volumetric full-field reconstruction of the \({{{\Pi }}}_{{{3}}}\) mapping, measuring a quantised topological charge, or Skyrme number, of 0.945. Such topological state control opens avenues for 3D optical data encoding and metrology. The Hopf characterisation of the optical hypersphere endows a fresh perspective to topological optics, offering experimentally-accessible photonic analogues to the gamut of particle-like 3D topological textures, from condensed matter to high-energy physics.
PHYSICS

