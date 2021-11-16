ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asymptotics of Hankel determinants with a multi-cut regular potential and Fisher-Hartwig singularities

By Christophe Charlier, Benjamin Fahs, Christian Webb, Mo Dick Wong
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

We obtain large $N$ asymptotics for $N \times N$ Hankel determinants corresponding to non-negative symbols with Fisher-Hartwig (FH) singularities in the multi-cut regime. Our result includes the explicit computation of the multiplicative constant. More precisely, we consider symbols of the...

arxiv.org

Related
arxiv.org

Asymptotic distribution for pairs of linear and quadratic forms at integral vectors

We study the joint distribution of values of a pair consisting of a quadratic form $q$ and a linear form $\mathbf l$ over the set of integral vectors, a problem initiated by Dani-Margulis (1989). In the spirit of the celebrated theorem of Eskin, Margulis and Mozes on the quantitative version of the Oppenheim conjecture, we show that if $n \ge 5$ then under the assumptions that for every $(\alpha, \beta ) \in \mathbb R^2 \setminus \{ (0,0) \}$, the form $\alpha q + \beta \mathbf l^2$ is irrational and that the signature of the restriction of $q$ to the kernel of $\mathbf l$ is $(p, n-1-p)$, where $3\le p \le n-2$, the number of vectors $v \in \mathbb Z^n$ for which $\|v\| < T$, $a < q(v) < b$ and $c< \mathbf l(v) < d$ is asymptotically.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Lee-Yang edge singularities in lattice QCD : A systematic study of singularities in the complex $μ_B$ plane using rational approximations

Simran Singh, Petros Dimopoulos, Lorenzo Dini, Francesco Di Renzo, Jishnu Goswami, Guido Nicotra, Christian Schmidt, Kevin Zambello, Felix Ziesche. A new approach is presented to explore the singularity structure of lattice QCD at imaginary chemical potential. Our method can be seen as a combination of the Taylor expansion and analytic continuation approaches. Its novelty lies in using rational (Padé) approximants for studying Lee Yang edge singularities. The motivation for using rational approximants will be exhibited. We will provide some confidence in our approach based on numerical experiments performed on well-motivated "toy models". Our focus lies in identifying singularities of the net-baryon number density in the complex $\mu_B$ plane. To this end we have found signatures of the Roberge-Weiss critical point(and Chiral singularities -- subject to some caveats). In this contribution we will discuss the setup, simulation parameters and results obtained for 2+1 flavor QCD in the complex $\mu_B/T$ plane.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Lee-Yang edge singularities in 2+1 flavor QCD withimaginary chemical potential

Petros Dimopoulos, Lorenzo Dini, Francesco Di Renzo, Jishnu Goswami, Guido Nicotra, Christian Schmidt, Simran Singh, Kevin Zambello, Felix Ziesche. We present results of the location of the closest singularities in the complex chemical potential plane using a novel method. These results are obtained with (2+1)-flavor of highly improved staggered quarks (HISQ) on lattices with temporal extent of Nt=4,6. We show that the scaling is consistent with the expected scaling of the Lee-Yang edge singularities in the vicinity of the Roberge-Weiss (RW) transition. We determine various non-universal parameters using 3D Ising model scaling functions that map QCD in the scaling region of the RW transition. Furthermore, as a preliminary result we discuss how the Lee-Yang edge singularity can be used to probe the chiral phase transition in QCD. The singularity obtained close to the chiral phase transition temperature Tc seems to be in agreement with the expected scaling of the Lee-Yang edge singularity. As an outlook, we discuss the scaling of the Lee-Yang edge singularity in the vicinity of a possible critical end point in QCD, at even lower temperatures. In the future, such a scaling analysis might hint on the existence and the location of the critical end point. The work presented here is a part of an ongoing project of Bielefeld Parma joint collaboration.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Local algorithms for Maximum Cut and Minimum Bisection on locally treelike regular graphs of large degree

Given a graph $G$ of degree $k$ over $n$ vertices, we consider the problem of computing a near maximum cut or a near minimum bisection in polynomial time. For graphs of girth $L$, we develop a local message passing algorithm whose complexity is $O(nkL)$, and that achieves near optimal cut values among all $L$-local algorithms. Focusing on max-cut, the algorithm constructs a cut of value $nk/4+ n\mathsf{P}_\star\sqrt{k/4}+\mathsf{err}(n,k,L)$, where $\mathsf{P}_\star\approx 0.763166$ is the value of the Parisi formula from spin glass theory, and $\mathsf{err}(n,k,L)=o_n(n)+no_k(\sqrt{k})+n \sqrt{k} o_L(1)$ (subscripts indicate the asymptotic variables). Our result generalizes to locally treelike graphs, i.e., graphs whose girth becomes $L$ after removing a small fraction of vertices.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Long time asymptotics for the nonlocal mKdV equation with finite density initial data

In this paper, we consider the Cauchy problem for an integrable real nonlocal (also called reverse-space-time) mKdV equation with nonzero boundary conditions \begin{align*} &q_t(x,t)-6\sigma q(x,t)q(-x,-t)q_{x}(x,t)+q_{xxx}(x,t)=0, &q(x,0)=q_{0}(x),\lim_{x\to \pm\infty} q_{0}(x)=q_{\pm}, \end{align*} where $|q_{\pm}|=1$ and $q_{+}=\delta q_{-}$, $\sigma\delta=-1$. Based on the spectral analysis of the Lax pair, we express the solution of the Cauchy problem of the nonlocal mKdV equation in terms of a Riemann-Hilbert problem. In a fixed space-time solitonic region $-6<x/t<6$, we apply $\bar{\partial}$-steepest descent method to analyze the long-time asymptotic behavior of the solution $q(x,t)$. We find that the long time asymptotic behavior of $q(x,t)$ can be characterized with an $N(\Lambda)$-soliton on discrete spectrum and leading order term $\mathcal{O}(t^{-1/2})$ on continuous spectrum up to an residual error order $\mathcal{O}(t^{-1})$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Anisotropic and isotropic persistent singularities of solutions of the fast diffusion equation

The aim of this paper is to study a class of positive solutions of the fast diffusion equation with specific persistent singular behavior. First, we construct new types of solutions with anisotropic singularities. Depending on parameters, these solutions either solve the original equation in the distributional sense, or they are not locally integrable in space-time. We show that the latter also holds for solutions with snaking singularities, whose existence has been proved recently by M. Fila, J.R. King, J. Takahashi, and E. Yanagida. Moreover, we establish that in the distributional sense, isotropic solutions whose existence was proved by M. Fila, J. Takahashi, and E. Yanagida in 2019, actually solve the corresponding problem with a moving Dirac source term. Last, we discuss the existence of solutions with anisotropic singularities in a critical case.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Topology of real algebraic curves near the non-singular tropical limit

In the 1990's, Itenberg and Haas studied the relations between combinatorial data in Viro's patchworking and the topology of the resulting non-singular real algebraic curves in the projective plane. Using recent results from Renaudineau and Shaw on real algebraic curves near the non-singular tropical limit, we continue the study of Itenberg and Haas inside any non-singular projective toric surface. We give new Haas' like criteria for patchworking non-singular real algebraic curves with prescribed number of connected components, in terms of twisted edges on a non-singular tropical curve. We then obtain several sufficient conditions for patchworking non-singular real algebraic curves with only ovals in their real part. One of these sufficient conditions does not depend on the ambient toric surface. In that case, we count the number of even and odd ovals of those curves in terms of the dual subdivision, and construct some new counter-examples to Ragsdale's conjecture.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Asymptotics of solutions of the sample average approximation method to solve risk averse stochastic programs

The paper studies the Sample Average Approximation method to solve risk averse stochastic programs expressed in terms of divergence risk measures. It continues the recent contribution [18] on the first order asymptotics of the optimal values. We study asymptotic statistical properties of the optimal solutions, deriving general convergence rates and asymptotic distributions. As a crucial point the investigations are based on a new type of conditions from the theory of empirical processes which do not rely on pathwise analytical properties of the goal functions. In particular, continuity in the parameter is not imposed in advance as usual in the literature on the Sample Average Approximation method. It is also shown that the new condition is satisfied if the paths of the goal functions are Hoelder continuous so that the main results carry over in this case. Moreover, the main results are applied to goal functions whose paths are piecewise linear as e.g. in two stage mixed-integer programs.
SCIENCE
Mathematics
Science
arxiv.org

On the asymptotic behavior of solutions to a class of grand canonical master equations

In this article we investigate the long time behavior of solutions to a class of infinitely many master equations defined from transition rates that are suitable for the description of a quantum system approaching thermodynamical equilibrium with a heat bath at fixed temperature and a reservoir consisting of one species of particles characterized by a fixed chemical potential. We do so by proving a result which pertains to the spectral resolution of the semigroup generated by the equations, whose infinitesimal generator is realized as a trace-class self-adjoint operator defined in a suitable weighted sequence space. This allows us to prove the existence of global solutions which all stabilize toward the grand canonical equilibrium probability distribution as the time variable becomes large, some of them doing so exponentially rapidly. When we set the chemical potential equal to zero, the stability statements continue to hold in the sense that all solutions converge toward the Gibbs probability distribution of the canonical ensemble which characterizes the equilibrium of the given system with a heat bath at fixed temperature.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Self-adjointness of the 2D Dirac operator with singular interactions supported on star-graphs

We consider the two-dimensional Dirac operator with Lorentz-scalar $\delta$-shell interactions on each edge of a star-graph. An orthogonal decomposition is performed which shows such an operator is unitarily equivalent to an orthogonal sum of half-line Dirac operators with off-diagonal Coulomb potentials. This decomposition reduces the computation of the deficiency indices to determining the number of eigenvalues of a one-dimensional spin-orbit operator in the interval $(-1/2,1/2)$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On the Stability of Cylindrical Singularities of the Mean Curvature Flow

We study the rescaled mean curvature flow (MCF) of hypersurfaces that are global graphs over a fixed cylinder of arbitrary dimensions. We construct an explicit stable manifold for the rescaled MCF of finite codimensions in a suitable configuration space. For any initial hypersurface from this stable manifold, we construct a unique global solution to the rescaled MCF, and derive precise asymptotics for these solutions that are valid for all time. Using these asymptotics, we prove asymptotic stability of cylindrical singularities of arbitrary dimensions under generic initial perturbations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Dynamic programming principle for classical and singular stochastic control with discretionary stopping

We prove the dynamic programming principle (DPP) in a class of problems where an agent controls a $d$-dimensional diffusive dynamics via both classical and singular controls and, moreover, is able to terminate the optimisation at a time of her choosing, prior to a given maturity. The time-horizon of the problem is random and it is the smallest between a fixed terminal time and the first exit time of the state dynamics from a Borel set. We consider both the cases in which the total available fuel for the singular control is either bounded or unbounded. We build upon existing proofs of DPP and extend results available in the traditional literature on singular control (e.g., Haussmann and Suo, SIAM J. Control Optim., 33, 1995) by relaxing some key assumptions and including the discretionary stopping feature. We also connect with more general versions of the DPP (e.g., Bouchard and Touzi, SIAM J. Control Optim., 49, 2011) by showing in detail how our class of problems meets the abstract requirements therein.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Asymptotic Improvements on the Exact Matching Distance for 2-parameter Persistence

In the field of topological data analysis, persistence modules are used to express geometrical features of data sets. The matching distance $d_\mathcal{M}$ measures the difference between $2$-parameter persistence modules by taking the maximum bottleneck distance between $1$-parameter slices of the modules. The previous fastest algorithm to compute $d_\mathcal{M}$ exactly runs in $O(n^{8+\omega})$, where $\omega$ is the matrix multiplication constant. We improve significantly on this by describing an algorithm with expected running time $O(n^5 \log^3 n)$. We first solve the decision problem $d_\mathcal{M}\leq \lambda$ for a constant $\lambda$ in $O(n^5\log n)$ by traversing a line arrangement in the dual plane, where each point represents a slice. Then we lift the line arrangement to a plane arrangement in $\mathbb{R}^3$ whose vertices represent possible values for $d_\mathcal{M}$, and use a randomized incremental method to search through the vertices and find $d_\mathcal{M}$. The expected running time of this algorithm is $O((n^4+T(n))\log^2 n)$, where $T(n)$ is an upper bound for the complexity of deciding if $d_\mathcal{M}\leq \lambda$.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A distribution function from population genetics statistics using Stirling numbers of the first kind: Asymptotics, inversion and numerical evaluation

Stirling numbers of the first kind are common in number theory and combinatorics; through Ewen's sampling formula, these numbers enter into the calculation of several population genetics statistics, such as Fu's Fs. In previous papers we have considered an asymptotic estimator for a finite sum of Stirling numbers, which enables rapid and accurate calculation of Fu's Fs. These sums can also be viewed as a cumulative distribution function; this formulation leads directly to an inversion problem, where, given a value for Fu's Fs, the goal is to solve for one of the input parameters. We solve this inversion using Newton iteration for small parameters. For large parameters we need to extend the earlier obtained asymptotic results to handle the inversion problem asymptotically. Numerical experiments are given to show the efficiency of both solving the inversion problem and the expanded estimator for the statistical quantities.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

QHC21 equation of state of neutron star matter -- in light of 2021 NICER data

The recent NICER measurement of the radius of the neutron star PSR J0740+6620, and the inferred small variation in neutron star radii from $1.4M_\odot$ to $2.1M_\odot$, suggest that the neutron star equation of state remains relatively stiff up to baryon densities $n \sim$ 2-4 times nuclear saturation density, $n_0$ -- the region where we expect hadronic matter to be undergoing transformation into quark matter. To delineate the physics from the nuclear to the quark matter regimes we use the quark-hadron-crossover (QHC) template to construct an updated equation of state, QHC21. We include nuclear matter results primarily based on chiral effective field theory, but also note results of using nuclear matter variational calculations based on empirical nuclear forces, thus covering the range of uncertainties in the nuclear equation of state. To allow for a possible early transition to quark degrees of freedom we begin the crossover regime from nucleons to quarks at $1.5n_0$. The resulting equations of state are stiffer than our earlier QHC19 at $\lesssim 2n_0$, predicting larger radii in substantial agreement with the NICER data, with accompanying peaks in sound velocity at 2-4$n_0$. We discuss possible microscopic mechanisms underlying stiffening of the equation of state.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Stochastic Processes Under Linear Differential Constraints : Application to Gaussian Process Regression for the 3 Dimensional Free Space Wave Equation

Let $P$ be a linear differential operator over $\mathcal{D} \subset \mathbb{R}^d$ and $U = (U_x)_{x \in \mathcal{D}}$ a second order stochastic process. In the first part of this article, we prove a new simple necessary and sufficient condition for all the trajectories of $U$ to verify the partial differential equation (PDE) $T(U) = 0$. This condition is formulated in terms of the covariance kernel of $U$. The novelty of this result is that the equality $T(U) = 0$ is understood in the sense of distributions, which is a functional analysis framework particularly adapted to the study of PDEs. This theorem provides precious insights during the second part of this article, which is dedicated to performing "physically informed" machine learning on data that is solution to the homogeneous 3 dimensional free space wave equation. We perform Gaussian Process Regression (GPR) on this data, which is a kernel based machine learning technique. To do so, we model the solution of this PDE as a trajectory drawn from a well-chosen Gaussian process (GP). We obtain explicit formulas for the covariance kernel of the corresponding stochastic process; this kernel can then be used for GPR. We explore two particular cases : the radial symmetry and the point source. In the case of radial symmetry, we derive "fast to compute" GPR formulas; in the case of the point source, we show a direct link between GPR and the classical triangulation method for point source localization used e.g. in GPS systems. We also show that this use of GPR can be interpreted as a new answer to the ill-posed inverse problem of reconstructing initial conditions for the wave equation with finite dimensional data, and also provides a way of estimating physical parameters from this data as in [Raissi et al,2017]. We finish by showcasing this physically informed GPR on a number of practical examples.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A Conservative Finite Element Solver for MHD Kinematics equations: Vector Potential method and Constraint Preconditioning

A new conservative finite element solver for the three-dimensional steady magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) kinematics equations is presented.The solver utilizes magnetic vector potential and current density as solution variables, which are discretized by H(curl)-conforming edge-element and H(div)-conforming face element respectively. As a result, the divergence-free constraints of discrete current density and magnetic induction are both satisfied. Moreover the solutions also preserve the total magnetic helicity. The generated linear algebraic equation is a typical dual saddle-point problem that is ill-conditioned and indefinite. To efficiently solve it, we develop a block preconditioner based on constraint preconditioning framework and devise a preconditioned FGMRES solver. Numerical experiments verify the conservative properties, the convergence rate of the discrete solutions and the robustness of the preconditioner.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Detecting triplet states in opto-electronic and photovoltaic materials and devices by transient optically detected magnetic resonance

Triplet excited states in organic semiconductor materials and devices are notoriously difficult to detect and study with established spectroscopic methods. Yet, they are a crucial intermediate step in next-generation organic light emitting diodes (OLED) that employ thermally activated delayed fluorescence (TADF) to upconvert non-emissive triplets to emissive singlet states. In organic photovoltaic (OPV) devices, however, triplets are an efficiency-limiting exciton loss channel and are also involved in device degradation. Here, we introduce an innovative spin-sensitive method to study triplet states in both, optically excited organic semiconductor films, as well as in electrically driven devices. The method of transient optically detected magnetic resonance (trODMR) can be applied to all light-emitting materials whose luminescence depends on paramagnetic spin states. It is thus an ideal spectroscopic tool to distinguish different states involved and determine their corresponding time scales. We unravel the role of intermediate excited spin states in opto-electronic and photovoltaic materials and devices and reveal fundamental differences in electrically and optically induced triplet states.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Lifetime of skyrmions in discrete systems with infinitesimal lattice constant

Topological protection of chiral magnetic structures is investigated by taking a two-dimensional magnetic skyrmion as an example. The skyrmion lifetime is calculated based on harmonic transition state theory for a discrete lattice model using various values of the ratio of the lattice constant and the skyrmion size. Parameters of the system corresponding to exchange, anisotropy and Dzyaloshinsky-Moriya interaction are chosen in such a way as to keep the energy and size of the skyrmion unchanged for small values of the lattice constant, using scaling relations derived from continuous micromagnetic description. The number of magnetic moments included in the calculations reaches more than a million. The results indicate that in the limit of infinitesimal lattice constant, the energy barrier for skyrmion collapse approaches the Belavin-Polyakov lower bound of the energy of a topological soliton in the $\sigma$-model, the entropy contribution to the pre-exponential factor in the Arrhenius rate expression for collapse approaches a constant and the skyrmion lifetime can, for large enough number of spins, correspond to thermally stable skyrmion at room temperature even without magnetic dipole-dipole interaction.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Modeling ultrafast demagnetization and spin transport: the interplay of spin-polarized electrons and thermal magnons

We theoretically investigate laser-induced spin transport in metallic magnetic heterostructures using an effective spin transport description that treats itinerant electrons and thermal magnons on an equal footing. Electron-magnon scattering is included and taken as the driving force for ultrafast demagnetization. We assume that in the low-fluence limit the magnon system remains in a quasi-equilibrium, allowing a transient nonzero magnon chemical potential. In combination with the diffusive transport equations for the itinerant electrons, the description is used to chart the full spin dynamics within the heterostructure. In agreement with recent experiments, we find that in case the spin-current-receiving material includes an efficient spin dissipation channel, the interfacial spin current becomes directly proportional to the temporal derivative of the magnetization. Based on an analytical calculation, we discuss that other relations between the spin current and magnetization may arise in case the spin-current-receiving material displays inefficient spin-flip scattering. Finally, we discuss the role of (interfacial) magnon transport and show that, a priori, it cannot be neglected. However, its significance strongly depends on the system parameters.
PHYSICS

