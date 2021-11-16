ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limit theorems for linear processes with tapered innovations and filters

By Vygantas Paulauskas
 8 days ago

In the paper we consider the partial sum process $\sum_{k=1}^{[nt]}X_k^{(n)}$, where $\{X_k^{(n)}=\sum_{j=0}^{\infty} a_{j}^{(n)}\xi_{k-j}(b(n)), \ k\in \bz\},\ n\ge 1,$ is a series of linear processes with tapered filter $a_{j}^{(n)}=a_{j}\ind{[0\le j\le ł(n)]}$...

