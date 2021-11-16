ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Continuous-Aperture MIMO for Electromagnetic Information Theory

By Zijian Zhang, Linglong Dai
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

In recent years, the concept of continuous-aperture MIMO (CAP-MIMO) is reinvestigated to achieve improved communication performance with limited antenna apertures. Unlike the classical MIMO composed of discrete antennas, CAP-MIMO has a continuous antenna surface, which is expected to generate any current distribution (i.e., pattern) and induce controllable spatial electromagnetic waves. In...

Scientific American

AI Generates Hypotheses Human Scientists Have Not Thought Of

Electric vehicles have the potential to substantially reduce carbon emissions, but car companies are running out of materials to make batteries. One crucial component, nickel, is projected to cause supply shortages as early as the end of this year. Scientists recently discovered four new materials that could potentially help—and what may be even more intriguing is how they found these materials: the researchers relied on artificial intelligence to pick out useful chemicals from a list of more than 300 options. And they are not the only humans turning to A.I. for scientific inspiration.
scitechdaily.com

Astrophysicists Reveal Largest-Ever Suite of Universe Simulations – How Gravity Shaped the Distribution of Dark Matter

To understand how the universe formed, astronomers have created AbacusSummit, more than 160 simulations of how gravity may have shaped the distribution of dark matter. Collectively clocking in at nearly 60 trillion particles, a newly released set of cosmological simulations is by far the biggest ever produced. The simulation suite,...
arxiv.org

Introducing corrugated surfaces in electromagnetism problems via perturbative approach

In physics, problems involving boundary conditions on corrugated surfaces are relevant to understanding nature, since, at some scale, the surfaces manifest corrugations that may have to be taken into account. In introductory level electromagnetism courses, a very common and fundamental exercise is to solve Poisson's equation for a point charge in the presence of an infinity perfectly planar conducting surface, which is usually done by image method, but also via Green's function. Clinton, Esrick and Sacks [Phys. Rev. B 31, 7540 (1985)], using a perturbative analytical calculation of the Green function, solved this problem introducing corrugation to the surface. In the present paper, we make a detailed pedagogical review of the calculations of these authors. Moreover, we present an original result, applying this perturbative approach to investigate the introduction of corrugation in another very common exercise in electromagnetism courses. Specifically, we solve the Laplace equation for the electrostatic potential to a corrugated neutral conducting cylinder in the presence of an uniform electric field, obtaining how the potential, electric field, and surface charge density are affected by the corrugation. These calculations can be used as pedagogical examples of the application of this perturbative approach in electromagnetism courses.
thv11.com

No, AirPods don't transmit dangerously high electromagnetic or radiofrequency waves

Apple released its third generation of AirPods, which are Bluetooth earbuds for Apple products, in late October. Around the time of the release, a viewer asked VERIFY about viral posts stating AirPods produce higher amounts of electromagnetic energy than phones and are dangerous to human health. The viewer linked back to a tweet from mid-October that made the claim, but that tweet wasn’t the first time someone has made the accusation on social media. A video about the topic posted to Facebook in May has been shared more than 10,000 times since it was first published. The topic was even discussed on Apple’s forums back in 2019.
IN THIS ARTICLE
arxiv.org

Electromagnetically induced transparency from first-order dynamical systems

We show how a strongly driven single-mode oscillator coupled to a first-order dynamical system gives rise to induced absorption or gain of a weak probe beam, and associated fast or slow light depending on the detuning conditions. We derive the analytic solutions to the dynamic equations of motion, showing that the electromagnetically induced transparency (EIT) like response is a general phenomenology, potentially occurring in any nonlinear oscillator coupled to first-order dynamical systems. The resulting group delay (or advance) of the probe is fundamentally determined by the system damping rate. To illustrate the practical impact of this general theoretical framework, we quantitatively assess the observable consequences of either thermo-optic or free-carrier dispersion effects in conventional semiconductor microcavities in control/probe experiments, highlighting the generality of this physical mechanism and its potential for the realization of EIT-like phenomena in integrated and cost-effective photonic devices.
arxiv.org

Cell-Free Massive MIMO with Low-Complexity Hybrid Beamforming

Cell-Free Massive Multiple-input Multiple-output (mMIMO) consists of many access points (APs) in a coverage area that jointly serve the users. These systems can significantly reduce the interference among the users compared to conventional MIMO networks and so enable higher data rates and a larger coverage area. However, Cell-Free mMIMO systems face multiple practical challenges such as the high complexity and power consumption of the APs' analog front-ends. Motivated by prior works, we address these issues by considering a low complexity hybrid beamforming framework at the APs in which each AP has a limited number of RF-chains to reduce power consumption, and the analog combiner is designed only using the large-scale statistics of the channel to reduce the system's complexity. We provide closed-form expressions for the signal to interference and noise ratio (SINR) of both uplink and downlink data transmission with accurate random matrix approximations. Also, based on the existing literature, we provide a power optimization algorithm that maximizes the minimum SINR of the users for uplink scenario. Through several simulations, we investigate the accuracy of the derived random matrix approximations, trade-off between the 95% outage data rate and the number of RF-chains, and the impact of power optimization. We observe that the derived approximations accurately follow the exact simulations and that in uplink scenario while using MMSE combiner, power optimization does not improve the performance much.
arxiv.org

The Effective Field Theory of Vector-Tensor Theories

We investigate a systematic formulation of vector-tensor theories based on the effective field theory (EFT) approach. The input of our EFT is that the spacetime symmetry is spontaneously broken by the existence of a preferred timelike direction in accordance with the cosmological principle. After clarifying the difference of the symmetry breaking pattern from the conventional EFT of inflation/dark energy, we find an EFT description of vector-tensor theories around the cosmological background. This approach not only serves as a unified description of vector-tensor theories but also highlights universal differences between the scalar-tensor theories and the vector-tensor theories. The theories having different symmetry breaking patterns are distinguished by a phenomenological function and consistency relations between the EFT coefficients. We study the linear cosmological perturbations within our EFT framework and discuss the characteristic properties of the vector-tensor theories in the context of dark energy. In particular, we compute the effective gravitational coupling and the slip parameter for the matter density contrast in terms of the EFT coefficients.
arxiv.org

Probing the electromagnetic response of dielectric antennas by vortex electron beams

Focused beams of electrons, which act as both sources, and sensors of electric fields, can be used to characterise the electric response of complex photonic systems, by locally probing the induced optical near fields. This functionality can be complemented by embracing the recently developed vortex electron beams (VEBs), made up of electrons with orbital angular momentum, which could in addition probe induced magnetic near fields. In this work we revisit the theoretical description of this technique, dubbed vortex Electron Energy-Loss Spectroscopy (v-EELS). We map the fundamental, quantum-mechanical picture of the scattering of the VEB electrons, to the intuitive classical models which treat the electron beams as superposition of linear electric and magnetic currents. We then apply this formalism to characterise the optical response of dielectric nanoantennas with v-EELS. Our calculations reveal that VEB electrons probe electric or magnetic modes with different efficiency, which can be adjusted by changing either beam vorticity or acceleration voltage, to determine the nature of the probed excitations. We also study a chirally-arranged nanostructure, which in the interaction with electron vortices produces dichroism in electron energy loss spectra. Our theoretical work establishes VEBs as versatile probes that could provide information on optical excitations otherwise inaccessible with conventional electron beams.
arxiv.org

Location-aware Beamforming for MIMO-enabled UAV Communications: An Unknown Input Observer Approach

Numerous communications and networking challenges prevent deploying unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in extreme environments where the existing wireless technologies are mainly ground-focused; and, as a consequence, the air-to-air channel for UAVs is not fully covered. In this paper, a novel spatial estimation for beamforming is proposed to address UAV-based joint sensing and communications (JSC). The proposed spatial estimation algorithm relies on using a delay tolerant observer-based predictor, which can accurately predict the positions of the target UAVs in the presence of uncertainties due to factors such as wind gust. The solution, which uses discrete-time unknown input observers (UIOs), reduces the joint target detection and communication complication notably by operating on the same device and performs reliably in the presence of channel blockage and interference. The effectiveness of the proposed approach is demonstrated using simulation results.
arxiv.org

Nonlinear electromagnetic fields in strictly stationary spacetimes

We prove two theorems which imply that any nonlinear electromagnetic field obeying a dominant energy condition in a strictly stationary, everywhere regular, asymptotically flat spacetime, must be either trivial or a stealth field. First theorem holds in static spacetimes and is independent of gravitational part of the action, as long as the coupling of electromagnetic field to the gravitational field is minimal. Second theorem assumes Einstein--Hilbert gravitational action and relies on the positive energy theorem, but does not assume that the spacetime metric is static. In addition, we discuss possible generalizations of these results, to theories with charged matter, as well as higher dimensional nonlinear electromagnetic fields.
arxiv.org

Power Control in Cell-Free Massive MIMO Networks for UAVs URLLC under the Finite Blocklength Regime

In this paper, we concentrate on the employment of a user-centric (UC) cell-free massive MIMO (CFmMIMO) network for providing ultra reliable low latency communication (URLLC) when traditional ground users (GUs) coexists with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). We study power control in both the downlink and the uplink of such a scenario when partial zero-forcing (PZF) transmit/receive beamforming and maximum ratio transmission/combining are utilized. We consider optimization problems where the objective is either to maximize the total users' sum URLLC rate or to maximize the minimum user's URLLC rate. The considered URLLC rate function is both complicated and nonconvex rendering the considered optimization problems nonconvex. Thus, we present two approximations for the URLLC rate function and resort to successive convex optimization (SCO) to tackle the considered optimization problems. Particularly, we present SCO with iterative concave lower bound approximation (SCO-ICBA) and SCO with iterative interference approximation (SCO-IIA). We provide extensive simulations to evaluate SCO-ICBA and SCO-IIA and compare UC CFmMIMO deployment with traditional colocated massive MIMO (COmMIMO) systems.
arxiv.org

Improving Sum-Rate of Cell-Free Massive MIMO with Expanded Compute-and-Forward

Cell-free massive multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) employs a large number of distributed access points (APs) to serve a small number of user equipments (UEs) via the same time/frequency resource. Due to the strong macro diversity gain, cell-free massive MIMO can considerably improve the achievable sum-rate compared to conventional cellular massive MIMO. However, the performance of cell-free massive MIMO is upper limited by inter-user interference (IUI) when employing simple maximum ratio combining (MRC) at receivers. To harness IUI, the expanded compute-and-forward (ECF) framework is adopted. In particular, we propose power control algorithms for the parallel computation and successive computation in the ECF framework, respectively, to exploit the performance gain and then improve the system performance. Furthermore, we propose an AP selection scheme and the application of different decoding orders for the successive computation. Finally, numerical results demonstrate that ECF frameworks outperform the conventional CF and MRC frameworks in terms of achievable sum-rate.
APS Physics

Distinguishing Noise Sources with Information Theory

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC, USA. Mutual information provides a promising method for disentangling intrinsic from extrinsic sources of noise in biological systems. From neurons firing in the brain to chromosomes moving in a nucleus, biology is full of systems that can be modeled as...
arxiv.org

Policy Gradient and Actor-Critic Learning in Continuous Time and Space: Theory and Algorithms

We study policy gradient (PG) for reinforcement learning in continuous time and space under the regularized exploratory formulation developed by Wang et al. (2020). We represent the gradient of the value function with respect to a given parameterized stochastic policy as the expected integration of an auxiliary running reward function that can be evaluated using samples and the current value function. This effectively turns PG into a policy evaluation (PE) problem, enabling us to apply the martingale approach recently developed by Jia and Zhou (2021) for PE to solve our PG problem. Based on this analysis, we propose two types of the actor-critic algorithms for RL, where we learn and update value functions and policies simultaneously and alternatingly. The first type is based directly on the aforementioned representation which involves future trajectories and hence is offline. The second type, designed for online learning, employs the first-order condition of the policy gradient and turns it into martingale orthogonality conditions. These conditions are then incorporated using stochastic approximation when updating policies. Finally, we demonstrate the algorithms by simulations in two concrete examples.
arxiv.org

Stochastic Processes Under Linear Differential Constraints : Application to Gaussian Process Regression for the 3 Dimensional Free Space Wave Equation

Let $P$ be a linear differential operator over $\mathcal{D} \subset \mathbb{R}^d$ and $U = (U_x)_{x \in \mathcal{D}}$ a second order stochastic process. In the first part of this article, we prove a new simple necessary and sufficient condition for all the trajectories of $U$ to verify the partial differential equation (PDE) $T(U) = 0$. This condition is formulated in terms of the covariance kernel of $U$. The novelty of this result is that the equality $T(U) = 0$ is understood in the sense of distributions, which is a functional analysis framework particularly adapted to the study of PDEs. This theorem provides precious insights during the second part of this article, which is dedicated to performing "physically informed" machine learning on data that is solution to the homogeneous 3 dimensional free space wave equation. We perform Gaussian Process Regression (GPR) on this data, which is a kernel based machine learning technique. To do so, we model the solution of this PDE as a trajectory drawn from a well-chosen Gaussian process (GP). We obtain explicit formulas for the covariance kernel of the corresponding stochastic process; this kernel can then be used for GPR. We explore two particular cases : the radial symmetry and the point source. In the case of radial symmetry, we derive "fast to compute" GPR formulas; in the case of the point source, we show a direct link between GPR and the classical triangulation method for point source localization used e.g. in GPS systems. We also show that this use of GPR can be interpreted as a new answer to the ill-posed inverse problem of reconstructing initial conditions for the wave equation with finite dimensional data, and also provides a way of estimating physical parameters from this data as in [Raissi et al,2017]. We finish by showcasing this physically informed GPR on a number of practical examples.
arxiv.org

A Geometric Approach to Optimal Control of Hybrid and Impulsive Systems

Hybrid dynamical systems are systems which undergo both continuous and discrete transitions. The Bolza problem from optimal control theory is applied to these systems and a hybrid version of Pontryagin's maximum principle is presented. This hybrid maximum principle is presented to emphasize its geometric nature which makes its study amenable to the tools of geometric mechanics and symplectic geometry. One explicit benefit of this geometric approach is that Zeno behavior can be strongly controlled for "generic" control problems. Moreover, when the underlying control system is a mechanical impact system, additional structure is present which can be exploited and is thus explored. Multiple examples are presented for both mechanical and non-mechanical systems.
arxiv.org

Topology optimization for the design of porous electrodes

Porous electrodes are an integral part of many electrochemical devices since they have high porosity to maximize electrochemical transport and high surface area to maximize activity. Traditional porous electrode materials are typically homogeneous, stochastic collections of small scale particles and offer few opportunities to engineer higher performance. Fortunately, recent breakthroughs in advanced and additive manufacturing are yielding new methods to structure and pattern porous electrodes across length scales. These architected electrodes are emerging as a promising new technology to continue to drive improvement; however, it is still unclear which structures to employ and few tools are available to guide their design. In this work we address this gap by applying topology optimization to the design of porous electrodes. We demonstrate our framework on two applications: a porous electrode driving a steady Faradaic reaction and a transiently operated electrode in a supercapacitor. We present computationally designed electrodes that minimize energy losses in a half-cell. For low conductivity materials, the optimization algorithm creates electrode designs with a hierarchy of length scales. Further, the designed electrodes are found to outperform undesigned, homogeneous electrodes. Finally, we present three-dimensional porous electrode designs. We thus establish a topology optimization framework for designing porous electrodes.
arxiv.org

Modeling ultrafast demagnetization and spin transport: the interplay of spin-polarized electrons and thermal magnons

We theoretically investigate laser-induced spin transport in metallic magnetic heterostructures using an effective spin transport description that treats itinerant electrons and thermal magnons on an equal footing. Electron-magnon scattering is included and taken as the driving force for ultrafast demagnetization. We assume that in the low-fluence limit the magnon system remains in a quasi-equilibrium, allowing a transient nonzero magnon chemical potential. In combination with the diffusive transport equations for the itinerant electrons, the description is used to chart the full spin dynamics within the heterostructure. In agreement with recent experiments, we find that in case the spin-current-receiving material includes an efficient spin dissipation channel, the interfacial spin current becomes directly proportional to the temporal derivative of the magnetization. Based on an analytical calculation, we discuss that other relations between the spin current and magnetization may arise in case the spin-current-receiving material displays inefficient spin-flip scattering. Finally, we discuss the role of (interfacial) magnon transport and show that, a priori, it cannot be neglected. However, its significance strongly depends on the system parameters.
