Computers

Generalization Bounds and Algorithms for Learning to Communicate over Additive Noise Channels

By Nir Weinberger
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

An additive noise channel is considered, in which the distribution of the noise is nonparametric and unknown. The problem of learning encoders and decoders based on noise samples is considered. For uncoded communication systems, the problem of choosing a codebook...

ZDNet

Over half of millennials are responsible for executing their parents' wills, but hardly any have access to their parents' online passwords

As COVID-19 spread, many American millennials finally began their estate planning. Yet, many of them do not have the correct digital information if their parents pass on, according to new research from Toronto -- Canada-based security and privacy company 1Password. In partnership with digital estate planning companies Trust & Will...
INTERNET
arxiv.org

Moser-Tardos Algorithm: Beyond Shearer's Bound

In a seminal paper (Moser and Tardos, JACM'10), Moser and Tardos developed a simple and powerful algorithm to find solutions to combinatorial problems in the variable Lov{á}sz Local Lemma (LLL) setting. Kolipaka and Szegedy (STOC'11) proved that the Moser-Tardos algorithm is efficient up to the tight condition of the abstract Lov{á}sz Local Lemma, known as Shearer's bound. A fundamental problem around LLL is whether the efficient region of the Moser-Tardos algorithm can be further extended. In this paper, we give a positive answer to this problem. We show that the efficient region of the Moser-Tardos algorithm goes beyond the Shearer's bound of the underlying dependency graph, if the graph is not chordal. Otherwise, the dependency graph is chordal, and it has been shown that Shearer's bound exactly characterizes the efficient region for such graphs (Kolipaka and Szegedy, STOC'11; He, Li, Liu, Wang and Xia, FOCS'17). Moreover, we demonstrate that the efficient region can exceed Shearer's bound by a constant by explicitly calculating the gaps on several infinite lattices. The core of our proof is a new criterion on the efficiency of the Moser-Tardos algorithm which takes the intersection between dependent events into consideration. Our criterion is strictly better than Shearer's bound whenever the intersection exists between dependent events. Meanwhile, if any two dependent events are mutually exclusive, our criterion becomes the Shearer's bound, which is known to be tight in this situation for the Moser-Tardos algorithm (Kolipaka and Szegedy, STOC'11; Guo, Jerrum and Liu, JACM'19).
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Theoretical and empirical analysis of a fast algorithm for extracting polygons from signed distance bounds

We investigate an asymptotically fast method for transforming signed distance bounds into polygon meshes. This is achieved by combining sphere tracing (also known as ray marching) and one of the traditional polygonization schemes (e.g., Marching cubes). Let us call this approach Gridhopping. We provide theoretical and experimental evidence that it is of the $O(N^2\log N)$ computational complexity for a polygonization grid with $N^3$ cells. The algorithm is tested on both a set of primitive shapes as well as signed distance fields generated from point clouds by machine learning. Given its speed, simplicity and portability, we argue that it could prove useful during the modelling stage as well as in shape compression for storage.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Multi-Agent Learning for Iterative Dominance Elimination: Formal Barriers and New Algorithms

Dominated actions are natural (and perhaps the simplest possible) multi-agent generalizations of sub-optimal actions as in standard single-agent decision making. Thus similar to standard bandit learning, a basic learning question in multi-agent systems is whether agents can learn to efficiently eliminate all dominated actions in an unknown game if they can only observe noisy bandit feedback about the payoff of their played actions. Surprisingly, despite a seemingly simple task, we show a quite negative result; that is, standard no regret algorithms -- including the entire family of Dual Averaging algorithms -- provably take exponentially many rounds to eliminate all dominated actions. Moreover, algorithms with the stronger no swap regret also suffer similar exponential inefficiency. To overcome these barriers, we develop a new algorithm that adjusts Exp3 with Diminishing Historical rewards (termed Exp3-DH); Exp3-DH gradually forgets history at carefully tailored rates. We prove that when all agents run Exp3-DH (a.k.a., self-play in multi-agent learning), all dominated actions can be iteratively eliminated within polynomially many rounds. Our experimental results further demonstrate the efficiency of Exp3-DH, and that state-of-the-art bandit algorithms, even those developed specifically for learning in games, fail to eliminate all dominated actions efficiently.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Promoting Resilience in Multi-Agent Reinforcement Learning via Confusion-Based Communication

Recent advances in multi-agent reinforcement learning (MARL) provide a variety of tools that support the ability of agents to adapt to unexpected changes in their environment, and to operate successfully given their environment's dynamic nature (which may be intensified by the presence of other agents). In this work, we highlight the relationship between a group's ability to collaborate effectively and the group's resilience, which we measure as the group's ability to adapt to perturbations in the environment. To promote resilience, we suggest facilitating collaboration via a novel confusion-based communication protocol according to which agents broadcast observations that are misaligned with their previous experiences. We allow decisions regarding the width and frequency of messages to be learned autonomously by agents, which are incentivized to reduce confusion. We present empirical evaluation of our approach in a variety of MARL settings.
COMPUTERS
techxplore.com

Algorithms mimic the process of biological evolution to learn efficiently

Uncovering the mechanisms of learning via synaptic plasticity is a critical step towards understanding how our brains function and building truly intelligent, adaptive machines. Researchers from the University of Bern propose a new approach in which algorithms mimic biological evolution and learn efficiently through creative evolution. Our brains are incredibly...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Linear convergence of the Douglas-Rachford algorithm via a generic error bound condition

We provide new insight into the convergence properties of the Douglas-Rachford algorithm for the problem $\min_x \{f(x)+g(x)\}$, where $f$ and $g$ are convex functions. Our approach relies on and highlights the natural primal-dual symmetry between the above problem and its Fenchel dual $\min_{u} \{ f^*(u) + g_*(u)\}$ where $g_*(u):=g^*(-u)$. Our main development is to show the linear convergence of the algorithm when a natural error bound condition on the Douglas-Rachford operator holds. We leverage our error bound condition approach to show and estimate the algorithm's linear rate of convergence for three special classes of problems. The first one is when $f$ or$g$ and $f^*$ or $g_*$ are strongly convex relative to the primal and dual optimal sets respectively. The second one is when~$f$ and~$g$ are piecewise linear-quadratic functions. The third one is when~$f$ and~$g$ are the indicator functions of closed convex cones. In all three cases the rate of convergence is determined by a suitable measure of well-posedness of the problem. In the conic case, if the two closed convex cones are a linear subspace $L$ and $\mathbb{R}^n_+$, we establish the following stronger {\em finite termination} result: the Douglas-Rachford algorithm identifies the {\em maximum support sets} for $L\cap \mathbb{R}^n_+$ and $L^{\perp}\cap\mathbb{R}^n_+$ in finitely many steps. Our developments have straightforward extensions to the more general linearly constrained problem $\min_{x,y} \{f(x) + g( y):Ax + By = b\}$ thereby highlighting a direct and straightforward relationship between the Douglas-Rachford algorithm and the alternating direction method of multipliers (ADMM).
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

A Robust Deep Learning-Based Beamforming Design for RIS-assisted Multiuser MISO Communications with Practical Constraints

Reconfigurable intelligent surface (RIS) has become a promising technology to improve wireless communication in recent years. It steers the incident signals to create a favorable propagation environment by controlling the reconfigurable passive elements with less hardware cost and lower power consumption. In this paper, we consider a RIS-aided multiuser multiple-input single-output downlink communication system. We aim to maximize the weighted sum-rate of all users by joint optimizing the active beamforming at the access point and the passive beamforming vector of the RIS elements. Unlike most existing works, we consider the more practical situation with the discrete phase shifts and imperfect channel state information (CSI). Specifically, for the situation that the discrete phase shifts and perfect CSI are considered, we first develop a deep quantization neural network (DQNN) to simultaneously design the active and passive beamforming while most reported works design them alternatively. Then, we propose an improved structure (I-DQNN) based on DQNN to simplify the parameters decision process when the control bits of each RIS element are greater than 1 bit. Finally, we extend the two proposed DQNN-based algorithms to the case that the discrete phase shifts and imperfect CSI are considered simultaneously. Our simulation results show that the two DQNN-based algorithms have better performance than traditional algorithms in the perfect CSI case, and are also more robust in the imperfect CSI case.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Learning Generalized Gumbel-max Causal Mechanisms

To perform counterfactual reasoning in Structural Causal Models (SCMs), one needs to know the causal mechanisms, which provide factorizations of conditional distributions into noise sources and deterministic functions mapping realizations of noise to samples. Unfortunately, the causal mechanism is not uniquely identified by data that can be gathered by observing and interacting with the world, so there remains the question of how to choose causal mechanisms. In recent work, Oberst & Sontag (2019) propose Gumbel-max SCMs, which use Gumbel-max reparameterizations as the causal mechanism due to an intuitively appealing counterfactual stability property. In this work, we instead argue for choosing a causal mechanism that is best under a quantitative criteria such as minimizing variance when estimating counterfactual treatment effects. We propose a parameterized family of causal mechanisms that generalize Gumbel-max. We show that they can be trained to minimize counterfactual effect variance and other losses on a distribution of queries of interest, yielding lower variance estimates of counterfactual treatment effect than fixed alternatives, also generalizing to queries not seen at training time.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Edge-Native Intelligence for 6G Communications Driven by Federated Learning: A Survey of Trends and Challenges

Mohammad Al-Quraan, Lina Mohjazi, Lina Bariah, Anthony Centeno, Ahmed Zoha, Sami Muhaidat, Mérouane Debbah, Muhammad Ali Imran. The unprecedented surge of data volume in wireless networks empowered with artificial intelligence (AI) opens up new horizons for providing ubiquitous data-driven intelligent services. Traditional cloud-centric machine learning (ML)-based services are implemented by collecting datasets and training models centrally. However, this conventional training technique encompasses two challenges: (i) high communication and energy cost due to increased data communication, (ii) threatened data privacy by allowing untrusted parties to utilise this information. Recently, in light of these limitations, a new emerging technique, coined as federated learning (FL), arose to bring ML to the edge of wireless networks. FL can extract the benefits of data silos by training a global model in a distributed manner, orchestrated by the FL server. FL exploits both decentralised datasets and computing resources of participating clients to develop a generalised ML model without compromising data privacy. In this article, we introduce a comprehensive survey of the fundamentals and enabling technologies of FL. Moreover, an extensive study is presented detailing various applications of FL in wireless networks and highlighting their challenges and limitations. The efficacy of FL is further explored with emerging prospective beyond fifth generation (B5G) and sixth generation (6G) communication systems. The purpose of this survey is to provide an overview of the state-of-the-art of FL applications in key wireless technologies that will serve as a foundation to establish a firm understanding of the topic. Lastly, we offer a road forward for future research directions.
INTERNET
arxiv.org

Reynolds Stress Modeling Using Data Driven Machine Learning Algorithms

Fluid turbulence is an important problem for physics and engineering. Turbulence modeling deals with the development of simplified models that can act as surrogates for representing the effects of turbulence on flow evolution. Such models correspond to a range of different fidelities, from simple eddy-viscosity-based closures to Reynolds Stress Models. Till now the focus of the data-driven turbulence modeling efforts has focused on Machine Learning augmented eddy-viscosity models. In this communication, we illustrate the manner in which the eddy-viscosity framework delimits the efficacy and performance of Machine learning algorithms. Based on this foundation we carry out the first application of Machine learning algorithms for developing improved Reynolds Stress Modeling-based closures for turbulence. Different machine learning approaches are assessed for modeling the pressure strain correlation in turbulence, a longstanding problem of singular importance. We evaluate the performance of these algorithms in the learning dataset, as well as their ability to generalize to different flow cases where the inherent physical processes may vary. This explores the assertion that ML-based data-driven turbulence models can overcome the modeling limitations associated with the traditional turbulence models and ML models trained with large amounts of data with different classes of flows can predict flow field with reasonable accuracy for unknown flows with similar flow physics.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Using supervised learning algorithms as a follow-up method in the search of gravitational waves from core-collapse supernovae

We present a follow-up method based on supervised machine learning (ML) to improve the performance in the search of gravitational wave (GW) burts from core-collapse supernovae (CCSNe) using the coherent WaveBurst (cWB) pipeline. The ML model discriminates noise from signal events using as features a set of reconstruction parameters provided by cWB. Detected noise events are discarded yielding to a reduction of the false alarm rate (FAR) and of the false alarm probability (FAP) thus enhancing of the statistical significance. We tested the proposed method using strain data from the first half of the third observing run of advanced LIGO, and CCSNe GW signals extracted from 3D simulations. The ML model is learned using a dataset of noise and signal events, and then it is used to identify and discard noise events in cWB analyses. Noise and signal reduction levels were examined in single detector networks (L1 and H1) and two detector network (L1H1). The FAR was reduced by a factor of $\sim10$ to $\sim100$, there was an enhancement in the statistical significance of $\sim1$ to $\sim2\sigma$, while there was no impact in detection efficiencies.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

INTERN: A New Learning Paradigm Towards General Vision

Jing Shao, Siyu Chen, Yangguang Li, Kun Wang, Zhenfei Yin, Yinan He, Jianing Teng, Qinghong Sun, Mengya Gao, Jihao Liu, Gengshi Huang, Guanglu Song, Yichao Wu, Yuming Huang, Fenggang Liu, Huan Peng, Shuo Qin, Chengyu Wang, Yujie Wang, Conghui He, Ding Liang, Yu Liu, Fengwei Yu, Junjie Yan, Dahua Lin, Xiaogang Wang, Yu Qiao.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Mobility prediction Based on Machine Learning Algorithms

Nowadays mobile communication is growing fast in the 5G communication industry. With the increasing capacity requirements and requirements for quality of experience, mobility prediction has been widely applied to mobile communication and has becoming one of the key enablers that utilizes historical traffic information to predict future locations of traffic users, Since accurate mobility prediction can help enable efficient radio resource management, assist route planning, guide vehicle dispatching, or mitigate traffic congestion. However, mobility prediction is a challenging problem due to the complicated traffic network. In the past few years, plenty of researches have been done in this area, including Non-Machine-Learning (Non-ML)- based and Machine-Learning (ML)-based mobility prediction. In this paper, firstly we introduce the state of the art technologies for mobility prediction. Then, we selected Support Vector Machine (SVM) algorithm, the ML algorithm for practical traffic date training. Lastly, we analyse the simulation results for mobility prediction and introduce a future work plan where mobility prediction will be applied for improving mobile communication.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Engineering Edge-Cloud Offloading of Big Data for Channel Modelling in THz-range Communications

Channel estimation in mmWave and THz-range wireless communications (producing Gb/Tb-range of data) is critical to configuring system parameters related to transmission signal quality, and yet it remains a daunting challenge both in software and hardware. Current methods of channel estimations, be it modeling- or data-based (machine learning (ML)), - use and create big data. This in turn requires a large amount of computational resources, read operations to prove if there is some predefined channel configurations, e.g., QoS requirements, in the database, as well as write operations to store the new combinations of QoS parameters in the database. Especially the ML-based approach requires high computational and storage resources, low latency and a higher hardware flexibility. In this paper, we engineer and study the offloading of the above operations to edge and cloud computing systems to understand the suitability of edge and cloud computing to provide rapid response with channel and link configuration parameters on the example of THz channel modeling. We evaluate the performance of the engineered system when the computational and storage resources are orchestrated based on: 1) monolithic architecture, 2) microservices architectures, both in edge-cloud based approach. For microservices approach, we engineer both Docker Swarm and Kubernetes systems. The measurements show a great promise of edge computing and microservices that can quickly respond to properly configure parameters and improve transmission distance and signal quality with ultra-high speed wireless communications.
SOFTWARE
959theriver.com

Apple Computers Holding Their Own In Value Over Time.

So I’ve been a Mac guy for quite a while. A friend who was my go to tech person was a Mac person and I sort evolved from that. Also my son Jeff worked for Apple for about 12 or 13 years. So there’s a family connection too! Their products are pricey but very sound and well protected against outside invasions. I’ve seen Mac computers advertised for under $300.00 and MacBooks starting at just over $500.00. The pricing certainly does go up from there. So when you think about how much the original Mac computer sold for, they really have held their pricing. The first Apple-1 computers were sold for $666.66 in 1976. Forty-five years later, a still-functioning one has sold for $400,000. Bought at an auction I guess it must be the nostalgia that would make someone spend that kind of money for an old, yet working computer. I wonder if they get dial-up with that?
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Learn Locally, Correct Globally: A Distributed Algorithm for Training Graph Neural Networks

Despite the recent success of Graph Neural Networks (GNNs), training GNNs on large graphs remains challenging. The limited resource capacities of the existing servers, the dependency between nodes in a graph, and the privacy concern due to the centralized storage and model learning have spurred the need to design an effective distributed algorithm for GNN training. However, existing distributed GNN training methods impose either excessive communication costs or large memory overheads that hinders their scalability. To overcome these issues, we propose a communication-efficient distributed GNN training technique named $\text{Learn Locally, Correct Globally}$ (LLCG). To reduce the communication and memory overhead, each local machine in LLCG first trains a GNN on its local data by ignoring the dependency between nodes among different machines, then sends the locally trained model to the server for periodic model averaging. However, ignoring node dependency could result in significant performance degradation. To solve the performance degradation, we propose to apply $\text{Global Server Corrections}$ on the server to refine the locally learned models. We rigorously analyze the convergence of distributed methods with periodic model averaging for training GNNs and show that naively applying periodic model averaging but ignoring the dependency between nodes will suffer from an irreducible residual error. However, this residual error can be eliminated by utilizing the proposed global corrections to entail fast convergence rate. Extensive experiments on real-world datasets show that LLCG can significantly improve the efficiency without hurting the performance.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Channel Modeling for Multi-Receiver Molecular Communication Systems

Molecular Communication via Diffusion (MCvD) is a prominent small-scale technology, which roots from the nature. Molecular single-input-single-output (SISO) topology is one of the most studied molecular networks in the literature, with solid analytical foundations on channel behavior and advanced modulation techniques. Although molecular SISO topologies are well-studied, the literature is yet to provide sufficient analytical modeling on multiple-output systems with fully absorbing receivers. In this paper, a comprehensive recursive model for channel estimation and modeling of molecular single-input-multiple-output (SIMO) systems is proposed as a sufficiently accurate channel approximation method. With its recursive nature, the model is used to estimate the channel behavior of molecular SIMO systems. A simplified approximation model is also presented with reduced computational requirements, resulting in slightly less accurate channel estimation. Analytical expressions for both models are derived. The performance of the proposed methods are evaluated via topological analysis and error metrics, and the methods show promising results on channel estimation compared to computer-simulated data. Furthermore, the approximation matches quite well with the comprehensive model, which indicates significant success in terms of model performance.
SCIENCE

