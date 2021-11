With Nerlens Noel hurt and Mitchell Robinson not totally himself, the Knicks’ big-man rotation hasn’t exactly been anchoring the defense. It doesn’t take much to paint an ugly picture from all the headlines describing the New York Knicks’ iffy start to the season. Those headlines, from one week ago, were meant to capture a mere piece of what felt wrong about the Knicks. Now, they feel like they represent ongoing trends. Things that need “figuring out,” need to “get this right,” “adjustments.” Yuck. No, thank you. These aren’t trends that can persist. And yet, have they ever.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO