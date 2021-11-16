ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Hybrid Reflection Modulation

By Zehra Yigit, Ertugrul Basar, Miaowen Wen, Ibrahim Altunbas
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Reconfigurable intelligent surface (RIS)-empowered communication has emerged as a novel concept for customizing future wireless environments in a cost- and energy-efficient way. However, due to double path loss, existing fully passive RIS systems that purely reflect the incident signals into preferred directions...

securityboulevard.com

Security Basics in a Hybrid Environment

Half of respondents to the recent ActualTech Media MegaCast: Ensuring Trust and Security in Enterprise IT and the Cloud survey were not confident that their data is as secure in the cloud as it is on-premises. Businesses are concerned they’ll lose control of their environment, become unable to define and manage their attack surface and fail to keep up with network management tasks.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Reduction Theory of Algebraic Modules and their Successive Minima

Lattices defined as modules over algebraic rings or orders have garnered interest recently, particularly in the fields of cryptography and coding theory. Whilst there exist many attempts to generalise the conditions for LLL reduction to such lattices, there do not seem to be any attempts so far to generalise stronger notions of reduction such as Minkowski, HKZ and BKZ reduction. Moreover, most lattice reduction methods for modules over algebraic rings involve applying traditional techniques to the embedding of the module into real space, which distorts the structure of the algebra. In this paper, we generalise some classical notions of reduction theory to that of free modules defined over an order. Moreover, we extend the definitions of Minkowski, HKZ and BKZ reduction to that of such modules and show that bases reduced in this manner have vector lengths that can be bounded above by the successive minima of the lattice multiplied by a constant that depends on the algebra and the dimension of the module. In particular, we show that HKZ reduced bases are polynomially close to the successive minima of the lattice in terms of the module dimension. None of our definitions require the module to be embedded and thus preserve the structure of the module.
MATHEMATICS
Synthtopia

Vector Synthesizer Updated With New Filter & Modulation Options

Developer Andre Sklenar let us know that the Vector Synth firmware has been updated, adding a new ladder filter, additional modulations and more. Described as ‘an experimental boutique synthesizer’, Vector Synth is available now with v2.6.6 firmware, and the v2.6.6 firmware update is also available for existing owners as a free download.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Python and the Module Search Path

How python knows which packages to import, where to find them and how modern tools (conda, pyenv, poetry) make this easy for us. Previously we’ve looked at (article here) how various tools (conda, pyenv) manipulate the $PATH variable so that when you type python, the version of python you want (in a given environment) is the version of python you get. That's all great for importing the python standard library of default functions, but what about:
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modulation#Hrm#Ris#Signal Processing
arxiv.org

Hybrid transforms of constructible functions

We introduce a general definition of hybrid transforms for constructible functions. These are integral transforms combining Lebesgue integration and Euler calculus. Lebesgue integration gives access to well-studied kernels and to regularity results, while Euler calculus conveys topological information and allows for compatibility with operations on constructible functions. We conduct a systematic study of such transforms and introduce two new ones: the Euler-Fourier and Euler-Laplace transforms. We show that the first has a left inverse and that the second provides a satisfactory generalization of Govc and Hepworth's persistent magnitude to constructible sheaves, in particular to multi-parameter persistent modules. Finally, we prove index-theoretic formulae expressing a wide class of hybrid transforms as generalized Euler integral transforms. This yields expectation formulae for transforms of constructible functions associated to (sub)level-sets persistence of random Gaussian filtrations.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Characterization of passive CMOS sensors with RD53A pixel modules

Franz Glessgen, Malte Backhaus, Florencia Canelli, Yannick Manuel Dieter, Jochen Christian Dingfelder, Tomasz Hemperek, Fabian Huegging, Arash Jofrehei, Weijie Jin, Ben Kilminster, Anna Macchiolo, Daniel Muenstermann, David-Leon Pohl, Branislav Ristic, Rainer Wallny, Tianyang Wang, Norbert Wermes, Pascal Wolf. Both the current upgrades to accelerator-based HEP detectors (e.g. ATLAS, CMS) and...
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Laser light used to modulate free electrons into qubits

The laws of quantum physics are not only extraordinary—they also offer some far-reaching and unique possibilities for advanced information processing, quantum computing and cryptography. So far, the basic building blocks for such quantum operations are electric circuitry in form of superconducting resonators, light in form of photons or atoms in form of ion chains. However, all these quantum systems have their drawbacks, and scientists are therefore continuously searching for useful alternatives.
PHYSICS
gitconnected.com

Create Memory and Type-Safe Node.js Modules with Rust

Node is one of the most famous platforms to develop applications, which runs on the V8 engine and executes JavaScript code outside a web browser. Despite the popularity and the cool features like the Asynchronous or Non-Blocking behavior, Nodejs is not that fast when compared with languages or frameworks like Go and Rust.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
NewsBreak
Technology
arxiv.org

Brane order and quantum magnetism in modulated anisotropic ladders

Two-leg spin-$\frac12$ ladders with anisotropy and two different dimerization patterns are analyzed at zero temperature. This model is equivalent to a modulated interacting (Kitaev) ladder. The Hartree-Fock mean-field approximation reduces the model to a sum of two quadratic effective Majorana Hamiltonians, which are dual to a sum of two (even/odd) XY quantum chains in the alternating transverse fields. The mapping between the effective Hamiltonian of the ladder and the pair of the dual XY chains considerably simplifies calculations the order parameters and analysis of the hidden symmetry breaking. The ground-state phase diagram of the staggered ladder contains nine phases, four of them are conventional antiferromagnets, while the other five possess non-local brane orders. Using the dualities and the newly found exact results for the local and string order parameters of the transverse XY chains, we were able to find analytically all the magnetizations and the brane order parameters for the staggered case, as functions of the renormalized couplings of the effective Hamiltonian. The columnar ladder has three ground-state phases and does not possess magnetic long-ranged order. The brane order parameters for these three phases are calculated numerically from the Toeplitz determinants. We expect this study to motivate the search for the real spin-Peierls anisotropic ladder compounds which can undergo the predicted quantum phase transitions with gap closures and distinct brane orders.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

CINNAMON: A Module for AUTOSAR Secure Onboard Communication

This paper introduces CINNAMON, a software module that extends and seamlessly integrates with the AUTOSAR "Secure Onboard Communication" (SecOC) module to also account for confidentiality of data in transit. It stands for Confidential, INtegral aNd Authentic on board coMunicatiON (CINNAMON). It takes a resource-efficient and practical approach to ensure, at the same time, confidentiality, integrity and authenticity of frames. The main new requirement that CINNAMON puts forward is the use of encryption and thus, as a result, CINNAMON exceeds SecOC against information gathering attacks. This paper sets forth the essential requirements and specification of the new module by detailing where and how to position it within AUTOSAR and by emphasizing the relevant upgrades with respect to SecOC. The presentation continues with the definition of a Security Profile and a summary of a prototype implementation of ours. While CINNAMON is easily extensible, for example through the definition of additional profiles, the current performances obtained on inexpensive boards support the claim that the approach is feasible.
SOFTWARE
TrendHunter.com

Hybrid Tablet-Like Laptops

The Huawei MateBook E is a two-in-one laptop that's focused on enhancing productivity for users by incorporating a multifunctional design into the experience. The system consists of a tablet-like display that can be paired with a magnetic keyboard to transform it from a screen into a productivity powerhouse when typing is required. The system makes use of a 42Wh battery pack to deliver impressive power and performance, while also providing WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity along with a series of cameras on the front and rear.
TECHNOLOGY
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Computer-on-modules get RTOS for functional safety and cybersecurity

Congatec and RTOS company Sysgo have teamed up to provide Arm and x86 platforms tailored for functional safety and cybersecurity requirements. “This cooperation makes great sense for both partners, now that the latest platforms from NXP and Intel make it possible to develop functional safety-critical systems without additional hardware,” said Congatec marketing director Christian Eder.
SOFTWARE
electronicproducts.com

How to design an ESC module for drone motor control

The ability to control the motors’ speed and rotation is the design key of drones, making the electronic speed control (ESC) module an added value and a fundamental part of a drone. In this article, we will look at the key elements to consider when designing an ESC module and the market’s development solutions. The design of an ESC requires a careful evaluation and analysis of characteristics that can be summarized as follows:
ELECTRONICS
arxiv.org

Semantic-Aware Collaborative Deep Reinforcement Learning Over Wireless Cellular Networks

Collaborative deep reinforcement learning (CDRL) algorithms in which multiple agents can coordinate over a wireless network is a promising approach to enable future intelligent and autonomous systems that rely on real-time decision-making in complex dynamic environments. Nonetheless, in practical scenarios, CDRL faces many challenges due to the heterogeneity of agents and their learning tasks, different environments, time constraints of the learning, and resource limitations of wireless networks. To address these challenges, in this paper, a novel semantic-aware CDRL method is proposed to enable a group of heterogeneous untrained agents with semantically-linked DRL tasks to collaborate efficiently across a resource-constrained wireless cellular network. To this end, a new heterogeneous federated DRL (HFDRL) algorithm is proposed to select the best subset of semantically relevant DRL agents for collaboration. The proposed approach then jointly optimizes the training loss and wireless bandwidth allocation for the cooperating selected agents in order to train each agent within the time limit of its real-time task. Simulation results show the superior performance of the proposed algorithm compared to state-of-the-art baselines.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A Geometric Approach to Optimal Control of Hybrid and Impulsive Systems

Hybrid dynamical systems are systems which undergo both continuous and discrete transitions. The Bolza problem from optimal control theory is applied to these systems and a hybrid version of Pontryagin's maximum principle is presented. This hybrid maximum principle is presented to emphasize its geometric nature which makes its study amenable to the tools of geometric mechanics and symplectic geometry. One explicit benefit of this geometric approach is that Zeno behavior can be strongly controlled for "generic" control problems. Moreover, when the underlying control system is a mechanical impact system, additional structure is present which can be exploited and is thus explored. Multiple examples are presented for both mechanical and non-mechanical systems.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A Contextual Latent Space Model: Subsequence Modulation in Melodic Sequence

Some generative models for sequences such as music and text allow us to edit only subsequences, given surrounding context sequences, which plays an important part in steering generation interactively. However, editing subsequences mainly involves randomly resampling subsequences from a possible generation space. We propose a contextual latent space model (CLSM) in order for users to be able to explore subsequence generation with a sense of direction in the generation space, e.g., interpolation, as well as exploring variations -- semantically similar possible subsequences. A context-informed prior and decoder constitute the generative model of CLSM, and a context position-informed encoder is the inference model. In experiments, we use a monophonic symbolic music dataset, demonstrating that our contextual latent space is smoother in interpolation than baselines, and the quality of generated samples is superior to baseline models. The generation examples are available online.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Impact of Spatial and Technology Aggregation on Optimal Energy System Design

Designing an optimal energy system with large shares of renewable energy sources is computationally challenging. Considering greater spatial horizon and level of detail, during the design, exacerbates this challenge. This paper investigates spatial and technology aggregation of energy system model, as a complexity-reduction technique. To that end, a novel two-step aggregation scheme based on model parameters such as Variable Renewable Energy Sources (VRES) time series and capacities, transmission capacities and distances, etc, is introduced. First, model regions are aggregated to obtain reduced region set. The aggregation is based on a holistic approach that considers all model parameters and spatial contiguity of regions. Next, technology aggregation is performed on each VRES, present in each newly-defined region. Each VRES is aggregated based on the temporal profiles to obtain a representative set. The impact of these aggregations on accuracy and computational complexity of a cost-optimal energy system design is analyzed for a European energy system scenario.The aggregations are performed to obtain different combinations of number of regions and VRES types, and the results are benchmarked against initial spatial resolution of 96 regions and 68 VRES types in each region. The results show that the system costs deviate significantly when lower number of regions and/or VRES types are considered. As the spatial resolution is increased in terms of both number of regions and VRES types, the system cost fluctuates at first and stabilizes at some point, approaching the benchmark value. Optimal combination can be determined based on an acceptable cost deviation and the point of stabilization. For instance, if <5% deviation is acceptable, 33 regions and 38 VRES types in each region is optimal. With this setting, the system cost is under-estimated by 4.42% but the run time is reduced by 92.95%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Modeling ultrafast demagnetization and spin transport: the interplay of spin-polarized electrons and thermal magnons

We theoretically investigate laser-induced spin transport in metallic magnetic heterostructures using an effective spin transport description that treats itinerant electrons and thermal magnons on an equal footing. Electron-magnon scattering is included and taken as the driving force for ultrafast demagnetization. We assume that in the low-fluence limit the magnon system remains in a quasi-equilibrium, allowing a transient nonzero magnon chemical potential. In combination with the diffusive transport equations for the itinerant electrons, the description is used to chart the full spin dynamics within the heterostructure. In agreement with recent experiments, we find that in case the spin-current-receiving material includes an efficient spin dissipation channel, the interfacial spin current becomes directly proportional to the temporal derivative of the magnetization. Based on an analytical calculation, we discuss that other relations between the spin current and magnetization may arise in case the spin-current-receiving material displays inefficient spin-flip scattering. Finally, we discuss the role of (interfacial) magnon transport and show that, a priori, it cannot be neglected. However, its significance strongly depends on the system parameters.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Hybrid mapping of the Einstein ring in M87

We present a reanalysis of the EHT 228 GHz observations of M87. We apply traditional hybrid mapping techniques to the publicly available `network-calibrated' data. We explore the impact on the final image of different starting models, including: a point source, a disk, an annulus, a Gaussian, and an asymmetric double Gaussian. The images converge to an extended source with a size $\sim 44~\mu$as. Starting with the annulus and disk models leads to images with the lowest noise, smallest off-source artifacts, and better closure residuals. The source appears as a ring, or edge-brightened disk, with higher surface brightness in the southern half, consistent with previous results. Starting with the other models leads to a surface brightness distribution with a similar size, and an internal depression, but not as clearly ring-like. A consideration of visibility amplitudes vs. UV-distance argues for a roughly circularly symmetric structure of $\sim 50~\mu$as scale, with a sharp-edge, based on a prominent minimum in the UV-distribution, and the amplitude of the secondary peak in the UV-plot is more consistent with an annular model than a flat disk model. With further processing, we find a possible modest extension from the ring toward the southwest, in a direction consistent with the southern limb of the jet seen on 3mm VLBI images on a factor of few larger scales. However, this extension appears along the direction of one of the principle sidelobes of the synthesized beam, and hence requires testing with better UV-coverage.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

The Pareto-Optimal Temporal Aggregation of Energy System Models

The growing share of intermittent renewable energy sources, storage technologies, and the increasing degree of so-called sector coupling necessitates optimization-based energy system models with high temporal and spatial resolutions, which significantly increases their runtimes and limits their maximum sizes. In order to maintain the computational viability of these models for large-scale application cases, temporal aggregation has emerged as a technique for reducing the number of considered time steps by reducing the original time horizon down to fewer, more representative ones. This study presents advanced but generally applicable clustering techniques that allow for ad-hoc improvements of state-of-the-art approaches without requiring profound knowledge of the individual energy system model. These improvements comprise the optimal tradeoff between the number of typical days and inner-daily temporal resolutions, as well as constituting a representation method that can reproduce the value distribution of the original time series. We prove the superiority of these approaches by applying them to two fundamentally different model types, namely a single-node building energy system and a European carbon-neutral energy scenario, and benchmark these against state-of-the-art approaches. This is performed for a variety of temporal resolutions, which leads to many hundreds of model runs. The results show that the proposed improvements on current methods strictly dominate the status quo with respect to Pareto-optimality in terms of runtime and accuracy. Although a speeding up factor of one magnitude could be achieved using traditional aggregation methods within a cost deviation range of two percent, the algorithms proposed herein achieve this accuracy with a runtime speedup by a factor of two orders of magnitude.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

