Chevron shuts Australian Gorgon LNG Train 1 after minor gas leak

Inflation and strong demand for crude oil from the reopening global economy and controlled supply should keep the oil prices elevated. Natural gas prices are also expected to keep rallying on strong demand. Therefore, prominent players in this space, such as ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), should benefit. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Amid tight supply and soaring demand, gas prices have surged to a seven-year high of $3.40 a gallon. Low investment in new drilling and supply chain problems are also contributing to the rise in gas prices. Moreover, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) said Brent crude could reach as much as $120 per barrel by the middle of next year. Saudi Arabia’s state oil producer Aramco (SE:2222) also raised the December official selling price for its flagship Arab Light for Asia by $1.40 per barrel from November levels signaling prices to increase. The world is still largely dependent on plentiful supplies of fuel such as oil and gas. So, both Chevron Corporation (CVX) and ConocoPhillips (COP) could benefit from the steady demand.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 10 DAYS AGO