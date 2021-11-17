ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chevron shuts Australian Gorgon LNG Train 1 after minor gas leak

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMELBOURNE (Reuters) – Chevron Corp has shut one of three processing units, called trains, at its Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant off Western Australia after discovering a minor gas...

Related
gcaptain.com

LNG Tanker Rates Surge to Record as Asia Buys More US Gas

Spot freight rates for liquefied natural gas tankers in the Asia-Pacific have surged to record highs as a steady flow of U.S. cargoes to the region boosts demand for ships. The cost of chartering a vessel to carry a shipment of the super-chilled fuel from Australia to Japan spiked to $316,750 per day on Tuesday, five times higher than two months ago, according to data from Spark Commodities. That beats the previous high in January during a cold snap in Northeast Asia.
Reuters

Pavilion, Qatar, Chevron create emissions calculating standard for LNG

SINGAPORE, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Singapore's Pavilion Energy Trading & Supply Pte Ltd said on Wednesday it has jointly developed with suppliers QatarEnergy and Chevron Corp (CVX.N) a method to calculate greenhouse gas emissions for liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes. The calculation of emissions from wellhead-to-discharge terminal will be applied...
naturalgasworld.com

Chevron to invest A$40mn to address CO2 injection shortfall at Gorgon

The package will also see Chevron fulfil its regulatory obligations through the acquisition and surrender of 5.23mn greenhouse gas offsets. Chevron Australia will invest A$40mn ($29.49mn) to address a carbon dioxide injection shortfall at its Gorgon LNG export facility in Western Australia, it said on November 11. “The investment is...
MarketWatch

Oil stocks take a broad beating as crude prices sink

The energy sector took a broad beating Friday, and was the weakest of the S&P 500's 11 key sectors, after crude oil prices were slapped down by fears that rising COVID cases in Europe will drive down demand. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 3.5%, with all 21 equity components losing ground, and has lost 5.5% amid a three-day losing streak. The biggest loser was Devon Energy Corp.'s stock , which slid 5.6%. Among other more active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slumped 4.3%, Marathon Oil Corp. gave up 4.3%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. lost 4.9%, Schlumberger Ltd. fell 5.1% and Chevron Corp. declined 2.2%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures shed 3.7% toward a seven-week low. The energy sector ETF has still run up 19.8% over the past three months, while crude oil futures have climbed 18.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 7.0%.
kadn.com

Oil prices begin to plunge

LAFAYETTE, LA (KADN) - The price of oil is decreasing and many think this means the price of gas will drop. Oil prices slumped after being hit by a surge in the dollar after President Joe Biden said his administration was looking for ways to reduce energy costs amid a broader surge in inflation.
investing.com

Chevron vs. ConocoPhillips: Which Oil & Gas Stock is a Better Buy?

Inflation and strong demand for crude oil from the reopening global economy and controlled supply should keep the oil prices elevated. Natural gas prices are also expected to keep rallying on strong demand. Therefore, prominent players in this space, such as ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), should benefit. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Amid tight supply and soaring demand, gas prices have surged to a seven-year high of $3.40 a gallon. Low investment in new drilling and supply chain problems are also contributing to the rise in gas prices. Moreover, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) said Brent crude could reach as much as $120 per barrel by the middle of next year. Saudi Arabia’s state oil producer Aramco (SE:2222) also raised the December official selling price for its flagship Arab Light for Asia by $1.40 per barrel from November levels signaling prices to increase. The world is still largely dependent on plentiful supplies of fuel such as oil and gas. So, both Chevron Corporation (CVX) and ConocoPhillips (COP) could benefit from the steady demand.
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes reports a 4th weekly rise in a row for U.S. oil-drilling rigs

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by seven to 461 this week. That followed increases in each of the previous three weeks, including a climb of four oil rigs last week, Baker Hughes data show. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, also climbed by seven to stand at 563, according to Baker Hughes. Oil prices continued to trade sharply lower on concerns that Europe's rise in COVID cases will hurt energy demand. December West Texas Intermediate crude was down $2.77, or 3.5%, at $76.24 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
naturalgasworld.com

LNG as shipping fuel goes global [Gas in Transition]

It may not be the ultimate answer, but fleet growth suggests ship owners see LNG as an immediately available means of reducing carbon and other emissions. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 7]. by: Ross McCracken. One year ago, there were just under 170 LNG-powered vessels in operation worldwide, with...
dallassun.com

Biden's bluff drags oil prices down

Oil prices have continued to fall this week as rumors of President Biden tapping into US oil reserves combined with a resurgence in covid cases in Europe created fresh bearish sentiment. Resurgent Covid fears triggered by a fresh surge in European cases weighed on oil prices this week, dragging the...
mining.com

The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
Birmingham Star

Russian fleet en route to US to help battle fuel crisis

The US is reportedly getting ready to receive a bulk shipment of diesel fromenergy-rich Russia as Washington strives to cool down the fuel's retail price, which has recently hit its highest level since 2014. Some two million barrels of Russian diesel carried by four tankers are currently heading to the...
101 WIXX

Saudi bourse operator sets price range for up to $1 billion IPO

DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Tadawul Group, the kingdom’s stock exchange operator, has set an indicative price range for its initial public offering which shows it could raise up to 3.78 billion riyals ($1.01 billion) in the deal. Saudi Tadawul plans to sell 36 million shares in the price range of...
OilPrice.com

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set For Decline

Americans could soon see relief at the pump as U.S. gasoline prices are set to decline if the drop in crude oil prices holds, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at fuel-savings platform GasBuddy, said on Friday. International benchmarks WTI Crude and Brent Crude were losing more than 2%...
101 WIXX

S.Korea to allow operation of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from Nov. 22

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea’s transport ministry said on Friday it will allow the operation of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft starting Nov. 22 after two deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia led to the plane’s grounding in March 2019. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement that...
Houston Chronicle

Editorial: Should Biden tap oil reserves to ease prices at the pump? History says no.

If you’ve filled your car’s gas tank at any point over the past several months, you probably noticed afterwards that your wallet felt quite a bit lighter than it used to. Nationally, gas prices have reached an average of $3.41 a gallon, a seven-year high, and $1.28 higher than a year ago. As the COVID-19 pandemic has begun to wane and businesses are reopening, gasoline demand has risen steadily but oil supply has not kept pace.
InvestorPlace

7 Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Hold Forever

Editor’s Note: “7 Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Hold Forever” was originally published in October 2021. It has been updated to include the latest available information. The allure of dividend stocks should be increasing right now. The Fed has signaled that it will soon begin tapering the market...
