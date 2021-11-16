Factory Zero: The 'foundation' for GM's EV future takes national stage

General Motors’ stock (NYSE: GM) rose by 9.9% in the last twenty-one trading days. In comparison, the broader S&P500 index rose by 5.6% over the same period. The automobile manufacturer saw its stock rise after the company continued to focus on its electric and autonomous vehicle strategy. The company is expected to launch 30 new electric vehicles globally by 2025 which will be about 40% of its offerings, with a total investment of $7 billion. They also announced an increase in EV and AV investment with $35 billion earmarked between now and 2025. Now, is GM stock poised to grow? Based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years, there is a 51% chance of a rise in GM stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days). See our analysis on General Motors Stock Chance Of Rise for more details.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO