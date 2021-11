Jerome Powell was re-appointed as chairman of the US Federal Reserve for the next four years. The announcement by the US administration came as a catalyst for the continuation of gains for the US dollar against the rest of the other major currencies, and the USD/JPY continued its upward momentum to the 115.14 resistance level, its highest in five years, where it settled as of this writing. The pair may still maintain the pace of its gains ahead of tomorrow's trading session.

