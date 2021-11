We’re now in mid-November and the early Black Friday sales are well under way at a number of retailers. There are already deals to be had on tech and home appliances, as well as TVs, cosmetics, homeware, toys and much more, from retailers including Amazon, Very and Currys.Gaming is always a hot topic for the Black Friday sales, and while consoles and games often grab much of the limelight, accessories such as gaming chairs usually have their prices cut, too.Broadly speaking, there are two types of gaming chairs. The first sits on wheels like an office chair and is designed...

SHOPPING ・ 5 DAYS AGO