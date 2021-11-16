ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematical models to explain the origin of urban scaling laws: a synthetic review

By Fabiano L. Ribeiro, Diego Rybski
 8 days ago

The quest for a theory of cities that could offer a quantitative and systematic approach to manage cities is at the top priority, given the challenges humanity faces due to the increasing urbanization and densification of cities. If such a theory is feasible, then its formulation must be in a mathematical...

scitechdaily.com

Astrophysicists Reveal Largest-Ever Suite of Universe Simulations – How Gravity Shaped the Distribution of Dark Matter

To understand how the universe formed, astronomers have created AbacusSummit, more than 160 simulations of how gravity may have shaped the distribution of dark matter. Collectively clocking in at nearly 60 trillion particles, a newly released set of cosmological simulations is by far the biggest ever produced. The simulation suite,...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A Nonlocal Spectral Transfer Model and New Scaling Law for Scalar Turbulence

In this study, we revisit the spectral transfer model for the turbulent intensity in the passive scalar transport (under large-scale anisotropic forcing), and a subsequent modification to the scaling of scalar variance cascade is presented. From the modified spectral transfer model, we obtain a revised scalar transport model using fractional-order Laplacian operator that facilitates the robust inclusion of the nonlocal effects originated from large-scale anisotropy transferred across the multitude of scales in the turbulent cascade. We provide an $\textit{a priori}$ estimate for the nonlocal model based on the scaling analysis of scalar spectrum, and later examine our developed model through direct numerical simulation. We present a detailed analysis on the evolution of the scalar variance, high-order statistics of scalar gradient, and important two-point statistical metrics of the turbulent transport to make a comprehensive comparison between the nonlocal model and its standard version. Finally, we present an analysis that seamlessly reconciles the similarities between the developed model with the fractional-order subgrid-scale scalar flux model for the large-eddy simulation (Akhavan-Safaei et al. 2021) when the filter scale approaches the dissipative scales of turbulent transport. In order to perform this task, we employ a Gaussian process regression model to predict the model coefficient for the fractional-order subgrid model.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Key concepts, mathematical models, and statistical techniques for testing animal behavior rationality

Testing rationality of decision-making and choice by evaluating the mathematical property of transitivity has a long tradition in biology, economics, psychology, and zoology. However, this paradigm is fraught with conceptual, mathematical, and statistical pitfalls. A new article published in The Quarterly Review of Biology provides a tutorial review for animal scientists in testing whether animal behavior satisfies or violates rational choice theory.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Animated Mathematical Analysis

Using Manim for Creating Mathematical Animated Visualizations. Data Visualization helps in understanding hidden patterns in the data that cannot be visualized with naked eyes. It identifies the association between different data points, the correlation between different features, and the target variables. There are multiple Python libraries that can be used for creating visualizations.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Optimal control of a heroin epidemic mathematical model

A heroin epidemic mathematical model with prevention information and treatment, as control interventions, is analyzed, assuming that an individual's behavioral response depends on the spreading of information about the effects of heroin. Such information creates awareness, which helps individuals to participate in preventive education and self-protective schemes with additional efforts. We prove that the basic reproduction number is the threshold of local stability of a drug-free and endemic equilibrium. Then, we formulate an optimal control problem to minimize the total number of drug users and the cost associated with prevention education measures and treatment. We prove existence of an optimal control and derive its characterization through Pontryagin's maximum principle. The resulting optimality system is solved numerically. We observe that among all possible strategies, the most effective and cost-less is to implement both control policies.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Joint Estimation of Extreme Precipitation at Different Spatial Scales through Mixture Modelling

Parsimonious and effective models for the extremes of precipitation aggregates that can capture their joint behaviour at different spatial resolutions must be built with knowledge of the underlying spatial process. Precipitation is driven by a mixture of processes acting at different scales and intensities. The specific process that drives the extremal behaviour of the aggregate will be dependent on the aggregate resolution; whilst high-intensity, spatially-localised convective events cause extreme high-resolution spatial aggregates, the contribution of low-intensity, large-scale fronts is likely to increase with the scale of the aggregate. Thus, to jointly model low- and high-resolution spatial aggregates, we require a model that can capture both convective and frontal events. We propose a novel spatial extreme values model which is a mixture of two components with different marginal and dependence models that are able to capture the extremal behaviour of convective and frontal rainfall. Modelling extremes of the frontal component raises new challenges due to it exhibiting strong long-range extremal spatial dependence. Our modelling approach is applied to fine-scale, high-dimensional, gridded precipitation data, where we show that accounting for the mixture structure improves the joint inference on extremes of spatial aggregates over multiple regions of different sizes.
ENVIRONMENT
arxiv.org

Information geometry for multiparameter models: New perspectives on the origin of simplicity

Complex models in physics, biology, economics, and engineering are often ill-determined or sloppy: parameter combinations can vary over wide ranges without significant changes in their predictions. This review uses information geometry to explore sloppiness and its deep relation to emergent theories. We introduce the model manifold of predictions, whose coordinates are the model parameters. Its hyperribbon structure explains why only a few parameter combinations matter for the behavior. We review recent rigorous results that connect the hierarchy of hyperribbon widths to approximation theory, and to the smoothness of model predictions under changes of the control variables. We discuss recent geodesic methods to find simpler models on nearby boundaries of the model manifold -- emergent theories with fewer parameters that explain the behavior equally well. We discuss a Bayesian prior which optimizes the mutual information between model parameters and experimental data, naturally favoring points on the emergent boundary theories and thus simpler models. We introduce a `projected maximum likelihood' prior that efficiently approximates this optimal prior, and contrast both to the poor behavior of the traditional Jeffreys prior. We discuss the way the renormalization group coarse-graining in statistical mechanics introduces a flow of the model manifold, and connect stiff and sloppy directions along the model manifold with relevant and irrelevant eigendirections of the renormalization group. Finally, we discuss recently developed `intensive' embedding methods, allowing one to visualize the predictions of arbitrary probabilistic models as low-dimensional projections of an isometric embedding, and illustrate our method by generating the model manifold of the Ising model.
MATHEMATICS
Daily Cougar Online

Mathematics Professor Teaming Up with Biologists to Model Bacterial Divisions

Over the course of his career, Krešimir Josić has used his mathematical skills to aid biologists in their experimental pursuits. The University of Houston mathematics professor’s latest research is funded by the National Institutes of Health who awarded Josić and Rice University’s Matthew Bennett, professor of biosciences, and Oleg Igoshin, professor of bioengineering and biosciences.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Anisotropic scaling for 3D topological models

A proposal to study topological models beyond the standard topological classification and that exhibit breakdown of Lorentz invariance is presented. The focus of the investigation relies on their anisotropic quantum critical behavior. We study anisotropic effects on three-dimensional (3D) topological models, computing their anisotropic correlation length critical exponent \(\nu\) obtained from numerical calculations of the penetration length of the zero-energy surface states as a function of the distance to the topological quantum critical point. A generalized Weyl semimetal model with broken time-reversal symmetry is introduced and studied using a modified Dirac equation. An approach to characterize topological surface states in topological insulators when applied to Fermi arcs allows to capture the anisotropic critical exponent \(\theta =\nu _{x}/\nu _{z}\). We also consider the Hopf insulator model, for which the study of the topological surface states yields unusual values for \(\nu\) and for the dynamic critical exponent z. From an analysis of the energy dispersions, we propose a scaling relation \(\nu _{\bar{\alpha }}z_{\bar{\alpha }}=2q\) and \(\theta =\nu _{x}/\nu _{z}=z_{z}/z_{x}\) for \(\nu\) and z that only depends on the Hopf insulator Hamiltonian parameters p and q and the axis direction \(\bar{\alpha }\). An anisotropic quantum hyperscaling relation is also obtained.
MATHEMATICS
towardsdatascience.com

InterpretML: Another Way to Explain Your Model

An overview of the InterpretML package, which offers new explainability tools along side existing ones. Interpretability can be crucial when implementing ML models. By interpreting models , customers can gain trust in the model and facilitate adoption. It may also be helpful in debugging your model, and in some situations, you will be required to provide explanations for predictions generated by the model. In my previous blog post, I discussed two methods: LIME and SHAP, that I used in one of our projects at Dell.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Variational Hamiltonian Ansatz for 1D Hubbard chains in a broad range of parameter values

Hybrid quantum-classical algorithms have been proposed to circumvent noise limitations in quantum computers. Such algorithms delegate only a calculation of the expectation value to the quantum computer. Among them, the Variational Quantum Eigensolver (VQE) has been implemented to study molecules and condensed matter systems on small size quantum computers. Condensed matter systems described by the Hubbard model exhibit a rich phase diagram alongside exotic states of matter. In this manuscript, we try to answer the question: how much of the underlying physics of a 1D Hubbard chain is described by a problem-inspired Variational Hamiltonian Ansatz (VHA) in a broad range of parameter values ? We start by probing how much does the solution increases fidelity with increasing ansatz complexity. Our findings suggest that even low fidelity solutions capture energy and number of doubly occupied sites well, while spin-spin correlations are not well captured even when the solution is of high fidelity. Our powerful simulation platform allows us to incorporate a realistic noise model and show a successful implementation of a noise-mitigation strategy - the Richardson extrapolation.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Characterization of an Instrument Model for Exoplanet Transit Spectrum Estimation through Wide Scale Analysis on HST Data

Instrument models (IMs) enable the reduction of systematic error in transit spectroscopy light curve data, but, since the model formulation can influence the estimation of science model parameters, characterization of the instrument model effects is crucial to the interpretation of the reduced data. We analyze a simple instrument model and assess its validity and performance across Hubble WFC3 and STIS instruments. Over a large, n=63, sample of observed targets, an MCMC sampler computes the parent distribution of each instrument model parameter. Possible parent distribution functions are then fit and tested against the empirical IM distribution. Correlation and other analyses are then performed to find IM relationships. The model is shown to perform well across the 2 instruments and 3 filters analyzed and, further, the Student's t-distribution is shown to closely fit the empirical parent distribution of IM parameters and the Gaussian is shown to poorly model the observed distribution. This parent distribution can be used in the MCMC prior fitting and demonstrates IM consistency for wide scale atmospheric analysis using this model. Finally, we propose a simple metric based on light curve residuals to determine model performance, and we demonstrate its ability to determine whether a derived spectrum under this IM is high quality and robust.
ASTRONOMY
botany.one

Plant computational model explains how leaf veins develop

Many questions about plant development can be answered through direct observation. Others, such as those involving the effect of molecular-level interactions on development and form, also require computational modelling. Dr. David Holloway and Dr. Carol Wenzel, both at the British Columbia Institute of Technology, use plant modelling to investigate the...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Geometric Approach to Optimal Control of Hybrid and Impulsive Systems

Hybrid dynamical systems are systems which undergo both continuous and discrete transitions. The Bolza problem from optimal control theory is applied to these systems and a hybrid version of Pontryagin's maximum principle is presented. This hybrid maximum principle is presented to emphasize its geometric nature which makes its study amenable to the tools of geometric mechanics and symplectic geometry. One explicit benefit of this geometric approach is that Zeno behavior can be strongly controlled for "generic" control problems. Moreover, when the underlying control system is a mechanical impact system, additional structure is present which can be exploited and is thus explored. Multiple examples are presented for both mechanical and non-mechanical systems.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Nonequilibrium DMFT+CPA for Correlated Disordered Systems

We present a solution for the nonequilibrium dynamics of an interacting disordered system. The approach adapts the combination of the equilibrium dynamical mean field theory (DMFT) and the equilibrium coherent potential approximation (CPA) methods to the nonequilibrium many-body formalism, using the Kadanoff-Baym-Keldysh complex time contour, for the dynamics of interacting disordered systems away from equilibrium. We use our time domain solution to obtain the equilibrium density of states of the disordered interacting system described by the Anderson-Hubbard model, bypassing the necessity for the cumbersome analytical continuation process. We further apply the nonequilibrium solution to the interaction quench problem for an isolated disordered system. Here, the interaction is abruptly changed from zero (non-interacting system) to another constant (finite) value at which it is subsequently kept. We observe via the time-dependence of the potential, kinetic, and total energies, the effect of disorder on the relaxation of the system as a function of final interaction strength. The real-time approach has the potential to shed new light on the fundamental role of disorder in the nonequilibrium dynamics of interacting quantum systems.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The Spatial Evolution of Young Massive Clusters III. Effect of the Gaia Filter on 2D Spatial Distribution Studies

[Context.] Gaia is limited in the optical down to G~21 mag so it is essential to understand the biases introduced by a magnitude limited sample on spatial distribution studies. [Aims.] To ascertain how sample incompleteness in Gaia observations of young clusters affects the local spatial analysis tool INDICATE and subsequently the perceived spatial properties of these clusters. [Methods.] We created a mock Gaia cluster catalogue from a synthetic dataset using the observation generating tool MYOSOTIS. The effect of cluster distance, uniform and variable extinction, binary fraction, population masking by the point spread function wings of high mass members, and contrast sensitivity limits on the trends identified by INDICATE are explored. A comparison of the typical index values derived by INDICATE for members of the synthetic dataset and their corresponding mock Gaia catalogue observations is made to identify any significant changes. [Results.] We typically find only small variations in the pre- and post- observation index values of cluster populations, which can increase as a function of incompleteness percentage and binarity. No significant strengthening, or false signatures, of stellar concentrations are found but real signatures may be diluted. Conclusions drawn about the spatial behaviour of Gaia observed cluster populations which are, and are not, associated with their natal nebulosity are reliable for most clusters but the perceived behaviours of individual members can change so INDICATE should be used as a measure of spatial behaviours between members as a function of their intrinsic properties (mass, age, object type etc.), rather than to draw conclusions about any specific observed member. [Conclusions.] INDICATE is a robust spatial analysis tool to reliably study Gaia observed young cluster populations within 1 kpc, up to a sample incompleteness of 83.3% and binarity of 50%.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

New Equations of State describing both the Dynamic Viscosity and Self-Diffusion Coefficient for Potassium and Thallium in their fluid phases

Experimental data on the viscosity and self-diffusion coefficient of two metallic compounds in their fluid phases, i.e. potassium and thallium, are modeled using the translational elastic mode theory which has been successfully applied to the case of water. It is shown that this theory allows the experimental data to be accounted for in accordance with their uncertainties and, above all, it allows the different variations observed between the different authors to be explained. Particularly in the case of thallium, this theory makes it possible to represent viscosity data with much better precision than the so-called reference equation of state. The dilute-gas limit laws connecting various parameters of the theory obtained in the case of water are confirmed here and thus give them a universal character. The elastic mode theory is accompanied by the development of new equations of state, mainly to describe properties along the saturated vapor pressure curve, which greatly extend the temperature range of application of these equations compared to those found in the literature. The whole analysis thus makes it possible to propose precise values of various thermodynamic parameters at the melting and boiling temperature corresponding to atmospheric pressure.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Hyperfine Interaction in a MoS$_2$ Quantum Dot: Decoherence of a Spin-Valley Qubit

A successful and promising device for the physical implementation of electron spin-valley based qubits is the Transition Metal Dichalcogenide monolayer (TMD-ML) semiconductor quantum dot. The electron spin in TMD-ML semiconductor quantum dots can be isolated and controlled with high accuracy, but it still suffers from decoherence due to the unavoidable coupling with the surrounding environment, such as nuclear spin environments. A common tool to investigate systems like the one considered in this work is the density matrix formalism by presenting an exact master equation for a central spin (spin-qubit) system in a time-dependent and coupled to a nuclear spin bath in terms of hyperfine interaction. The master equation provides a unified description of the dynamics of the central spin. Analyzing this in more detail, we calculate fidelity loss due to the Overhauser field from hyperfine interaction in a wide range number of nuclear spins $\mathcal{N}$.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Quantum-tunneling transitions and exact statistical mechanics of bistable systems with parametrized Dikandé-Kofané double-well potentials

We consider a one-dimensional system of interacting particles, in which particles are subjected to a bistable potential the double-well shape of which is tunable via a shape deformability parameter. Our objective is to examine the impact of shape deformability on the order of transition in quantum tunneling in the bistable system, and on the possible existence of exact solutions to the transfer-integral operator associated with the partition function of the system. The bistable potential is represented by a class composed of three families of parametrized double-well potentials, whose minima and barrier height can be tuned distinctly. It is found that the extra degree of freedom, introduced by the shape deformability parameter, favors a first-order transition in quantum tunneling, in addition to the second-order transition predicted with the $\phi^4$ model. This first-order transition in quantum tunneling, which is consistent with Chudnovsky's conjecture of the influence of the shape of the potential barrier on the order of thermally-assisted transitions in bistable systems, is shown to occur at a critical value of the shape-deformability parameter which is the same for the three families of parametrized double-well potentials. Concerning the statistical mechanics of the system, the associate partition function is mapped onto a spectral problem by means of the transfer-integral formalism. The condition that the partition function can be exactly integrable, is determined by a criterion enabling exact eigenvalues and eigenfunctions for the transfer-integral operator. Analytical expressions of some of these exact eigenvalues and eigenfunctions are given, and the corresponding ground-state wavefunctions are used to compute the probability density which is relevant for calculations of thermodynamic quantities such as the correlation functions and the correlation lengths.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Confronting quantum-corrected teleparallel cosmology with observations

It has been shown that at the semi-classical order, gravitational theories with quantum fluctuations can be effectively recast as modified theories of gravity with non-minimal gravity-matter couplings. We proceed from an observational perspective and see whether such quantum fluctuations can leave imprints on the late Universe. Within the teleparallel formulation, we investigate a representative model in this general class of modified gravitational theories inlaid with quantum fluctuations, and determine the cosmological parameters by using compiled late-time data sets. Furthermore, we assess the statistical significance of such quantum corrections compared to the standard cosmological model. The results mildly favor the inclusion of quantum corrections with a negative density parameter supporting a phantom-like dark energy. This edge is not sufficient to rule out either models but it supports the consideration of quantum corrections in a cosmological setting.
SCIENCE

