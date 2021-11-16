Thermodynamic constraints on the assembly and diversity of microbial ecosystems are different near to and far from equilibrium
Non-equilibrium thermodynamics has long been an area of substantial interest to ecologists because most fundamental biological processes, such as protein synthesis and respiration, are inherently energy-consuming. Microbial communities are a natural system to decipher this mechanistic basis because their interactions in the form of substrate consumption, metabolite production, and cross-feeding can...arxiv.org
