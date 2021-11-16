ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the positive mass theorem in general relativity and Lorentz covariance of the Dirac wave equation in quantum mechanics

By Changbiao Wang
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

The positive mass theorem in general relativity states that in an asymptotically flat spacetime, if the momentum--energy tensor is divergence-free and satisfies a dominant energy condition, then a total momentum--energy four-vector can be formed,...

