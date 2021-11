“Myself and my family have suffered life-changing trauma,” a domestic abuse victim tells The Independent. “Following the attack, I am unable to work due to my injuries and live in paralysing fear of what will happen when he is released in eight years.”The victim, who cannot be named to protect her safety, was stabbed repeatedly and had her throat cut by her violent ex-partner. She was lucky to survive the brutal attack after being rushed to hospital and put in an induced coma before undergoing a series of operations.Her ex-partner was jailed for life - but with a minimum term...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO