WEST POINT, Ga. (Nov. 9, 2021) – The Point University volleyball team is no stranger to the unpredictability that the Appalachian Athletic Conference tournament can hold. Last season, the Skyhawks entered the tournament as the No. 8 seed and defeated the AAC regular-season champions, Bryan, to advance to the tournament's semifinal round. This season, the Skyhawks enter as the No. 7 seed, and their goal remains the same as years prior, to win the AAC tournament and advance to the NAIA National Championship.

WEST POINT, GA ・ 14 DAYS AGO