Now that the colder weather has begun to arrive cities and municipalities are once again reminding residents NOT to start their cars and leave them to warm up outside. Because leaving your vehicle with the keys in it, running, is a pretty easy crime for someone who wants a warm ride on those chilly mornings and evenings. Want another reason why you shouldn't leave your car to warm up with the keys inside? Your insurance coverage might not cover the theft, because you left the keys inside.

