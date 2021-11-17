ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Choose From More Than A Dozen Flavors Of Scrumptious Pie When You Visit Mom's Apple Pie In Northern California

By Emerson
 5 days ago

If you’re a pie lover, then you know that there’s nothing as heavenly as that first bite of a fresh-baked, homemade pie. And no, store-bought is not the same! If the best homemade pie is something you’re willing to drive for (and of course it is!), then prepare to visit this charming pie shop tucked beside an apple orchard. Mom’s Apple Pie is a staple for not only their delicious apple pie but over a dozen of other tasty varieties. Nobody does pie like Mom’s, so be sure to check this out!

Some of the best pies in Northern California can be found at the long-standing Mom's Apple Pie in Sebastopol. Located along the highway by an apple orchard, this little pie shop knows how to make a mighty fine pie!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CMSnt_0cyvVEAH00
Nancy Hayssen/Google

Mom's Apple Pie was founded by Harry and Betty Carr in 1984. Still in the very same location, this humble pie shop has a large and loyal following - all the locals know to refer to Betty as "Mom." Serving up a variety of traditional, homemade pies, it's no wonder this place has stuck around for so long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DqFkb_0cyvVEAH00
julia thompson/Google

What started as a supplement to the Carr's income in addition to their apple orchard has turned into a Sonoma County legend. Made from Gravenstein Apples from the shop's own orchard, the apple pie is some of the finest you've ever tasted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PtCg0_0cyvVEAH00
Mom's Apple Pie/Facebook

In addition to apple pie, Mom's offers a variety of 16 fruit and cream pies. Made entirely by hand from Mom's special, flaky doublecrust, each and every bite exudes homemade goodness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YfLBB_0cyvVEAH00
Gloria S/Google

Apricot, peach, cherry, pumpkin, wild blueberry, rhubarb - Mom's does it all. Prefer cream and meringue pies? The chocolate cream, banana cream, coconut cream, and lemon meringue are bound to satisfy!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fYGno_0cyvVEAH00
Brooke Chambers/Google

You can purchase any of Mom's pies whole or enjoy them by the slice. We recommend grabbing a table outside where you can enjoy views of vineyards and apple orchards along the scenic Gravenstein Highway while you eat!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46S4nf_0cyvVEAH00
Raquel/Google

Nobody does pie like Mom's Apple Pie. Stop by for a taste and we bet you'll agree! Visit the shop's website to learn more about the Carr's story and see the full list of pies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hMxIX_0cyvVEAH00
Or Glazer/Google

Have you been to Mom’s Apple Pie in Northern California? It doesn’t get any better than homemade from a pie shop with its own apple orchard! Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

The post Choose From More Than A Dozen Flavors Of Scrumptious Pie When You Visit Mom’s Apple Pie In Northern California appeared first on Only In Your State .

Sebastopol, CA
