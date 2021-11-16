ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

ExoMol molecular line lists -- XLIII: Rovibronic molecular line list the low-lying two states of NaO

By G. B. Mitev, S. Taylor, Jonathan Tennyson, S. N. Yurchenko, A. A. Buchachenko, A. V. Stolyarov
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

The sodium monoxide radical (NaO) is observed in night glow in the Earth's mesosphere and likely has astronomical importance. This study concerns the optical transitions within the ground X $^2\Pi$ state and to the very low-lying ($T_{\textrm e}\approx 2000$ cm$^{-1}$) excited A $^2\Sigma^+$ state. A line list consisting of rovibronic term...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
sciencealert.com

Newly Developed DNA Technique Confirms Identity of Sitting Bull's Great-Grandson

A man's claim to be the great-grandson of Sitting Bull has been confirmed using DNA taken from the Native American leader's scalp lock – billed as the first time genetic evidence has corroborated a family relationship between a historic figure and a living descendant. The breakthrough was made possible by...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Magnetic Anomaly in New Mexico Reveals an Invisible Signature of Meteorite Impacts

Meteor impact sites might seem like easy things to recognize, with giant craters in Earth's surface showing where these far-flung objects finally came to a violent stop. But it's not always that way.  Sometimes those impact scars are healed over, disguised by layers of dirt and vegetation, or worn smooth again by the elements over vast stretches of time. Now scientists have found a way to detect these hidden impact sites. Think about a big chunk of space rock getting close to its final destination on Earth. Meteoroids can enter Earth's atmosphere as fast as 72 kilometers per second (160,000 mph), but...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Astrophysicists Reveal Largest-Ever Suite of Universe Simulations – How Gravity Shaped the Distribution of Dark Matter

To understand how the universe formed, astronomers have created AbacusSummit, more than 160 simulations of how gravity may have shaped the distribution of dark matter. Collectively clocking in at nearly 60 trillion particles, a newly released set of cosmological simulations is by far the biggest ever produced. The simulation suite,...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A new method for measuring the 3D turbulent velocity dispersion of molecular clouds

The structure and star formation activity of a molecular cloud are fundamentally linked to its internal turbulence. However, accurately measuring the turbulent velocity dispersion is challenging due to projection effects and observational limitations, such as telescope resolution, particularly for clouds that include non-turbulent motions, such as large-scale rotation. Here we develop a new method to recover the three-dimensional (3D) turbulent velocity dispersion (${\sigma}_{v,3D}$) from position-position-velocity (PPV) data. We simulate a rotating, turbulent, collapsing molecular cloud and compare its intrinsic ${\sigma}_{v,3D}$ with three different measures of the velocity dispersion accessible in PPV space: 1) the spatial mean of the 2nd-moment map, ${\sigma}_i$, 2) the standard deviation of the gradient/rotation-corrected 1st-moment map, ${\sigma}_{(c-grad)}$, and 3) a combination of 1) and 2), called the 'gradient-corrected parent velocity dispersion', ${\sigma}_{(p-grad)}=({\sigma}^2_i+{\sigma}^2_{(c-grad)})^{1/2}$. We show that the gradient correction is crucial in order to recover purely turbulent motions of the cloud, independent of the orientation of the cloud with respect to the line of sight (LOS). We find that with a suitable correction factor and appropriate filters applied to the moment maps, all three statistics can be used to recover ${\sigma}_{v,3D}$, with method 3 being the most robust and reliable. We determine the correction factor as a function of the telescope beam size for different levels of cloud rotation, and find that for a beam FWHM $f$ and cloud radius $R$, the 3D turbulent velocity dispersion can best be recovered from the gradient-corrected parent velocity dispersion via ${\sigma}_{v,3D}=[(-0.29\pm0.26)f/R+1.93\pm0.15]{\sigma}_{(p-grad)}$ for $f/R<1$, independent of the level of cloud rotation or LOS orientation.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nao#Earth#Sigma#Ab Initio#Arxiv#Xliii#Rovibronic#Mrci#Extended Morse Oscillator#Chemical Physics
arxiv.org

Combining State-Specific Quantum Chemistry and Quantum Monte Carlo for Molecular Excited States

Through a combination of excited-state-specific quantum chemistry, selected configuration interaction, and variational Monte Carlo, we investigate an approach to predicting vertical excitation energies that achieves high accuracy across a broader range of states than either coupled cluster theory or multi-reference perturbation theory. The approach can be employed in settings beyond the current reach of selected configuration interaction or density matrix renormalization group and retains its high accuracy whether it is treating single excitations, double excitations, or charge transfer excitations. To address the different challenges that arise in these types of states, the method combines excited-state-specific orbital relaxations from complete active space self consistent field theory, an extended active space configuration selection, and improved approaches to optimization and variance-balancing within variational Monte Carlo. In addition to testing in smaller molecules where clear theoretical benchmarks exist, we use the method to offer new benchmark values in triple-zeta-or-better basis sets for a doubly excited state of benzene, a partially-doubly-excited state of uracil, and the widely considered charge transfer state in the tetrafluoroethylene-ethylene system.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

The effect of viewing angle on the Kennicutt-Schmidt relation of the local molecular clouds

The Gaia data give us an unprecedented view to the 3-dimensional (3D) structure of molecular clouds in the Solar neighbourhood. We study how the projected areas and masses of clouds, and consequently the Kennicutt-Schmidt relation (KS-relation), depend on the viewing angle. We derive the probability distributions of the projected areas and masses for nine clouds within 400 pc from the Sun using 3D dust distribution data from the literature. We find that the viewing angle can have a dramatic effect on the observed areas and masses of individual clouds. The joint probability distributions of the areas and masses are strongly correlated, relatively flat, and can show multiple peaks. The typical ranges and 50% quartiles of the distributions are roughly 100-200% and 20-80% of the median value, respectively, making viewing angle effects important for all individual clouds. The threshold value used to define the cloud areas is also important; our analysis suggests that the clouds become more anisotropic for smaller thresholds (larger scales). On average, the areas and masses of the plane-of-the-sky and face-on projections agree, albeit with a large scatter. This suggests that sample averages of areas and masses are relatively free of viewing angle effects, which is important to facilitate comparisons of extragalactic and galactic data. Ultimately, our results demonstrate that a cloud's location in the KS-relation is affected by viewing angle in a non-trivial manner. However, the KS-relation of our sample as a whole is not strongly affected by these effects, because the co-variance of the areas and masses causes the observed mean column density to remain relatively constant.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Frizzleds are dynamic, molecular machines

Maria Kowalski-Jahn and Hannes Schihada, two postdocs in the Schulte laboratory, have used a novel technology of fluorescently labeling receptors with a minimally invasive technique and detecting structural rearrangements in a receptor molecule in living cells. These experiments pinpointed how FZDs respond to WNT stimulation by conformational changes in the extracellular domain of the receptor. In contrast to what was previously surmised, but in line with several previous publications by the Schulte laboratory, these findings underline that WNT stimulation elicits conformational rearrangements in their receptors. These new insights into FZD dynamics present the basis for a continued mechanism-based drug discovery process to target FZDs for therapy.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
unl.edu

Viral traffic: Study reveals viruses’ grand theft of essential molecular motor

The extraordinary smash-and-grab of a molecular motor from one type of cell may explain how herpesviruses power their way to the sanctuary-granting, replication-enabling nucleus of another, says a new study in the journal Nature. Researchers from Northwestern University, the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and the University of Nebraska–Lincoln made...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Adaptive ratchets and the evolution of molecular complexity

Biological systems have evolved to amazingly complex states, yet we do not understand in general how evolution operates to generate increasing genetic and functional complexity. Molecular recognition sites are short genome segments or peptides binding a cognate recognition target of sufficient sequence similarity. Such sites are simple, ubiquitous modules of sequence information, cellular function, and evolution. Here we show that recognition sites, if coupled to a time-dependent target, can rapidly evolve to complex states with larger code length and smaller coding density than sites recognising a static target. The underlying fitness model contains selection for recognition, which depends on the sequence similarity between site and target, and a uniform cost per unit of code length. Site sequences are shown to evolve in a specific adaptive ratchet, which produces selection of different strength for code extensions and compressions. Ratchet evolution increases the adaptive width of evolved sites, accelerating the adaptation to moving targets and facilitating refinement and innovation of recognition functions. We apply these results to the recognition of fast-evolving antigens by the human immune system. Our analysis shows how molecular complexity can evolve as a collateral to selection for function in a dynamic environment.
SCIENCE
wisconsin.edu

UW-Milwaukee researchers create a breakthrough tool for superfast molecular movies

Scientists are trying to discover the exact sequence of events that occurs when light strikes photoactive proteins, changing their atomic structure, or “shape.” That biochemical process unfolds in processes like photosynthesis. Until now, only the first and last states of a molecule before and after certain ultrafast chemical reactions could...
SCIENCE
tamu.edu

Simulation reveals molecular footprint of organic air pollutants

Joining the global effort to curb air pollution, researchers at Texas A&M University have developed computational tools to accurately assess the footprint of certain organic atmospheric pollutants. Their simulation, described in the journal Environmental Science and Technology, could help government agencies keep a closer check on human-made sources of carbon-based pollutants.
SCIENCE
chemistryworld.com

Efficient modelling of polymers for industrial applications using molecular dynamics

During this webinar with Schrödinger’s Mohammad Atif Faiz Afzal, we’ll explore the relationship between polymers and simulations, looking at the role that simulation technology has in expanding the scope of possibility for materials scientists. The popularity of polymer materials has increased rapidly in recent years. Lightweight and flexible, you’ll find...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

ALMA Sub-arcsec-resolution 183 GHz H2O and Dense Molecular Line Observations of Nearby Ultraluminous Infrared Galaxies

Masatoshi Imanishi (1), Kouichiro Nakanishi (1), Takuma Izumi (1), Shunsuke Baba (1,2) ((1) NAOJ, (2) Kagoshima University) We present the results of ALMA $\sim$2 mm, $\lesssim$1$''$-resolution observations of ten (ultra)luminous infrared galaxies ([U]LIRGs; infrared luminosity $\gtrsim$ 10$^{11.7}$L$_{\odot}$) at $z <$ 0.15, targeting dense ($>$10$^{4}$ cm$^{-3}$) molecular (HCN, HCO$^{+}$, and HNC J=2-1) and 183 GHz H$_{2}$O 3$_{1,3}$-2$_{2,0}$ emission lines. Higher HCN to HCO$^{+}$ J=2-1 flux ratios are observed in some, but not all, AGN-important ULIRGs than in starburst-classified sources. We detect 183 GHz H$_{2}$O emission in almost all AGN-important ULIRGs, and elevated H$_{2}$O emission is found in two sources with elevated HCN J=2-1 emission, relative to HCO$^{+}$ J=2-1. Except one ULIRG (the Superantennae), the H$_{2}$O emission largely comes from the entire nuclear regions ($\sim$1 kpc), rather than AGN-origin megamaser at the very center ($<<$1 kpc). Nuclear ($\sim$1 kpc) dense molecular gas mass derived from HCO$^{+}$ J=2-1 luminosity is $\gtrsim$a few $\times$ 10$^{8}$M$_{\odot}$, and its depletion time is estimated to be $\gtrsim$10$^{6}$ yr in all sources. Vibrationally excited J=2-1 emission lines of HCN and HNC are detected in a few (U)LIRGs, but those of HCO$^{+}$ are not. It is suggested that in mid-infrared-radiation-exposed innermost regions around energy sources, HCO$^{+}$ and HNC are substantially less abundant than HCN. In our ALMA $\sim$2 mm data of ten (U)LIRGs, two continuum sources are serendipitously detected within $\sim$10$''$, which are likely to be an infrared luminous dusty galaxy at $z >$ 1 and a blazar.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Channel Modeling for Multi-Receiver Molecular Communication Systems

Molecular Communication via Diffusion (MCvD) is a prominent small-scale technology, which roots from the nature. Molecular single-input-single-output (SISO) topology is one of the most studied molecular networks in the literature, with solid analytical foundations on channel behavior and advanced modulation techniques. Although molecular SISO topologies are well-studied, the literature is yet to provide sufficient analytical modeling on multiple-output systems with fully absorbing receivers. In this paper, a comprehensive recursive model for channel estimation and modeling of molecular single-input-multiple-output (SIMO) systems is proposed as a sufficiently accurate channel approximation method. With its recursive nature, the model is used to estimate the channel behavior of molecular SIMO systems. A simplified approximation model is also presented with reduced computational requirements, resulting in slightly less accurate channel estimation. Analytical expressions for both models are derived. The performance of the proposed methods are evaluated via topological analysis and error metrics, and the methods show promising results on channel estimation compared to computer-simulated data. Furthermore, the approximation matches quite well with the comprehensive model, which indicates significant success in terms of model performance.
SCIENCE
chemistryworld.com

Molecular Newton’s cradle challenges theory of transition states

Scientists in Canada have succeeded in setting off a chain of reactions in which fluorine atoms are passed between molecules tethered to a copper surface. The sequence can be repeated in alternating directions, mimicking the to-and-fro motions of a Newton’s cradle. The team of researchers at the University of Toronto,...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Measuring the photoelectron emission delay in the molecular frame

How long does it take to emit an electron from an atom? This question has intrigued scientists for decades. As such emission times are in the attosecond regime, the advent of attosecond metrology using ultrashort and intense lasers has re-triggered strong interest on the topic from an experimental standpoint. Here, we present an approach to measure such emission delays, which does not require attosecond light pulses, and works without the presence of superimposed infrared laser fields. We instead extract the emission delay from the interference pattern generated as the emitted photoelectron is diffracted by the parent ion's potential. Targeting core electrons in CO, we measured a 2d map of photoelectron emission delays in the molecular frame over a wide range of electron energies. The emission times depend drastically on the photoelectrons' emission directions in the molecular frame and exhibit characteristic changes along the shape resonance of the molecule.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Theoretical Distributions of Short-Lived Radionuclides for Star Formation in Molecular Clouds

Short-lived radioactive nulcei (half-life $\tau_{1/2}\sim1$ Myr) influence the formation of stars and planetary systems by providing sources of heating and ionization. Whereas many previous studies have focused on the possible nuclear enrichment of our own Solar System, the goal of this paper is to estimate the distributions of short-lived radionuclides (SLRs) for the entire population of stars forming within a molecular cloud. Here we focus on the nuclear species $^{60}$Fe and $^{26}$Al, which have the largest impact due to their relatively high abundances. We construct molecular cloud models and include nuclear contributions from both supernovae and stellar winds. The resulting distributions of SLRs are time dependent with widths of $\sim3$ orders of magnitude and mass fractions $\rho_{\scriptstyle SLR}/\rho_\ast\sim10^{-11}-10^{-8}$. Over the range of scenarios explored herein, the SLR distributions show only modest variations with the choice of cloud structure (fractal dimension), star formation history, and cluster distribution. The most important variation arises from the diffusion length scale for the transport of SLRs within the cloud. The expected SLR distributions are wide enough to include values inferred for the abundances in our Solar System, although most of the stars are predicted to have smaller enrichment levels. In addition, the ratio of $^{60}$Fe/$^{26}$Al is predicted to be greater than unity, on average, in contrast to Solar System results. One explanation for this finding is the presence of an additional source for the $^{26}$Al isotope.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A Census of Protostellar Outflows in Nearby Molecular Clouds

We adopt the deep learning method CASI-3D (Convolutional Approach to Structure Identification-3D) to systemically identify protostellar outflows in 12CO and 13CO observations of the nearby molecular clouds, Ophiuchus, Taurus, Perseus and Orion. The total outflow masses are 267 Msun, 795 Msun, 1305 Msun and 6332 Msun for Ophiuchus, Taurus, Perseus and Orion, respectively. We show the outflow mass in each cloud is linearly proportional to the total number of young stellar objects. The estimated total 3D deprojected outflow energies are 9e45 ergs, 6e46 ergs, 1.2e47 ergs and 6e47 ergs for Ophiuchus, Taurus, Perseus and Orion, respectively. The energy associated with outflows is sufficient to offset turbulent dissipation at the current epoch for all four clouds. All clouds also exhibit a break point in the spatial power spectrum of the outflow prediction map, which likely corresponds to the typical outflow mass and energy injection scale.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Multi-line lasing in the broadly tunable ammonia quantum cascade laser pumped molecular laser

Paul Chevalier, Arman Amirzhan, Jeremy Rowlette, H. Ted Stinson, Michael Pushkarsky, Timothy Day, Federico Capasso, Henry O. Everitt. Gaseous ammonia has previously been demonstrated as a compelling gain medium for a quantum cascade laser pumped molecular laser (QPML), exhibiting good power efficiency but limited tunability. Here we explore the potential of the ammonia QPML to produce powerful, broadly tunable terahertz frequency lasing on rotational and pure inversion transitions. After theoretically predicting possible laser frequencies, pump thresholds, and efficiencies, we experimentally demonstrate unprecedented tunability -- from 0.762 to more than 4.5 THz -- by pumping Q- and R-branch infrared transitions with widely tunable quantum cascade lasers. We additionally demonstrate two types of multi-line lasing: simultaneous pure inversion and rotation-inversion transitions from the same pumped rotational state, and cascaded lasing involving transitions below the pumped rotational state. We report single frequency power levels as great as 0.33 mW from a low volume laser cavity.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy