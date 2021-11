What do you want to get out of your current role? Do you see yourself working in this role for a long period of time or do you want to progress further in the company you currently work for? There are always new things to learn and new skills to perfect as you make your way through your career. There are going to be some things that are easier to learn than others but learning new skills and obtaining healthy work habits is what’s going to get you that future promotion. In this case, the skill that can really help push your career is initiative.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 1 DAY AGO