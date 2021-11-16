ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Linearised Reynolds-Averaged predictions of secondary currents in turbulent channels with topographic heterogeneity

By Gerardo Zampino, Davide Lasagna, Bharath Ganapathisubramani
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

A rapid predictive tool based on the linearised Reynolds-averaged Navier-Stokes equations is proposed in this work to investigate secondary currents generated by streamwise-independent surface topography modulations in turbulent channel flow. The tool is derived by coupling the Reynolds-averaged momentum equation to the Spalart-Allmaras transport equation for the turbulent eddy...

arxiv.org

Propagation speed of turbulent fronts in pipe flow at high Reynolds numbers

We investigated the propagation of turbulent fronts in pipe flow at high Reynolds numbers by direct numerical simulation. We used a technique combining a moving frame of reference and an artificial damping to isolate the fronts in short periodic pipes, which enables us to explore the bulk Reynolds number up to Re = $10^5$ with affordable computation power. We measured the propagation speed of the downstream front and observed that a fit of $1.971-(Re/1925)^{-0.825}$ (in unit of bulk speed) well captures this speed above $Re\simeq 5000$. The speed increases monotonically as Re increases, in stark contrast to the decreasing trend above $Re\simeq 10000$ reported by Wygnanski & Champagne (1973). The speed of the upstream front overall agrees with the former studies and $0.024 + (Re/1936)^{-0.528}$ well fits our data and those from the literature. Based on our analysis of the front dynamics, we proposed that both front speeds would keep their respective monotonic trends as the Reynolds number increases further. We show that, at high Reynolds numbers, the local transition at the upstream front tip is via high-azimuthal-wavenumber structures in the high-shear region near the pipe wall, whereas at the downstream front tip is via low-azimuthal-wavenumber structures in the low-shear region near the pipe center. This difference is possibly responsible for the asymmetric speed scalings between the upstream and downstream fronts.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Detecting Quality Problems in Data Models by Clustering Heterogeneous Data Values

Data is of high quality if it is fit for its intended use. The quality of data is influenced by the underlying data model and its quality. One major quality problem is the heterogeneity of data as quality aspects such as understandability and interoperability are impaired. This heterogeneity may be caused by quality problems in the data model. Data heterogeneity can occur in particular when the information given is not structured enough and just captured in data values, often due to missing or non-suitable structure in the underlying data model. We propose a bottom-up approach to detecting quality problems in data models that manifest in heterogeneous data values. It supports an explorative analysis of the existing data and can be configured by domain experts according to their domain knowledge. All values of a selected data field are clustered by syntactic similarity. Thereby an overview of the data values' diversity in syntax is provided. It shall help domain experts to understand how the data model is used in practice and to derive potential quality problems of the data model. We outline a proof-of-concept implementation and evaluate our approach using cultural heritage data.
COMPUTERS
ucsb.edu

A Clear Description of Turbulent Water

Turbulence makes many people uneasy or downright queasy. And it’s given researchers a headache, too. Mathematicians have been trying for a century or more to understand the turbulence that arises when a flow interacts with a boundary, but a formulation has proven elusive. Now an international team of mathematicians, led...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The channel-spatial attention-based vision transformer network for automated, accurate prediction of crop nitrogen status from UAV imagery

Nitrogen (N) fertiliser is routinely applied by farmers to increase crop yields. At present, farmers often over-apply N fertilizer in some locations or timepoints because they do not have high-resolution crop N status data. N-use efficiency can be low, with the remaining N lost to the environment, resulting in high production costs and environmental pollution. Accurate and timely estimation of N status in crops is crucial to improving cropping systems' economic and environmental sustainability. The conventional approaches based on tissue analysis in the laboratory for estimating N status in plants are time consuming and destructive. Recent advances in remote sensing and machine learning have shown promise in addressing the aforementioned challenges in a non-destructive way. We propose a novel deep learning framework: a channel-spatial attention-based vision transformer (CSVT) for estimating crop N status from large images collected from a UAV in a wheat field. Unlike the existing works, the proposed CSVT introduces a Channel Attention Block (CAB) and a Spatial Interaction Block (SIB), which allows capturing nonlinear characteristics of spatial-wise and channel-wise features from UAV digital aerial imagery, for accurate N status prediction in wheat crops. Moreover, since acquiring labeled data is time consuming and costly, local-to-global self-supervised learning is introduced to pre-train the CSVT with extensive unlabelled data. The proposed CSVT has been compared with the state-of-the-art models, tested and validated on both testing and independent datasets. The proposed approach achieved high accuracy (0.96) with good generalizability and reproducibility for wheat N status estimation.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currents#Fluid Dynamics#Physics#Topography#Literature#Navier Stokes
arxiv.org

Modelling stellar convective transport with plumes: I. Non-equilibrium turbulence effect in double-averaging formulation

Plumes in a convective flow, whose flow structure is localised in space and time, are considered to be relevant to the turbulent transport in convection. The effective mass, momentum, and heat transports in the convective turbulence are investigated in the framework of time--space double averaging procedure, where a field quantity is decomposed into three parts: the spatiotemporal mean (spatial average of the time-averaged) field, the dispersion or coherent fluctuation (deviation from the spatiotemporal mean), and the random or incoherent fluctuation. With this double-averaging framework, turbulent correlations such as the Reynolds stress, turbulent mass flux, turbulent internal-energy flux, etc., in the mean-field equations are divided into the dispersion/coherent correlation part and the random/incoherent correlation part. The evolution equations of these two parts of the correlation show what are responsible for the conversion of the fluctuation energy between the coherent and incoherent components. By reckoning the plume as the coherent fluctuation, a transport model for the convective turbulence is constructed with the aid of the non-equilibrium effect along plume motions, and applied to a stellar convective flow. One of the prominent characteristics of a surface cooling-driven convection, the enhanced and localised turbulent mass flux below the surface layer, which cannot be reproduced at all by the usual eddy-diffusivity model with mixing length theory (MLT), is well reproduced by the present model with the non-equilibrium effect. Our results show that the incorporation of plume motion into turbulent transport model through the non-equilibrium effect is an important and very relevant extension of mean-field theory beyond the heuristic gradient transport model with MLT.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Grid turbulence measurements with an acoustic Doppler current profiler

The motivation for this study is to investigate the abilities and limitations of a Nortek Signature1000 acoustic Doppler current profiler (ADCP) regarding fine-scale turbulence measurements. Current profilers offer the advantage of gaining more coherent measurement data than available with point acoustic measurements, and it is desirable to exploit this property in laboratory and field applications. The ADCP was tested in a towing tank, where turbulence was generated from a grid towed under controlled conditions. Grid-induced turbulence is a well-studied phenomenon and a good approximation for isotropic turbulence. Several previous experiments are available for comparison and there are developed theories within the topic. In the present experiments, an acoustic Doppler velocimeter (ADV), which is an established instrument for turbulence measurements, was applied to validate the ADCP. It was found that the mean flow measured with the ADCP was accurate within 4% of the ADV. The turbulent variance was reasonably well resolved by the ADCP when large grid bars were towed at a high speed, but largely overestimated for lower towing speed and smaller grid bars. The effective cutoff frequency and turbulent eddy size were characterized experimentally, which provides detailed guidelines for when the ADCP data can be trusted and will allow future experimentalists to decide a priori if the Nortek Signature can be used in their setup. We conclude that the ADCP is not suitable for resolving turbulent spectra in a small-scale grid-induced flow due to the intrinsic Doppler noise and the low spatial and temporal sample resolution relative to the turbulent scales.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Differentially Private Federated Learning on Heterogeneous Data

Federated Learning (FL) is a paradigm for large-scale distributed learning which faces two key challenges: (i) efficient training from highly heterogeneous user data, and (ii) protecting the privacy of participating users. In this work, we propose a novel FL approach (DP-SCAFFOLD) to tackle these two challenges together by incorporating Differential Privacy (DP) constraints into the popular SCAFFOLD algorithm. We focus on the challenging setting where users communicate with a ''honest-but-curious'' server without any trusted intermediary, which requires to ensure privacy not only towards a third-party with access to the final model but also towards the server who observes all user communications. Using advanced results from DP theory, we establish the convergence of our algorithm for convex and non-convex objectives. Our analysis clearly highlights the privacy-utility trade-off under data heterogeneity, and demonstrates the superiority of DP-SCAFFOLD over the state-of-the-art algorithm DP-FedAvg when the number of local updates and the level of heterogeneity grow. Our numerical results confirm our analysis and show that DP-SCAFFOLD provides significant gains in practice.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Extending the coefficient of variation for measuring heterogeneity following a meta-regression

Meta-regression is often used to form hypotheses about what is associated with heterogeneity in a meta-analysis and to estimate the extent to which effects can vary between cohorts and other distinguishing factors. However, study-level variables, called moderators, that are available and used in the meta-regression analysis will rarely explain all of the heterogeneity. Therefore, measuring and trying to understand residual heterogeneity is still important in a meta-regression, although it is not clear how some heterogeneity measures should be used in the meta-regression context. The coefficient of variation, and its variants, are useful measures of relative heterogeneity. We consider these measures in the context of meta-regression which allows researchers to investigate heterogeneity at different levels of the moderator and also average relative heterogeneity overall. We also provide CIs for the measures and our simulation studies show that these intervals have good coverage properties. We recommend that these measures and corresponding intervals could provide useful insights into moderators that may be contributing to the presence of heterogeneity in a meta-analysis and lead to a better understanding of estimated mean effects.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On the Conservation of Turbulence Energy in Turbulence Transport Models

Zank et al. developed models describing the transport of low frequency incompressible and nearly incompressible turbulence in inhomogeneous flows. The formalism was based on expressing the fluctuating variables in terms of the Elsässar variables and then taking "moments" subject to various closure hypotheses. The turbulence transport models are different according to whether the plasma beta regime is large or of order 1 or smaller. Here, we show explicitly that the two sets of turbulence transport models admit a conservation representation that resembles the well-known WKB transport equation for Alfvén wave energy density after introducing appropriate definitions of the "pressure" associated with the turbulent fluctuations. This includes introducing a distinct turbulent pressure tensor for 3D incompressible turbulence (the large plasma beta limit) and pressure tensors for quasi-2D and slab turbulence (the plasma beta order 1 or small regimes) that generalize the form of the WKB pressure tensor. Various limits of the different turbulent pressure tensors are discussed. However, the analogy between the conservation form of the turbulence transport models and the WKB model is not close for multiple reasons, including that the turbulence models express fully nonlinear physical processes unlike the strictly linear WKB description. The analysis presented here serves both as a check on the validity and correctness of the turbulence transport models and provides greater transparency of the energy dissipation term and the "turbulent pressure" in our models, which is important for many practical applications.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Large is different: non-monotonic behaviour of elastic range scaling in polymeric turbulence at large Reynolds and Deborah numbers

We use high resolution direct numerical simulations to study statistically stationary, homogeneous, and isotropic turbulent flows of dilute solutions of polymers at high Reynolds numbers and Deborah numbers. We find that for small wavenumbers $k$, the kinetic energy spectrum shows Kolmogorov--like behavior which crosses over at a larger $k$ to a novel, elastic scaling regime, $E(q) \sim k^{-\xi}$, with $\xi \approx 2.3$, providing support to and extending the analysis of recent experimental results [Yi-Bao Zhang et. al., Science Advances 7, eabd3525 (2021)]. We uncover the mechanism of elastic scaling by studying the contribution of the polymers to the flux of kinetic energy through scales.The contribution can be decomposed into two parts: one, expected, increase in effective viscous dissipation of the flow and two, a purely elastic contribution that dominates over the nonlinear flux in the range of $k$ over which the elastic scaling is observed. The multiscale balance between the two fluxes determines the crossover wavenumber which, intriguingly, depends non-monotically on the Deborah number. The probability distribution function of polymer extension also depends non-monotonically on the Deborah number. Consistent with this picture, real space structure functions also show two scaling ranges, with intermittency present in both of them in equal measure.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Eliminating Delocalization Error to Improve Heterogeneous Catalysis Predictions with Molecular DFT+U

Approximate semi-local density functional theory (DFT) is known to underestimate surface formation energies yet paradoxically overbind adsorbates on catalytic transition-metal oxide surfaces due to delocalization error. The low-cost DFT+U approach only improves surface formation energies for early transition-metal oxides or adsorption energies for late transition-metal oxides. In this work, we demonstrate that this inefficacy arises due to the conventional usage of metal-centered atomic orbitals as projectors within DFT+U. We analyze electron density rearrangement during surface formation and O atom adsorption on rutile transition-metal oxides to highlight that a standard DFT+U correction fails to tune properties when the corresponding density rearrangement is highly delocalized across both metal and oxygen sites. To improve both surface properties simultaneously while retaining the simplicity of a single-site DFT+U correction, we systematically construct multi-atom-centered molecular-orbital-like projectors for DFT+U. We demonstrate this molecular DFT+U approach for tuning adsorption energies and surface formation energies of minimal two-dimensional models of representative early (i.e., TiO2) and late (i.e., PtO2) transition-metal oxides. Molecular DFT+U simultaneously corrects adsorption energies and surface formation energies of multi-layer models of rutile TiO2(110) and PtO2(110) to resolve the paradoxical description of surface stability and surface reactivity of semi-local DFT.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

A Conservative Finite Element Solver for MHD Kinematics equations: Vector Potential method and Constraint Preconditioning

A new conservative finite element solver for the three-dimensional steady magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) kinematics equations is presented.The solver utilizes magnetic vector potential and current density as solution variables, which are discretized by H(curl)-conforming edge-element and H(div)-conforming face element respectively. As a result, the divergence-free constraints of discrete current density and magnetic induction are both satisfied. Moreover the solutions also preserve the total magnetic helicity. The generated linear algebraic equation is a typical dual saddle-point problem that is ill-conditioned and indefinite. To efficiently solve it, we develop a block preconditioner based on constraint preconditioning framework and devise a preconditioned FGMRES solver. Numerical experiments verify the conservative properties, the convergence rate of the discrete solutions and the robustness of the preconditioner.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A Geometric Approach to Optimal Control of Hybrid and Impulsive Systems

Hybrid dynamical systems are systems which undergo both continuous and discrete transitions. The Bolza problem from optimal control theory is applied to these systems and a hybrid version of Pontryagin's maximum principle is presented. This hybrid maximum principle is presented to emphasize its geometric nature which makes its study amenable to the tools of geometric mechanics and symplectic geometry. One explicit benefit of this geometric approach is that Zeno behavior can be strongly controlled for "generic" control problems. Moreover, when the underlying control system is a mechanical impact system, additional structure is present which can be exploited and is thus explored. Multiple examples are presented for both mechanical and non-mechanical systems.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Synchronization of turbulence in channel flow

Synchronization of turbulence in channel flow is investigated using continuous data assimilation. The flow is unknown within a region of the channel. Beyond this region the velocity field is provided, and is directly prescribed in the simulation, while the pressure is unknown throughout the entire domain. Synchronization takes place when the simulation recovers the full true state of the flow, or in other words when the missing region is accurately re-established, spontaneously. Successful synchronization depends on the orientation, location and size of the missing layer. For friction Reynolds numbers up to one thousand, wall-attached horizontal layers can synchronize as long as their thickness is less than approximately thirty wall units. When the horizontal layer is detached from the wall, the critical thickness increases with height and is proportional to the local wall-normal Taylor microscale. A flow-parallel, vertical layer that spans the height of the channel synchronizes when its spanwise width is on the order of the near-wall Taylor microscale, while the criterion for a crossflow vertical layer is set by the advection distance within a Lyapunov timescale. Finally, we demonstrate that synchronization is possible when only planar velocity data are available, rather than the full outer state, as long as the unknown region satisfies the condition for synchronization in one direction. These numerical experiments demonstrate the capacity of accurately reconstructing, or synchronizing, the missing scales of turbulence from observations, using continuous data assimilation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Ripple formation and its effect on the multi-scale microstructure of Directed Energy Deposition (DED)-printed 316L components

An experimental study is presented to characterize the ripple formations in the directed energy deposition (DED) process and study the influence of the ripples on the heterogenous microstructure in the scan direction of a DED-printed 316L components. While considerable studies on ripple formations exist in the welding literature, these formations in DED process have not received much attention. Also, little prior efforts exist on the microstructure along the scan direction (or the scan surface) as compared with the build direction. Experiments consisted of printing 10 mm x 10 mm x 10 mm cubical components on a Optomec LENS 500 Hybrid Machine Tool under different laser power, scan speed and dwell time combinations, chosen according to a Latin hypercube design. The surface of the scan face of the prints were finished to an Ra < 30 nm, and etched with Aqua regia for 90 sec. An optical microscope was employed to observe the microstructure at 4 difference scales. The studies suggest a significant influence of ripple formations as well as the scan width on the solidification front, the dendritic patterns as well as the heterogenous microstructure.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum process tomography of adiabatic and superadiabatic stimulated Raman passage

Quantum control methods for three-level systems have become recently an important direction of research in quantum information science and technology. Here we present numerical simulations using realistic experimental parameters for quantum process tomography in STIRAP (stimulated Raman adiabatic passage) and saSTIRAP (superadiabatic STIRAP). Specifically, we identify a suitable basis in the operator space as the identity operator together with the 8 Gell-Mann operators, and we calculate the corresponding process matrices, which have $9\times 9=81$ elements. We discuss these results for the ideal decoherence-free case, as well as for the experimentally-relevant case with decoherence included.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

State Estimation of the Stefan PDE: A Tutorial on Design and Applications to Polar Ice and Batteries

The Stefan PDE system is a representative model for thermal phase change phenomena, such as melting and solidification, arising in numerous science and engineering processes. The mathematical description is given by a Partial Differential Equation (PDE) of the temperature distribution defined on a spatial interval with a moving boundary, where the boundary represents the liquid-solid interface and its dynamics are governed by an Ordinary Differential Equation (ODE). The PDE-ODE coupling at the boundary is nonlinear and creates a significant challenge for state estimation with provable convergence and robustness. This tutorial article presents a state estimation method based on PDE backstepping for the Stefan system, using measurements only at the moving boundary. PDE backstepping observer design generates an observer gain by employing a Volterra transformation of the observer error state into a desirable target system, solving a Goursat-form PDE for the transformation's kernel, and performing a Lyapunov analysis of the target observer error system. The observer is applied to models of problems motivated by climate change and the need for renewable energy storage: a model of polar ice dynamics and a model of charging and discharging in lithium-ion batteries. The numerical results for polar ice demonstrate a robust performance of the designed estimator with respect to the unmodeled salinity effect in sea ice. The results for an electrochemical PDE model of a lithium-ion battery with a phase transition material show the elimination of more than 15 \% error in State-of-Charge estimate within 5 minutes even in the presence of sensor noise.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Stochastic Processes Under Linear Differential Constraints : Application to Gaussian Process Regression for the 3 Dimensional Free Space Wave Equation

Let $P$ be a linear differential operator over $\mathcal{D} \subset \mathbb{R}^d$ and $U = (U_x)_{x \in \mathcal{D}}$ a second order stochastic process. In the first part of this article, we prove a new simple necessary and sufficient condition for all the trajectories of $U$ to verify the partial differential equation (PDE) $T(U) = 0$. This condition is formulated in terms of the covariance kernel of $U$. The novelty of this result is that the equality $T(U) = 0$ is understood in the sense of distributions, which is a functional analysis framework particularly adapted to the study of PDEs. This theorem provides precious insights during the second part of this article, which is dedicated to performing "physically informed" machine learning on data that is solution to the homogeneous 3 dimensional free space wave equation. We perform Gaussian Process Regression (GPR) on this data, which is a kernel based machine learning technique. To do so, we model the solution of this PDE as a trajectory drawn from a well-chosen Gaussian process (GP). We obtain explicit formulas for the covariance kernel of the corresponding stochastic process; this kernel can then be used for GPR. We explore two particular cases : the radial symmetry and the point source. In the case of radial symmetry, we derive "fast to compute" GPR formulas; in the case of the point source, we show a direct link between GPR and the classical triangulation method for point source localization used e.g. in GPS systems. We also show that this use of GPR can be interpreted as a new answer to the ill-posed inverse problem of reconstructing initial conditions for the wave equation with finite dimensional data, and also provides a way of estimating physical parameters from this data as in [Raissi et al,2017]. We finish by showcasing this physically informed GPR on a number of practical examples.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Non-Hermitian pseudo mobility edge in a coupled chain system

In this work, we explore interesting consequences arising from the coupling between a clean non-Hermitian chain with skin localization and a delocalized chain of the same length under various boundary conditions (BCs). We reveal that in the ladder with weak rung coupling, the non-Hermitian skin localization could induce a pseudo mobility edge in the complex energy plane, which separates states with extended and localized profiles yet allowing unidirectional transport of wavepackets. We also demonstrate the gradual takeover of the non-Hermitian skin effect in the entire system with the increase of the rung coupling under conventional open BC. When taking open BC for the non-Hermitian chain and periodic BC for the other, it is discovered that a quantized winding number defined under periodic BC could characterize the transition from the pseudo mobility edge to the trivial extended phases, establishing a "bulk-defect correspondence" in our quasi-1D non-Hermitian system. This work hence unveils more subtle properties of non-Hermitian skin effects and sheds light on the topological nature of the non-Hermitian localized modes in the proximity to systems with dissimilar localization properties.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Jittering jets by negative angular momentum feedback in cooling flows

I apply the jittering jets in cooling flow scenario to explain the perpendicular to each other and almost coeval two pairs of bubbles in the cooling flow galaxy cluster RBS 797, and conclude that the interaction of the jets with the cold dense clumps that feed the supermassive black hole (SMBH) takes place in the zone where the gravitational influence of the SMBH and that of the cluster are about equal. According to the jittering jets in cooling flow scenario jets uplift and entrain cold and dense clumps, impart the clumps velocity perpendicular to the original jets' direction, and `drop' them closer to the jets' axis. The angular momentum of these clumps is at a very high angle to the original jets' axis. When these clumps feed the SMBH in the next outburst the new jets' axis is at a high angle to the axis of the first pair of jets. I apply this scenario to recent observations that show the two perpendicular pairs of bubbles in RBS 797 to have a small age difference of <10Myr, and conclude that the jets-clumps interaction takes place in a distance of about ~10-100 pc from the SMBH. Interestingly, in this zone the escape velocity from the SMBH is about equal to the sound speed of the intracluster medium (ICM). I discuss the implications of this finding.
SCIENCE

