Science

An improved multicomponent pseudopotential lattice Boltzmann method for immiscible fluid displacement in porous media

By M. Sedahmed, R. C. V. Coelho, H. A. Warda
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

In this work, we introduce an improved multicomponent (MC) pseudopotential lattice Boltzmann method (LBM) for the simulation of immiscible fluids displacement in porous media. The model is based on a set of recent developments from the literature in addition to a newly introduced treatments of...

