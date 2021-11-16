ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Introduction to the calibration ringing effect in satellite hyperspectral atmospheric spectrometry

By Pierre Dussarrat, Bertrand Theodore, Dorothee Coppens, Carsten Standfuss, Bernard Tournier
 8 days ago

Atmospheric remote spectrometry from space has become in the last 20 years a key component of the Earth monitoring system: their large coverage and deci-kelvin stability have demonstrated their usefulness for weather prediction, atmospheric composition monitoring as well as climate monitoring. It is...

scitechdaily.com

Scientists Warn of “Alien” Invasions and the Need for Planetary Biosecurity

The era of space exploration brings with it a new risk: invasion. The peril comes not from little green men arriving on flying saucers but, rather, from microbiological contamination of Earth from extraterrestrial environments and vice versa. Writing in BioScience, Anthony Ricciardi, of McGill University, and colleagues describe the dangers posed by such organisms and outline an approach to address the threat.
SCIENCE
Inverse

New technology could enable humans to travel at 7 million MPH

Light is fast. In fact, it is the fastest thing that exists, and a law of the universe is that nothing can move faster than light. Light travels at 186,000 miles per second (300,000 kilometers per second) and can go from the Earth to the Moon in just over a second. Light can streak from Los Angeles to New York in less than the blink of an eye.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
healththoroughfare.com

Earth Will Be Surrounded By “Rings” Similar to Those of Saturn

Saturn is practically an icon of our Solar System due to its unmistakable rings made of rock and ice. But another planet could be featuring a similar characteristic, and that one planet is our own beloved Earth. However, the “rings” will be made of an entirely different material. According to...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Magnetic Anomaly in New Mexico Reveals an Invisible Signature of Meteorite Impacts

Meteor impact sites might seem like easy things to recognize, with giant craters in Earth's surface showing where these far-flung objects finally came to a violent stop. But it's not always that way.  Sometimes those impact scars are healed over, disguised by layers of dirt and vegetation, or worn smooth again by the elements over vast stretches of time. Now scientists have found a way to detect these hidden impact sites. Think about a big chunk of space rock getting close to its final destination on Earth. Meteoroids can enter Earth's atmosphere as fast as 72 kilometers per second (160,000 mph), but...
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

Newly Developed DNA Technique Confirms Identity of Sitting Bull's Great-Grandson

A man's claim to be the great-grandson of Sitting Bull has been confirmed using DNA taken from the Native American leader's scalp lock – billed as the first time genetic evidence has corroborated a family relationship between a historic figure and a living descendant. The breakthrough was made possible by...
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Science
scitechdaily.com

Astrophysicists Reveal Largest-Ever Suite of Universe Simulations – How Gravity Shaped the Distribution of Dark Matter

To understand how the universe formed, astronomers have created AbacusSummit, more than 160 simulations of how gravity may have shaped the distribution of dark matter. Collectively clocking in at nearly 60 trillion particles, a newly released set of cosmological simulations is by far the biggest ever produced. The simulation suite,...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Hyperspectral Mixed Noise Removal via Subspace Representation and Weighted Low-rank Tensor Regularization

Recently, the low-rank property of different components extracted from the image has been considered in man hyperspectral image denoising methods. However, these methods usually unfold the 3D tensor to 2D matrix or 1D vector to exploit the prior information, such as nonlocal spatial self-similarity (NSS) and global spectral correlation (GSC), which break the intrinsic structure correlation of hyperspectral image (HSI) and thus lead to poor restoration quality. In addition, most of them suffer from heavy computational burden issues due to the involvement of singular value decomposition operation on matrix and tensor in the original high-dimensionality space of HSI. We employ subspace representation and the weighted low-rank tensor regularization (SWLRTR) into the model to remove the mixed noise in the hyperspectral image. Specifically, to employ the GSC among spectral bands, the noisy HSI is projected into a low-dimensional subspace which simplified calculation. After that, a weighted low-rank tensor regularization term is introduced to characterize the priors in the reduced image subspace. Moreover, we design an algorithm based on alternating minimization to solve the nonconvex problem. Experiments on simulated and real datasets demonstrate that the SWLRTR method performs better than other hyperspectral denoising methods quantitatively and visually.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Trainable Spectral-Spatial Sparse Coding Model for Hyperspectral Image Restoration

Théo Bodrito (Thoth, Inria, UGA, CNRS, Grenoble INP, LJK), Alexandre Zouaoui (Thoth, Inria, UGA, CNRS, Grenoble INP, LJK), Jocelyn Chanussot (Thoth, Inria, UGA, CNRS, Grenoble INP, LJK), Julien Mairal (Thoth, Inria, UGA, CNRS, Grenoble INP, LJK) Hyperspectral imaging offers new perspectives for diverse applications, ranging from the monitoring of the...
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Charge resolution in the isochronous mass spectrometry and the mass of $^{51}$Co

Xu Zhou, Meng Wang, Yu-Hu Zhang, Hu-Shan Xu, You-Jin Yuan, Jian-Cheng Yang, Yu. A. Litvinov, S. A. Litvinov, Bo Mei, Xin-Liang Yan, Xing Xu, Peng Shuai, Yuan-Ming Xing, Rui-Jiu Chen, Xiang-Cheng Chen, Chao-Yi Fu, Qi Zeng, Ming-Ze Sun, Hong-Fu Li, Qian Wang, Tong Bao, Min Zhang, Min Si, Han-Yu Deng, Ming-Zheng Liu, Ting Liao, Jin-Yang Shi, Yu-Nan Song.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Calibrated Diffusion Tensor Estimation

It is highly desirable to know how uncertain a model's predictions are, especially for models that are complex and hard to understand as in deep learning. Although there has been a growing interest in using deep learning methods in diffusion-weighted MRI, prior works have not addressed the issue of model uncertainty. Here, we propose a deep learning method to estimate the diffusion tensor and compute the estimation uncertainty. Data-dependent uncertainty is computed directly by the network and learned via loss attenuation. Model uncertainty is computed using Monte Carlo dropout. We also propose a new method for evaluating the quality of predicted uncertainties. We compare the new method with the standard least-squares tensor estimation and bootstrap-based uncertainty computation techniques. Our experiments show that when the number of measurements is small the deep learning method is more accurate and its uncertainty predictions are better calibrated than the standard methods. We show that the estimation uncertainties computed by the new method can highlight the model's biases, detect domain shift, and reflect the strength of noise in the measurements. Our study shows the importance and practical value of modeling prediction uncertainties in deep learning-based diffusion MRI analysis.
SCIENCE
gitconnected.com

Introduction to PyTorch for Deep Learning

Artificial neural networks (ANNs) are a popular tool used in deep learning. In an artificial neural network, data is passed through a data structure designed as a multi-layered series of connected nodes. This data structure is loosely based on the structure of an animal's nervous system. For a more detailed overview of neural networks in general and a hands-on exercise where you would build a simplified neural network, you might want to check out this tutorial.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Automated Controller Calibration by Kalman Filtering

This paper proposes a method for calibrating control parameters. Examples of such control parameters are gains of PID controllers, weights of a cost function for optimal control, filter coefficients, the sliding surface of a sliding mode controller, or weights of a neural network. Hence, the proposed method can be applied to a wide range of controllers. The method uses a Kalman filter that estimates control parameters rather than the system's state, using data of closed-loop system operation. The control parameter calibration is driven by a training objective, which encompasses specifications on the performance of the dynamical system. The calibration method tunes the parameters online and robustly, is computationally efficient, has low data storage requirements, and is easy to implement making it appealing for many real-time applications. Simulation results show that the method is able to learn control parameters quickly (approximately 24% average decay factor of closed-loop cost), is able to tune the parameters to compensate for disturbances (approximately 29% improvement on tracking precision), and is robust to noise. Further, a simulation study with the high-fidelity vehicle simulator CarSim shows that the method can calibrate controllers of a complex dynamical system online, which indicates its applicability to a real-world system.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Skyrmions in synthetic antiferromagnets and their nucleation via electrical current and ultrafast laser illumination

Roméo Juge, Naveen Sisodia, Joseba Urrestarazu Larrañaga, Qiang Zhang, Van Tuong Pham, Kumari Gaurav Rana, Brice Sarpi, Nicolas Mille, Stefan Stanescu, Rachid Belkhou, Mohamad-Assaad Mawass, Nina Novakovic-Marinkovic, Florian Kronast, Markus Weigand, Joachim Gräfe, Sebastian Wintz, Simone Finizio, Jörg Raabe, Lucia Aballe, Michael Foerster, Mohamed Belmeguenai, Liliana Buda-Prejbeanu, Justin M. Shaw, Hans T. Nembach, Laurent Ranno, Gilles Gaudin, Olivier Boulle.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Ripple formation and its effect on the multi-scale microstructure of Directed Energy Deposition (DED)-printed 316L components

An experimental study is presented to characterize the ripple formations in the directed energy deposition (DED) process and study the influence of the ripples on the heterogenous microstructure in the scan direction of a DED-printed 316L components. While considerable studies on ripple formations exist in the welding literature, these formations in DED process have not received much attention. Also, little prior efforts exist on the microstructure along the scan direction (or the scan surface) as compared with the build direction. Experiments consisted of printing 10 mm x 10 mm x 10 mm cubical components on a Optomec LENS 500 Hybrid Machine Tool under different laser power, scan speed and dwell time combinations, chosen according to a Latin hypercube design. The surface of the scan face of the prints were finished to an Ra < 30 nm, and etched with Aqua regia for 90 sec. An optical microscope was employed to observe the microstructure at 4 difference scales. The studies suggest a significant influence of ripple formations as well as the scan width on the solidification front, the dendritic patterns as well as the heterogenous microstructure.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum process tomography of adiabatic and superadiabatic stimulated Raman passage

Quantum control methods for three-level systems have become recently an important direction of research in quantum information science and technology. Here we present numerical simulations using realistic experimental parameters for quantum process tomography in STIRAP (stimulated Raman adiabatic passage) and saSTIRAP (superadiabatic STIRAP). Specifically, we identify a suitable basis in the operator space as the identity operator together with the 8 Gell-Mann operators, and we calculate the corresponding process matrices, which have $9\times 9=81$ elements. We discuss these results for the ideal decoherence-free case, as well as for the experimentally-relevant case with decoherence included.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Nucleation in Sessile Saline Microdroplets: Induction Time Measurement via Deliquescence-Recrystallization Cycling

Ruel Cedeno, Romain Grossier, Mehdi Lagaize (CINaM), David Nerini (MIO), Nadine Candoni (AMU), A. E. Flood, Stéphane Veesler (CINaM) Induction time, a measure of how long one will wait for nucleation to occur, is an important parameter in quantifying nucleation kinetics and its underlying mechanisms. Due to the stochastic nature of nucleation, efficient methods for measuring large number of independent induction times are needed to ensure statistical reproducibility. In this work, we present a novel approach for measuring and analyzing induction times in sessile arrays of microdroplets via deliquescence/recrystallization cycling. With the help of a recently developed image analysis protocol, we show that the interfering diffusion-mediated interactions between microdroplets can be eliminated by controlling the relative humidity, thereby ensuring independent nucleation events. Moreover, possible influence of heterogeneities, impurities, and memory effect appear negligible as suggested by our 2-cycle experiment. Further statistical analysis (k-sample Anderson-Darling test) reveals that upon identifying possible outliers, the dimensionless induction times obtained from different datasets (microdroplet lines) obey the same distribution and thus can be pooled together to form a much larger dataset. The pooled dataset showed an excellent fit with the Weibull function, giving a mean supersaturation at nucleation of 1.61 and 1.85 for the 60pL and 4pL microdroplet respectively. This confirms the effect of confinement where smaller systems require higher supersaturations to nucleate. Both the experimental method and the data-treatment procedure presented herein offer promising routes in the study of fundamental aspects of nucleation kinetics, particularly confinement effects, and are adaptable to other salts, pharmaceuticals, or biological crystals of interest.
SCIENCE

