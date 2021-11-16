ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design and Construction of a Microcontroller Based Electronic Moving Message Display

By Titus T. Ogunseye, Godwin B. Egbeyale, A. K. Bello, S.A. Ajani
This work presents a simple design and implementation of a microcontroller-based electronic moving message display system. The design involves the arrangement of Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) and the programming of a microcontroller that controls and determines the pattern and session of the display....

Three-Dimensional Design Yields Compact Seven-Segment Hex Displays

Computers, from the simplest to the most complex, aren’t very useful if they can’t provide feedback to a user. Whether that interface takes the form of a monitor, a speaker, or a simple LED, there’s almost always some kind of output. One of the most ubiquitous is the ever-present seven-segment display. They’re small, they’re easy to use, and, perhaps most important, they’re cheap.
We tried to debug a microcontroller from our browser

Golioth posts about a question posed by many microcontroller embedded developers: can code be run and debugged in the browser?. One of the first challenges any embedded software developer faces is installing and configuring their development environment and toolchain. Toolchain version, silicon vendor libraries, Windows versus Linux, debug configuration, IDE settings, and environment variables are just a few components of the modern embedded developers workspace. The result of all this complexity is a fragile, hard to reproduce workspace for software often used in critical systems. We consider this developer experience equivalent to torture, and believe it is trapping value from reaching the market.
Keypoint Message Passing for Video-based Person Re-Identification

Video-based person re-identification (re-ID) is an important technique in visual surveillance systems which aims to match video snippets of people captured by different cameras. Existing methods are mostly based on convolutional neural networks (CNNs), whose building blocks either process local neighbor pixels at a time, or, when 3D convolutions are used to model temporal information, suffer from the misalignment problem caused by person movement. In this paper, we propose to overcome the limitations of normal convolutions with a human-oriented graph method. Specifically, features located at person joint keypoints are extracted and connected as a spatial-temporal graph. These keypoint features are then updated by message passing from their connected nodes with a graph convolutional network (GCN). During training, the GCN can be attached to any CNN-based person re-ID model to assist representation learning on feature maps, whilst it can be dropped after training for better inference speed. Our method brings significant improvements over the CNN-based baseline model on the MARS dataset with generated person keypoints and a newly annotated dataset: PoseTrackReID. It also defines a new state-of-the-art method in terms of top-1 accuracy and mean average precision in comparison to prior works.
Designing Electronics That Work

[Hunter Scott] who has graced these pages a fair few times, has been working on electronics startups for the past ten years or so, and has picked up a fair bit of experience with designing and building hardware. Those of us in this business seem to learn the same lessons, quite often the hard way; we call it experience. Wouldn’t it be nice to get up that learning curve a little quicker, get our hardware out there working sooner with less pain, due to not falling into the same old traps those before us already know about? The problem with the less experienced engineer is not their lack of talent, how quickly they can learn, nor how much work they can get done in a day, but simply that they don’t know what they don’t know. There’s no shame in that, it’s just a fact of life. [Hunter] presents for us, the Guide to Designing Electronics that Work.
Balmuda Phone unveiled with 4.9” display, pebble-shaped design

Known for its upmarket home appliances and $300 toaster oven in particular, Japanese brand Balmuda announced its first smartphone – the Balmuda Phone. Balmuda CEO Gen Terao said the idea behind the company’s first phone comes from the need of a compact Android smartphone as most new devices on the market are just too big and hard to use single handedly.
Swan STM32L4 based Feather compatible microcontroller

The engineering team at Blues Wireless have created a new low-cost embeddable STM32L4 based microcontroller designed to accelerate the development and deployment of battery-powered prototypes and solutions. Compatible with Feather boards the Swan is designed to satisfy developers’ needs that span from early prototyping through high-volume deployment. The Swan microcontroller...
Run UNIX On Microcontrollers With PDP-11 Emulator

C and C++ are powerful tools, but not everyone has the patience (or enough semicolons) to use them all the time. For a lot of us, the preference is for something a little higher level than C. While Python is arguably more straightforward, sometimes the best choice is to work within a full-fledged operating system, even if it’s on a microcontroller. For that [Chloe Lunn] decided to port Unix to several popular microcontrollers.
Designing 1D correlated-electron states by non-Euclidean topography of 2D monolayers

Two-dimensional (2D) bilayers, twisted to particular angles to display electronic flat bands, are being extensively explored for physics of strongly correlated 2D systems. However, the similar rich physics of one-dimensional (1D) strongly correlated systems remains elusive as it is largely inaccessible by twists. Here, a distinctive way to create 1D flat bands is proposed, by either stamping or growing a 2D monolayer on a non-Euclidean topography-patterned surface. Using boron nitride (hBN) as an example, our analysis employing elastic plate theory, density-functional and coarse-grained tight-binding method reveals that hBN's bi-periodic sinusoidal deformation creates pseudo-electric and magnetic fields with unexpected spatial dependence. A combination of these fields leads to anisotropic confinement and 1D flat bands. Moreover, changing the periodic undulations can tune the bandwidth, to drive the system to different strongly correlated regimes such as density waves, Luttinger liquid, and Mott insulator. The 1D nature of these states differs from those obtained in twisted materials and can be exploited to study the exciting physics of 1D quantum systems.
The Design Process and Off-Site Construction of Alchemy’s Squam Lake Residence

The Design Process and Off-Site Construction of Alchemy’s Squam Lake Residence. Internationally recognized for their weeHouse® concept, Alchemy has been proving since 1992 that even the smallest of dwellings can have a huge impact. weeHouse®, a term that Alchemy trademarked in 2002, was conceived as a modular-friendly design system that emphasizes quality before quantity, and has been recognized by an ethos of “less is more.” The Minnesota-based firm, led by Geoffrey Warner FAIA, designs the structures to be modern and sleek with particular attention to using expressive local materials with environmental sensitivity.
Cytron Maker HAT Base Review: Low Cost Electronics Lab

For $10 you don’t have to think about it, buy one and have some fun hacking your HATs. One of the coolest things about Raspberry Pi is its huge ecosystem of HATs, expansion boards that plug directly into the Pi’s 40 GPIO pins. Some of the best Raspberry Pi HATs provide extra lights, motors, sensors and other capabilities that you can’t get with the Pi alone. But what if you want to use the HAT without actually putting it directly on top of your Pi or you want to combine the HAT with other electronics?
Development of Microcontroller Based Smart Grid Framework

Smart grid technology has been recognized as a promising solution for the next-generation energy efficient electric power systems to mitigate energy crisis. Smart grid provides highly consistent and reliable services, efficient energy management practices, smart metering integration, automation and precision decision support systems and self-healing facilities. The smart power grid introduces a sensing, monitoring, and control system that provides end users with the cost of energy at any moment through real-time pricing. The classical power system operation has no control over the loads except in an emergency situation when a portion of the loads can be dropped as needed to balance the power grid generation with its loads. Furthermore, the smart power grid supplies the platform for the use of renewable energy sources that acts as a safeguard against a complete blackout of the interconnected power grid. In this work, all the concepts involved in smart grid mechanism is implemented with PIC18F452 microcontroller and other supplementary components. A solar module with storage capacity is connected to the proposed system for minimizing grid energy consumption and plays a primary energy source for maximum utilization of green energy. This intelligent device may inherently reduce the consumption of electrical energy during peak hours and allow consumers to sell back electricity into grid using bi-directional technique. Barriers, challenges, benefits and future trends regarding the technologies and the role of users have also been discussed in this paper.
JPS Construction and Design names Jonathan Camelo Assistant Project Manager at the firm

JPS Construction and Design is pleased to announce that Jonathan Camelo has been named Assistant Project Manager at the firm. Jonathan started his construction career at JPS over 8 years ago. Prior to JPS, he received his Associates Degree in Building Construction & Design Technology from the New England Institute of Technology. Jonathan strives for perfection in every project he takes on. His great attitude and vast knowledge of the industry makes him an invaluable asset to the company.
Semantic-Aware Collaborative Deep Reinforcement Learning Over Wireless Cellular Networks

Collaborative deep reinforcement learning (CDRL) algorithms in which multiple agents can coordinate over a wireless network is a promising approach to enable future intelligent and autonomous systems that rely on real-time decision-making in complex dynamic environments. Nonetheless, in practical scenarios, CDRL faces many challenges due to the heterogeneity of agents and their learning tasks, different environments, time constraints of the learning, and resource limitations of wireless networks. To address these challenges, in this paper, a novel semantic-aware CDRL method is proposed to enable a group of heterogeneous untrained agents with semantically-linked DRL tasks to collaborate efficiently across a resource-constrained wireless cellular network. To this end, a new heterogeneous federated DRL (HFDRL) algorithm is proposed to select the best subset of semantically relevant DRL agents for collaboration. The proposed approach then jointly optimizes the training loss and wireless bandwidth allocation for the cooperating selected agents in order to train each agent within the time limit of its real-time task. Simulation results show the superior performance of the proposed algorithm compared to state-of-the-art baselines.
Ripple formation and its effect on the multi-scale microstructure of Directed Energy Deposition (DED)-printed 316L components

An experimental study is presented to characterize the ripple formations in the directed energy deposition (DED) process and study the influence of the ripples on the heterogenous microstructure in the scan direction of a DED-printed 316L components. While considerable studies on ripple formations exist in the welding literature, these formations in DED process have not received much attention. Also, little prior efforts exist on the microstructure along the scan direction (or the scan surface) as compared with the build direction. Experiments consisted of printing 10 mm x 10 mm x 10 mm cubical components on a Optomec LENS 500 Hybrid Machine Tool under different laser power, scan speed and dwell time combinations, chosen according to a Latin hypercube design. The surface of the scan face of the prints were finished to an Ra < 30 nm, and etched with Aqua regia for 90 sec. An optical microscope was employed to observe the microstructure at 4 difference scales. The studies suggest a significant influence of ripple formations as well as the scan width on the solidification front, the dendritic patterns as well as the heterogenous microstructure.
Tailoring Luminescent Properties of SrS:Ce by Modulating Defects: Sr-Deficiency and Na+ Doping

Shuqin Chang, Jipeng Fu, Xuan Sun, Guangcan Bai, Guoquan Liu, Kaina Wang, Ligang Xu, Qi Wei, Thomas Meier, Mingxue Tang. Ce3+ doped SrS phosphors with a charge-compensating Na+ for light-emitting diode (LED) applications have been successfully synthesized via a solid-state reaction method, which can be indexed to rock-salt-like crystal structures of Fm-3m space group. SrS:(Ce3+)x(x=0.005-0.05) and SrS:(Ce3+)0.01,(Na+)y(y=0.005-0.030) phosphors were excited by 430nm UV-VIS light, associated to the 5d1-4f1 transition of Ce3+. The composition-optimized SrS:(Ce3+)0.01,(Na+)0.015 phosphors showed an intense broad emission band at 430-700nm. The doping of Na+ was probed by solid-state nuclear magnetic resonance. The 430 nm pumped with white LED (w-LED) combining SrS:(Ce3+)0.01,(Na+)0.015 phosphors and Sr2Si5N8:Eu2+ phosphors shows a color-rendering index (Ra) of 89.7. The proposed strategy provides new avenues for design and realization of novel high color quality solid-state lighting emitting diodes (SS-LEDS).
Topology optimization for the design of porous electrodes

Porous electrodes are an integral part of many electrochemical devices since they have high porosity to maximize electrochemical transport and high surface area to maximize activity. Traditional porous electrode materials are typically homogeneous, stochastic collections of small scale particles and offer few opportunities to engineer higher performance. Fortunately, recent breakthroughs in advanced and additive manufacturing are yielding new methods to structure and pattern porous electrodes across length scales. These architected electrodes are emerging as a promising new technology to continue to drive improvement; however, it is still unclear which structures to employ and few tools are available to guide their design. In this work we address this gap by applying topology optimization to the design of porous electrodes. We demonstrate our framework on two applications: a porous electrode driving a steady Faradaic reaction and a transiently operated electrode in a supercapacitor. We present computationally designed electrodes that minimize energy losses in a half-cell. For low conductivity materials, the optimization algorithm creates electrode designs with a hierarchy of length scales. Further, the designed electrodes are found to outperform undesigned, homogeneous electrodes. Finally, we present three-dimensional porous electrode designs. We thus establish a topology optimization framework for designing porous electrodes.
Detecting triplet states in opto-electronic and photovoltaic materials and devices by transient optically detected magnetic resonance

Triplet excited states in organic semiconductor materials and devices are notoriously difficult to detect and study with established spectroscopic methods. Yet, they are a crucial intermediate step in next-generation organic light emitting diodes (OLED) that employ thermally activated delayed fluorescence (TADF) to upconvert non-emissive triplets to emissive singlet states. In organic photovoltaic (OPV) devices, however, triplets are an efficiency-limiting exciton loss channel and are also involved in device degradation. Here, we introduce an innovative spin-sensitive method to study triplet states in both, optically excited organic semiconductor films, as well as in electrically driven devices. The method of transient optically detected magnetic resonance (trODMR) can be applied to all light-emitting materials whose luminescence depends on paramagnetic spin states. It is thus an ideal spectroscopic tool to distinguish different states involved and determine their corresponding time scales. We unravel the role of intermediate excited spin states in opto-electronic and photovoltaic materials and devices and reveal fundamental differences in electrically and optically induced triplet states.
Astronomical Image Processing at Scale With Pegasus and Montage

Image processing at scale is a powerful tool for creating new data sets and integrating them with existing data sets and performing analysis and quality assurance investigations. Workflow managers offer advantages in this type of processing, which involves multiple data access and processing steps. Generally, they enable automation of the workflow by locating data and resources, recovery from failures, and monitoring of performance. In this focus demo we demonstrate how the Pegasus Workflow Manager Python API manages image processing to create mosaics with the Montage Image Mosaic engine. Since 2001, Pegasus has been developed and maintained at USC/ISI. Montage was in fact one of the first applications used to design Pegasus and optimize its performance. Pegasus has since found application in many areas of science. LIGO exploited it in making discoveries of black holes. The Vera C. Rubin Observatory used it to compare the cost and performance of processing images on cloud platforms. While these are examples of projects at large scale, small team investigations on local clusters of machines can benefit from Pegasus as well.
