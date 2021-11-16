Design and Construction of a Microcontroller Based Electronic Moving Message Display

Shuqin Chang, Jipeng Fu, Xuan Sun, Guangcan Bai, Guoquan Liu, Kaina Wang, Ligang Xu, Qi Wei, Thomas Meier, Mingxue Tang. Ce3+ doped SrS phosphors with a charge-compensating Na+ for light-emitting diode (LED) applications have been successfully synthesized via a solid-state reaction method, which can be indexed to rock-salt-like crystal structures of Fm-3m space group. SrS:(Ce3+)x(x=0.005-0.05) and SrS:(Ce3+)0.01,(Na+)y(y=0.005-0.030) phosphors were excited by 430nm UV-VIS light, associated to the 5d1-4f1 transition of Ce3+. The composition-optimized SrS:(Ce3+)0.01,(Na+)0.015 phosphors showed an intense broad emission band at 430-700nm. The doping of Na+ was probed by solid-state nuclear magnetic resonance. The 430 nm pumped with white LED (w-LED) combining SrS:(Ce3+)0.01,(Na+)0.015 phosphors and Sr2Si5N8:Eu2+ phosphors shows a color-rendering index (Ra) of 89.7. The proposed strategy provides new avenues for design and realization of novel high color quality solid-state lighting emitting diodes (SS-LEDS).
Comments / 0