10 Questions with ... Chris Crowley

By Chris Crowley Station: WEND
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecause what we do is a craft that's ever-changing, ever-evolving. You have to be willing to evolve with it or get left behind. It doesn't matter if you're a talent, a talent coach, or a programmer - it still applies. To me, the 12 most dangerous words in the English language...

10 Questions with ... Melissa Chase

If you really want to mess with your parents, choose an out-of-state college for a specialty major and then decide on a career that is the complete opposite. I went to Kent State University to major in Sign Language Education…which, as you can imagine, is pretty unhelpful in a career where it’s about the audio experience. I switched majors after my first year and scored an internship with the morning show on WRVQ and drank so much radio Kool-Aid that summer that I knew it was the life I wanted to live. I continued to work part time at WRVQ and WRXL when I was on vacation and, after testing out the waters at MTV for a little bit, I decided to move back to my hometown of Richmond to accept a full-time morning show position on WRVQ. I graduated from the third mic to the co-host position and eventually to name first (as silly as it sounds, that was a massive milestone for women). In addition, I was voice-tracking middays for Clear Channel/iHeart stations across the country including WKCI, WAZR and their XM channel, KISS XM21. In 2009, after some management and staff changes, I chose to cross the street to accept the position of morning show host for then Cox Media’s WURV. From there I became Program Director for three of our stations and worked as Operations Manager (while still doing mornings) for six more years before deciding to choose my next adventure and accept an amazing position at Audacy/ Houston.
10 Questions with ... Toni Terrell

Metro Traffic Reporter, Top 40, Urban AC/ AOR, Smooth Jazz, Oldies, AC, Urban AC Hybrid, Westwood One Network, Radio One Networks (Satellite Broadcasting) Program Director, A.P.D, Music Director, Announcer, production. 1) What’s new and exciting for you these days?. In May of this year I moved from the middays to...
10 Questions with ... Brooke Hunter

WKQX (Q101)/Chicago 1994-1998. I have always loved music. I really wanted to be an off air music director. 2. Welcome back to Alternative. You were part of the original Q101 in Chicago back in the mid-90’s. How did you reunite with Bill Gamble on 106.1 The New QYQ? Bill & I have always kept in touch. So, when the chance came to work for him again, I jumped at it.
10 Questions with ... Jason Moon Wilkins

In reverse order: Was a host/reporter at WPLN/Nashville from 2016 until last fall when we decided to launch WNXP. Won some awards during my time on the news side and did stories about everything from Asian Carp to Titans punters to RCA Studio B which aired nationally on programs like All Things Considered and Here and Now. Helped Thirty Tigers launch a publishing company and was part of Red Bull’s Sound Select years. Co-founded Do615 and came back to WRLT/Nashville to do evenings in 2014/2015.
Chris Cardenas

Chris Cardenas joins Townsquare Media as Assistant OM for the company’s six-station Boise cluster, which includes country “WOW 104.3” KAWO. He also will host afternoons for hot AC “Mix 106” KCIX. “I want to extend a special thanks to [OM] Chris Pickett, [Brand Leader, CHR and HAC] Cat Collins, and...
10 Questions with ... Tom Turkey

WLLD (Wild 94.1)/Tampa, FL. "I’m most thankful for one of the trainers, at my gym! Not for her expertise butt she has an exquisitely beautiful future, behind her, and is poetry in motion. The day she said, “Hi Orlando!”, I damn near fell off the treadmill. Maybe I should’ve just said I’m thankful for my eyesight! SMH"
Chris Young

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. RCA Nashville’s Chris Young will headline the inaugural T-Mobile SEC Championship Concert on December 3rd, the eve of the SEC Championship game. Fellow Sony artists Mitchell Tenpenny and Kameron Marlowe will open for Young at Georgia International Plaza outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The event starts at 5:30p (ET), with performances from Marlowe and Tenpenny, followed by Young taking the stage at 7p (ET). T-Mobile will also host a worldwide livestream of Young’s performance via the artist's YouTube and Facebook channels.
Manchester Orchestra

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Manchester Orchestra has just released The Million Masks of God: The Remixes EP. The collection features four songs reworked by friends of the band: Bed Head (Local Natives Version),” “Keel Timing (Alfa Mist Version),” “Telepath (Dirty Projectors Version)” and “Inaudible (Lucius Version)”. The...
Veteran Detroit Rock Personality John O'Leary Is Found Dead

ALL ACCESS has learned that longtime DETROIT Rock Radio personality JOHN O'LEARY passed away this past weekend. According to THE DETROIT NEWS, the body of O'LEARY was found by police in his HIGHLAND PARK home on SUNDAY after friends reported him missing. He was 68. A man is in police custody awaiting arraignment on murder charges in connection with O'LEARY's death.
Cory Edmondson Departs KKOA/Hilo

CORY EDMONDSON has departed RESONATE HAWAII Country KKOA/HILO, HI, where he had been doing mornings for a little over a year. He is still producing the weekly, syndicated GRATEFUL DEAD program "Official Tapes," which he says airs on over 80 stations worldwide. He tells ALL ACCESS, "Just as the remaining...
History Minute: Nelson Bunker Hunt

In the late 1970s and through the 1980s, millions of people tuned in weekly to watch "Dallas," a nighttime soap opera about the tawdry scandals and business dealings of a Texas oil family. At the same time, a family of Texas oil barons transplanted from Arkansas was involved in schemes even more bizarre than those created for television. Among them was Nelson Bunker Hunt. ...
10 Questions with ... Rik Mikals

I got started in radio in 1988. My first radio station was KCLK-FM in my small town of Clarkston Washington and I soon was moving around and working stations in Idaho, Washington, and Montana. I worked at the Research Group in Seattle in the late '90s and at KMPS-FM. My...
