10 Questions with ... Chris Crowley

If you really want to mess with your parents, choose an out-of-state college for a specialty major and then decide on a career that is the complete opposite. I went to Kent State University to major in Sign Language Education…which, as you can imagine, is pretty unhelpful in a career where it’s about the audio experience. I switched majors after my first year and scored an internship with the morning show on WRVQ and drank so much radio Kool-Aid that summer that I knew it was the life I wanted to live. I continued to work part time at WRVQ and WRXL when I was on vacation and, after testing out the waters at MTV for a little bit, I decided to move back to my hometown of Richmond to accept a full-time morning show position on WRVQ. I graduated from the third mic to the co-host position and eventually to name first (as silly as it sounds, that was a massive milestone for women). In addition, I was voice-tracking middays for Clear Channel/iHeart stations across the country including WKCI, WAZR and their XM channel, KISS XM21. In 2009, after some management and staff changes, I chose to cross the street to accept the position of morning show host for then Cox Media’s WURV. From there I became Program Director for three of our stations and worked as Operations Manager (while still doing mornings) for six more years before deciding to choose my next adventure and accept an amazing position at Audacy/ Houston.

