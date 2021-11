HARRISBURG (AP) – A political adviser says the ranking Republican in the PA Senate will run for governor in next year’s election. The adviser had direct knowledge of Sen. Jake Corman’s plans and told The Associated Press that Corman had planned to make the formal announcement today. The adviser spoke on condition of anonymity because Corman has not publicly confirmed that he is running. However, today’s event that had been billed as a “special announcement” in Corman’s hometown of Bellefonte was canceled after Corman tested positive Wednesday for COVID-19. Corman is entering a big field of Republicans running for the gubernatorial nomination.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO