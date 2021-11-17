ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver City, NM

Bataan group seeks help

By Geoffrey Plant
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
 5 days ago

A meeting of the Bataan Park Rededication Committee is slated to take place Wednesday, and all people willing to help plan a major event on the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Bataan next April 9 — and the...

www.scdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

US missionaries say 2 of 17 abductees freed in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two of 17 members of a missionary group who were kidnapped more than a month ago have been freed in Haiti and are safe, “in good spirits and being cared for,” their Ohio-based church organization announced Sunday. Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement saying it could...
WORLD
NBC News

Warrants issued for man after gun discharges at Atlanta airport

Warrants have been issued for a man who fled after a gun discharged during a search of his luggage at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, causing panicked travelers to flee and briefly halting departures Saturday afternoon, officials said. About 1:30 p.m., a transportation security officer was checking a passenger's bag after...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silver City, NM
County
Grant County, NM
Grant County, NM
Government
Silver City, NM
Government
City
Santa Clara, NM
The Hill

Deal reached to reinstate ousted prime minister in Sudan, officials say

A deal reportedly has been brokered in Sudan to reinstate the ousted prime minister weeks after the nation's military led a coup that drove him out of power. A source close to Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok told Reuters on Sunday that the leader is on board with the deal, under which all political detainees would be freed, to stop the bloodshed. Limitations on Hamdok’s movement have been cleared by the Sudanese military, according to Reuters, and the security forces that were ordered to watch outside his home have been dismissed.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bataan#American Legion Post 18

Comments / 0

Community Policy