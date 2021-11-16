ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Pork, Peaches, and Potatoes

nhpbs.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHost Julia Collin Davison makes Bacon-Wrapped Pork Roast with Peach Sauce. Equipment...

video.nhpbs.org

Comments / 0

Mashed

The Worst Thanksgiving Dessert According To 27% Of People

As Thanksgiving grows near, now is the time to very nicely make requests to whoever is preparing your Thanksgiving feast. But what do people want for dessert? After all, while the turkey and cranberry sauce will be featured food, it's the dessert that lingers afterward. Mashed decided to find out...
FOOD & DRINKS
Sand Mountain Reporter

TASTE: Southern ladies who can cook

When someone asks you for your recipe, then you know it’s a “good one.”. Here in the South, tried and true recipes hold deep and lasting value. As a Southern cook, you just have an instinct for recognizing those “special” dishes, and it is second nature to know if a recipe is a “keeper” or not.
RECIPES
EatThis

We Tasted 7 Walmart Pies & This Is the Best

Pie is the quintessential Thanksgiving dessert. It's as expected and iconic as a golden-roasted turkey at the table. It's often the star of the dessert course, a celebration of the season's harvest and plenty, featuring delicious, golden buttery pastry stuffed to the max with the bounties of fall. What makes...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Denver Post

Southern macaroni and cheese recipe

If you’re looking for a macaroni and cheese to make for Thanksgiving, it deserves to be special, and Millie Peartree’s family recipe fits the bill. It’s extraordinarily cheesy, with a careful ratio of extra-sharp Cheddar (for big flavor) and a layer of Colby Jack (for gooey meltiness). Feel free to play with the cheeses, and use vegan versions if you prefer.
RECIPES
PhillyBite

What is Pork Roll?

Pork roll's origins are unknown, but they may have originated during the Revolutionary War in Trenton. During this time, the Continental Army needed food that could withstand the travel. They used salted cured ham rolls to ward off hungry soldiers. Now, they are available in packages that come ready to slice.
FOOD & DRINKS
agardenforthehouse.com

1930s Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake

Don’t let the name fool you — this 1930s Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake is wickedly delicious. Mayonnaise replaces the butter and milk that are ordinarily found in chocolate cake batters, rendering a super moist, incredibly chocolaty dessert. You can mix the batter by hand or by machine as you please. Although I baked the cake in a rectangular baking dish, you might prefer to use two 8- or 9-inch cake pans, just as the original 1937 recipe recommended. The same batter can be used for delectable cupcakes. Scroll down for notes, printable recipe, and video demonstration:
RECIPES
magbloom.com

Pies for the Season

What is more classic in autumn than pie? Warm and fresh out of the oven or with a big dollop of whipped cream, pies are one of the quintessential food groups of the season. And as we all look forward to gathering with friends and family whenever it’s safe to do so this autumn, a pie makes the perfect treat to bring along and share.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Mining Journal

Epitaph for potatoes

“What kind of preserves did they have in Noah’s Ark?. Ellen Harlow, age 14, recorded this joke in her diary on April 18, 1860. It’s not terribly surprising that she would appreciate a good joke about preserves, because so much of her time in Marquette was taken up with the work involved in planting, preparing, and preserving food.
MARQUETTE, MI
CBS LA

Three Delicious And Thrifty Thanksgiving Dishes From Chef Sandra Cordero

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With Thanksgiving just a few days away, you may be looking for some cheap, quick and easy recipe ideas. Decorated chef and food stylist Sandra Cordero, who owns the Gasolina Cafe in Woodland Hills, recently showed CBS2’s Suzanne Marques three delicious seasonal dishes that offer a Spanish twist on traditional Thanksgiving fare. You’ll find the recipes below. Chef Cordero also gives back. During the pandemic, she helped cofound Regarding Her, a nonprofit that has already given out $150,000 in grants to women in the food industry. She said her staff was 80 percent women before the pandemic, but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Food & Wine

Parmesan-Crusted Smashed Potatoes

Preheat oven to 400°F. Cut 1/2 inch off top of garlic head to expose cloves. Place garlic head, cut side up, on a small sheet of aluminum foil, and drizzle with 1 teaspoon of the oil. Bring edges of foil together over garlic and crimp edges to seal. Place foil packet directly on oven rack in preheated oven, and roast until garlic cloves are tender and creamy, 35 to 40 minutes. Carefully open garlic packet and let cool for 15 minutes. Squeeze garlic cloves out of skins into a small bowl. Mash garlic with a spoon until smooth; set aside. Increase oven temperature to 425°F.
RECIPES

