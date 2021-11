Paul Biancardi first saw Chet Holmgren when he was a sophomore during an AAU team practice at a small gym in Las Vegas. Practice ended, but not for Holmgren. “First, you see his height and wingspan and his touch on the floor, ability to block shots, those jumped out at me,” said Biancardi, ESPN national director of recruiting. “After practice, he stayed for an hour and a half. He worked on his footwork, layups, shooting, free throws. I sat there and watched him the whole time.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO