ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Meeting With Norway's Minister of Defence, Odd Roger Enoksen

defense.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby provided the following readout:. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III met with Norwegian Minister of Defence Odd Roger Enoksen today at the Pentagon to reaffirm the United States as a committed ally...

www.defense.gov

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secretary Of Defense#Isis#Pentagon#Nato#U S Marines
New York Post

Top general warns China could soon spring surprise nuclear strike on US

The second-ranking general in the US military has sounded the alarm about China’s weapons development — warning that Beijing may soon have the capability to launch a surprise nuclear strike against America. “They look like a first-use weapon,” Gen. John Hyten, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Moscow Says U.S. Rehearsed Nuclear Strike Against Russia This Month

MOSCOW/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia's defence minister on Tuesday accused U.S. bombers of rehearsing a nuclear strike on Russia from two different directions earlier this month and complained that the planes had come within 20 km (12.4 miles) of the Russian border. But the Pentagon said its drills were announced publicly at...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
thedrive

Russia Claims Flying Prototypes Of Its New Checkmate Fighter Are Now Under Construction

Russia’s military and the United Arab Emirates have apparently both expressed interest in the single-engine fighter. Developments in the Sukhoi Checkmate new-generation single-engine fighter program are now coming in rapid succession, with the announcement that the first flying prototypes are now under construction. At the same time, there are reports in the Russian media of talks on selling the jet to the Russian military, while officials are also hopeful that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) could become more deeply involved in the program.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
abc17news.com

Russian admiral: Kursk disaster caused by NATO sub

MOSCOW (AP) — A retired Russian admiral has alleged that the 2000 Kursk submarine disaster was caused by a collision with a NATO sub in an unproven claim that defies the official conclusion that the country’s worst post-Soviet naval catastrophe was triggered by a faulty torpedo. Retired Adm. Vyacheslav Popov was the commander of Russia’s Northern Fleet when the Kursk exploded and sank during naval maneuvers in the Barents Sea. He charged on Monday that the NATO submarine inadvertently bumped into the Kursk while shadowing it at close distance. The Kursk sank on Aug. 12, 2000 after suffering two powerful explosions. An official probe pointed to an explosive propellant that leaked from a faulty torpedo as the cause of the catastrophe.
MILITARY
Reuters

U.S. 'deeply concerned' by Bulgarian president's Crimea comments

SOFIA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The United States has expressed deep concern over comments by Bulgarian President Rumen Radev that the Crimean Peninsula annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014 is "Russian", the U.S. embassy in Sofia said on Monday. Radev, who won a second presidential term in a runoff...
POTUS
AFP

Israel defence minister's cleaner charged with attempt to spy for Iran

A man employed as a cleaner in the home of Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz was charged Thursday with attempting to spy for the Black Shadow hacking group which is purportedly linked to Iran. According to the indictment published by Israel's justice ministry, Omri Goren Gorochovsky, a 37-year-old resident of the central city of Lod, was arrested on November 4. An arrest warrant for Gorochovsky said he had an extensive criminal history, including five convictions and prison time served for various offences including bank robbery, raising questions about how he was hired to work in the home of one of Israel's top security officials. In a separate statement, the Shin Bet domestic security agency said Gorochovsky had never gained access to "classified materials" and therefore did not successfully share state secrets.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

China stuns West with hypersonic missile test

A Chinese hypersonic test flight involving a high speed missile launch points to a major breakthrough, but Beijing's capacity to deploy the advanced technology in combat is still doubtful, experts said. - 'Playing up the Chinese threat' - The advances in China's spacecraft development make the reports of the missile launch "credible", said James Char, an expert on the Chinese military at Singapore's Nanyang Technological University.
MILITARY
AFP

US, Russian military chiefs speak on the phone

Top generals from Russia and the United States spoke over the phone on Tuesday, Russia's Defence Ministry said, amid Western fears that Moscow might be plotting to invade neighbouring Ukraine. The ministry said in a statement that Chief of Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley discussed "current questions of international security", without providing further details. A statement from the Pentagon confirmed the call and said they discussed "security-related issues of concern". "The phone call is a continuation of communication between both leaders to ensure risk reduction and operational de-confliction," the Pentagon said.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy