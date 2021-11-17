ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Spider-Man: No Way Home Finally Releases Awaited Second Trailer

By Bri Constantino
epicstream.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may have been an incredibly unusual slow build for a Marvel flick but a full month ahead of its anticipated release, Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally kicking things in high gear, and rightfully so. The upcoming joint production between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures finally released its highly anticipated...

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s Recast Black Widow Actress Reportedly Starring in Next Year’s Big Sequel

Earlier this year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gained its first animated television series, What If…?. The show brought many popular characters like the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes AKA Winter Soldier, and the Avenger Iron Man to the small-screen on the Disney+ show. One notable thing that...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

She-Hulk Trailer Is Here, Don't Make Her Angry

We have our first look at the upcoming series She-Hulk with a new teaser revealed for Disney+ Day. The official logo for the show has also been revealed with the She-Hulk branding set against a city skyline. You can take a look at the logo below, along with a new teaser trailer which reveals actual footage of lead star Tatiana Maslany getting green as the new She-Hulk.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Fifty Shades of Grey Star Jamie Dornan Could Be MCU-Bound

We could be seeing the Christian Grey actor in the MCU real soon. It wouldn't be an over-exaggeration to say that Hollywood seemingly revolves around Marvel right now and as the franchise continues to expand its universe, more and more actors are expressing their interest to join the lucrative billion-dollar franchise. Apparently, that includes Irish star Jamie Dornan who is best known for his role as Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades trilogy.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Scarlett Johansson Is Returning To The MCU After Lawsuit Drama, But Not How You’d Think

Marvel veteran Scarlett Johansson made headlines when she sued Disney for an alleged infringement of her film contract. After the case was settled, many fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe wondered if the actress would ever return to her iconic role as Black Widow. Now she’s actually rejoining Marvel for a top-secret project - but now in the way fans might think.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Andrew Garfield
MovieWeb

Jason Momoa Tests Positive for Covid After Dune Premiere, Impacting Aquaman 2 Filming

He may be pretty indestructible as DC's Aquaman, but Jason Momoa has proven he is only human after all, as he revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now in lockdown. The actor put out a message on his instagram stories confirming the rumors that began circulating last week, that he had contracted the virus sometime after appearing at the premiere of Dune, and a video of the message has since been shared numerous times on Tiktok by fan accounts. This means that Momoa's current work on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will have been halted, putting the pressure on an already tight shooting schedule for the comic book sequel.
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Scares Up a Projected $40.5 Million Opening Weekend

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is the front runner at the domestic box office, as the comedy sequel is headed towards a $40.5 million haul for the weekend. After earning $4.5 million in Thursday previews, “Afterlife” was originally projected to draw a three-day total of $27 million to $30 million, a figure that the film is now outperforming. The Sony Pictures release grossed $16.5 million from 4,315 locations on Friday. Sony has positioned the comedy sequel for continuous play over the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday next weekend, betting on great word-of-mouth to earn ticket sales from families of men, women and children. During the pandemic era, young...
TENNIS
epicstream.com

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Crossed Over To Marvel

Batman star reacts to learning Ryan Reynolds also crossed over to Marvel. Batman star Michael Keaton was kind of upset when he learned that Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds also crossed over to Marvel. Keaton had an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, and the host had to break the news to the actor. Keaton’s response was a bit colorful, but he understood it. Keaton has been in both Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight’s beginnings in movies. While Ryan Reynolds absolutely nailed his Deadpool performance for Marvel, and he was also the Green Lantern for DC. Fans will see more actors pop up between the two franchises in future projects as more of them get announced every day. For Keaton, he says he won’t try and learn a lot about these two separate universes so that he won’t get confused more than he already is. For some fans, he’s the best Batman actor, but clearly isn’t taking himself seriously since he helped make the superhero genre popular.
CELEBRITIES
flickeringmyth.com

Ghostbusters: Afterlife final trailer offers first glimpse of the original Ghostbusters

With a little over a week to go until Ghostbusters: Afterlife arrives in cinemas, Sony Pictures has released the final trailer for Jason Reitman’s upcoming sequel which teases the return of Bill Murray’s Peter Venkman, Dan Aykroyd’s Ray Stanz and Ernie Hudson’s Winston Zeddemore. From writer and director Jason Reitman,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Pictures#Electro#Lizard#Wandavision#Loki
epicstream.com

Jamie Foxx Hints He Is 'Chasing Spiders' in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Should I give up or should I just give keep chasing spiders... There have been a lot of speculations from fans that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home. While the newly-released second trailer didn't confirm the long-time rumor, it did confirm however that the villains from the past Spider-Man films will be returning. Now, one of them took to social media and hinted that the long-time rumor might be true after all.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Michael Keaton Teases Return as Vulture

Michael Keaton took a villainous turn as the Vulture in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. By the end of the film, he survived his fight again Spider-Man and got incarcerated afterward which hints that we didn't see the last of him. Fans have been wondering about when will they see him again, but then he appeared in the Morbius trailer which hinted that it may be his next appearance. Now, it looks like he may appear again in another Marvel project.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Hawkeye Stars Shocked by Game-Changing Black Widow Post-Credits Scene

The post-credits scene of Black Widow, set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, featured Yelena Belova as she visited Natasha Romanoff's grave and was tasked by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine to take down Clint Barton as she was led to believe that he is the reason behind the death of her sister. Fans believe that it sets up the events of the upcoming series Hawkeye. Now, its stars have shared their thoughts on the game-changing post-credits scene.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Dune Director Confirms Fan Favorite Character Will Be Part of Sequel

A few weeks ago, Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures have given an official green light to the Dune sequel which is set to be released in theaters in October 2023. The follow-up installment is expected to cover the second half of the novel and will introduce characters that didn't appear in the first film. Now, we got confirmation that a fan-favorite character will be showing up in the sequel.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
epicstream.com

Science Claims Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet Snap is Impossible

We've witnessed some pretty incredible feats in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and as captivating as they are, for the most part, we can all agree that the stuff we see on the big screen is physically impossible to recreate in real life. Now, science is stepping in to debunk Thanos' universe-shattering snap in the Avengers franchise. According to a group of researchers from the Georgia Institute of Technology (via ComicBook), it's impossible to do the Mad Titan's Infinity Gauntlet snap due to the fact that friction must come into play.
SCIENCE
epicstream.com

Marvel's Eternals Poster of Starfox, Harry Styles' Character Eros Released

Finally, Marvel makes it official as the poster of Starfox, a.k.a. Eros, has been released!. The arrival of Harry Styles in the MCU was supposed to be a surprise for everyone as he dons the character of the brother of Thanos, Eros, also known as Starfox, and while it was spoiled earlier than expected, his debut was worthwhile as it opens more doors for possibilities in the future. Finally, Marvel released his official Eternals poster.
COMICS
epicstream.com

41st Doraemon Anime Film Releases Trailer, Cast, and More

The movie was intended to premiere during spring of this year. Our favorite robot cat is back with another anime film! A trailer for the upcoming 41st Doraemon anime film was released on the movie’s official website. The trailer features the film’s theme song titled “Universe” performed by Official HiGE DANdism.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Spider-Man Miles Morales Live-Action Film Reportedly in Development at Sony

Miles Morales could be making his live-action debut in a new Spider-Man movie from Sony Pictures!. It looks like Sony Pictures already has big plans for Spider-Man but we're not talking about Peter Parker. A new report reveals that the studio is already developing a live-action project featuring Miles Morales!
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Taika Waititi’s Star Wars Project Reportedly in Danger

Rogue Squadron isn't the only casualty, it seems. These days, it seems like the Star Wars Universe has been prioritizing its streaming offerings on Disney+ which is totally understandable given the immense popularity of The Mandalorian. Despite that, the science-fiction franchise was actually gearing up for its triumphant return to film with Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron. Unfortunately, the film has been delayed indefinitely due to the director's other film commitments, including the third Wonder Woman film over at DC Films and Warner Bros.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Eternals Star Possibly Teased Feyd-Rautha Casting in Dune: Part 2

Did Barry Keoghan tease that he was cast as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in Dune: Part 2?. Denis Villeneuve has already confirmed that we'll be seeing Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in Dune: Part Two. But is it possible that we already know who will play the ruthless villain in the sequel? Eternals star Barry Keoghan may have already teased being cast for the role in the highly anticipated second movie.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Conjures Up $4.5M in Previews

Ghostbusters: Afterlife conjured up $4.5 million in Thursday night previews as it opens on the eve of the lucrative Thanksgiving holiday corridor. Sony rolled out the film in 3,450 locations beginning at 4 p.m. local time, including Imax and Premium Large Format screens. The studio and filmmakers are hoping for a three-day debut in the $27 million-$28 million range; other analysts are targeting $30 million-plus. Based on Ivan Reitman’s iconic film Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is directed by his son, Jason Reitman. Billed as the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe, the story tells what happens when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town and begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Annie Potts and Paul Rudd.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy