World

Asian shares slip despite Wall St gains after Biden-Xi talks

 5 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares slipped Wednesday despite a rally on Wall Street. In Japan,...

Dow, S&P 500 slump Friday but Nasdaq Composite edges higher in early Friday action

U.S. stock benchmarks headed lower Friday morning, amid growing concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and a national lockdown in Austria, with Germany threatening similar action to mitigate the spread of the infectious disease COVID-19 that has plagued the globe for two years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.5%, the S&P 500 index was off less than 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.2%. Friday marks the final full week of trading in November before the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S., with the markets closed on Thursday and ending early in the following session.
Asian Markets Rise After Wall St Record

Asian markets edged up Tuesday following another record on Wall Street with optimism over the recovery outlook for now trumping long-running inflation fears, with predictions for even more gains to come. Traders have been in buoyant mood since the Fed last week unveiled its plan for withdrawing its vast financial...
After slow starts, some Asian vaccination rates now soaring

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — When Cambodia rolled out COVID-19 vaccines, lines stretched down entire streets and people left their shoes out to save their places as they sheltered from the sun. But three months into its campaign, just 11% of the population had received at least one dose. In far wealthier Japan, it took two weeks longer to reach that level.
Oil stocks take a broad beating as crude prices sink

The energy sector took a broad beating Friday, and was the weakest of the S&P 500's 11 key sectors, after crude oil prices were slapped down by fears that rising COVID cases in Europe will drive down demand. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 3.5%, with all 21 equity components losing ground, and has lost 5.5% amid a three-day losing streak. The biggest loser was Devon Energy Corp.'s stock , which slid 5.6%. Among other more active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slumped 4.3%, Marathon Oil Corp. gave up 4.3%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. lost 4.9%, Schlumberger Ltd. fell 5.1% and Chevron Corp. declined 2.2%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures shed 3.7% toward a seven-week low. The energy sector ETF has still run up 19.8% over the past three months, while crude oil futures have climbed 18.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 7.0%.
Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.54% higher to $343.11 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $342.45, which the company achieved on November 18th.
Oil prices are finally falling. Thank China and Joe Biden

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The price of oil has shot up this...
El Salvador to build cryptocurrency-fueled "Bitcoin City"

LA LIBERTAD, El Salvador (AP) — In a rock concert-like atmosphere, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced that his government will build an oceanside “Bitcoin City” at the base of a volcano. Bukele used a gathering of Bitcoin enthusiasts Saturday night to launch his latest idea, much as he used...
Poland: Belarus eyes using Afghan migrants as border pawns

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Poland’s leader on Sunday warned against more possible migrant pressures on the European Union’s border with Belarus, this time coming from Afghanistan and Uzbekistan. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki spoke in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, following talks with Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte about ways of...
