In lieu of the personal notes I might not get written, and because all of you need to know this, I want to publicly thank all the volunteers who spent time in the Hurstville Interpretive Center on weekends this year. After a year of less activity, the Center opened to the public on Saturday, April 10, 2021, and was open each Saturday and Sunday and three extra holidays for a total of 69 days by the time open weekends end on November 21. Although there is generally a staff member present for the tough questions and snake handling, that is a lot of volunteering. Sometimes less, but a shift might last four hours. That is a lot of time!

JACKSON COUNTY, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO