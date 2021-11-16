ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

A Personal Journey With Type 2 Diabetes

By Agnes Czuchlewski
verywellhealth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the longest time, I’ve had a small plaque in a green rustic wooden frame on my desk. I know my sister gave it to me, but I have no idea when. It was that long ago. It’s a picture of a lighthouse on a rocky outcropping, surrounded by water. At...

www.verywellhealth.com

Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a cure for type 2 diabetes

In a new study from the Technion, researchers developed a novel approach to treating type 2 diabetes is being developed. The disease, caused by insulin resistance and reduction of cells’ ability to absorb sugar, is characterized by increased blood sugar levels. Its long-term complications include heart disease, strokes, damage to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

Type 2 Diabetes Made a Runner Out of Me

My diagnosis was a wake-up call. It was time to take care of my health. As I was laying down on a hospital bed on May 1, 2019, fearful I would not make it through the night, I made a promise to myself: I would become a runner. It was...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Herald-Journal

Nutrition crucial in managing diabetes, no matter the type

Did you know November is National Diabetes Month? As a registered dietitian with a passion for educating individuals and communities on the importance of diabetes prevention and management, I wanted to focus my article this month on the topic of diabetes. This month I’ll be writing a two-part series that...
NUTRITION
#Diabetes Management#Type 2 Diabetes#Diabetes Care#Drugs
MedicalXpress

Heart failure symptoms improve with a type 2 diabetes medicine

Canagliflozin, a medication used to treat type 2 diabetes, was found to greatly improve symptoms and quality of life within 3 months for people with heart failure due to either reduced or preserved cardiac function, even if they didn't also have type 2 diabetes, according to late-breaking research presented today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2021.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Type 2 Diabetes Remission Can Happen Naturally in 1 in 20

Roughly 5% of adults with type 2 diabetes achieve remission of their disease, often unbeknownst to the patient and without aggressive weight-loss interventions, according to a new analysis of data from more than 160,000 people in a national diabetes registry in Scotland. "One of our key new findings is that...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
kswo.com

Medwatch: Diabetes educator shares her journey with the disease

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The season where we love to overeat is here, but it’s also Diabetes Awareness Month, a time to remember what you should eat and how much if you have diabetes. Michelle White, one of the diabetes educators for Lawton Community Health Center, said diabetes is a deceptive disease, and many people don’t even know they have it.
LAWTON, OK
verywellhealth.com

Type 1 Diabetes and Celiac Disease

Type 1 diabetes (T1D) and celiac disease (CD) are both autoimmune diseases. According to the Celiac Disease Foundation, the estimated prevalence of CD in people with T1D is approximately 6%. The prevalence of CD in the general population is about 1%. Due to the seeming connection between T1D and CD,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Reversing new-onset type 1 diabetes with pyramid-like DNA

Usually diagnosed in children, teens and young adults, type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks and destroys insulin-secreting β-cells in the pancreas. As a result, people with type 1 diabetes can't regulate their blood sugar levels and require insulin treatment for survival. Now, researchers reporting in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces have reversed new-onset type 1 diabetes in mice with pyramid-like DNA molecules called tetrahedral framework nucleic acids (tFNAs).
SCIENCE
HealthyWomen

Diabetes: Types, Risk Factors and Treatments

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month. I was 8 years old when my Girl Scout leader told the troop that I got diabetes from eating too much cake. I remember my face heating up as my friends stared at me. I had just returned to my new “normal” after a week in the hospital, and this was the first time I'd heard the cake theory. I struggled to remember the last time I even had cake.
washingtoninformer.com

THE RELIGION CORNER: Living With Type 2 Diabetes, Pt. 2

Your Body is a Temple. — 1st Corinthians 6:19-20 FYI: I’m writing this series during what feels like the final phases of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, as small portions of our lives seemingly settle into a “new” normal. In this lifetime, though, I’m not sure if we will ever go back fully to the “normal” we had before the pandemic.
HEALTH
Medscape News

Diabetes Distress Is About the Person Not Just the Numbers

‘Look at the person not the numbers’ when caring for people with diabetes say experts who highlight how managing diabetes-related mental health issues should put the person’s agenda before that of the healthcare professional. Dr Anne Kilvert, consultant physician, Northamptonshire Community Diabetes Team, presented a workshop at the 2021 Diabetes...
MENTAL HEALTH
healthing.ca

What it feels like: Living with type 2 diabetes

'My kids know where I keep juice boxes that are just for me when I get to a low, they know where my tablets are, they knew where my tester is.'. Nicole Cleaver had gestational diabetes during all three of her pregnancies. After the third, the diabetes remained, and she was diagnosed type 2 diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
epcan.com

Help dealing with Type 2 Diabetes amid COVID-19

With the persistent spread of COVID-19 in Colorado and across the country, many people may again be wearing masks and avoiding crowds. This is likely especially true for the 56 percent of Americans who have a risk factor linked to an increased chance of COVID-19 complications, such as type 2 diabetes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Nebraskan

Type 1 diabetic students reflect during Diabetes Awareness Month

A juice box can mean the difference between life or death for a type 1 diabetic. November is Diabetes Awareness Month and while many know about type 2 diabetes, few understand there is more than one type, let alone know what the differences are between the types. “I'm a full-time...
HEALTH
Best Life

If You See This On Your Skin, Get Checked for Diabetes Now, Experts Say

Approximately 34.2 million U.S. residents have diabetes— and nearly one-quarter of those affected by the condition don't even realize they have it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And without the benefit of early diagnosis—and by extension, treatment and lifestyle intervention—many patients go on to develop severe symptoms. Experts say the sooner you get help, the sooner you can get your blood sugar levels under control, thereby minimizing your chances of the worst outcomes of the disease. "Early detection of diabetes is proven to prevent life-altering complications like stroke, vision impairment, and kidney disease," according to the American Diabetes Association.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
belmarrahealth.com

How Diabetes Can Deceive You and Put Heart Health at Risk

Diabetes and heart problems are a common pairing. But it’s possible that diabetes may make it more difficult to spot a common condition that could result in severe consequences. A recent study showed that people with diabetes were less likely to notice symptoms of atrial fibrillation, or a-fib, than people...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Standard Banner

How One Woman Turned Type 2 Diabetes Into a Wake-up Call

(BPT) - Sponsored by Novo Nordisk. Meet Nikki M., registered nurse, mom, military wife, and avid tennis player. She is also one of about 32 million people in the United States living with type 2 diabetes.[a] To see Nikki today, you wouldn’t expect her to be someone who once struggled to maintain a healthy lifestyle. She’s incredibly active and eats a well-balanced diet. But it wasn’t always that way. After years of juggling a hectic schedule and putting everyone else in her life first, the stress finally caught up.
TENNIS

