Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back for its 52nd episode, the anniversary of a whole year behind the microphones for Dave and Dia! While it’s clear that Dave Deckard and Dia Miller enjoy doing the show, Portland’s current position is less so in about a hundred ways. At the time of recording, the Blazers had just come off of yet another 2-2 week, looking fantastic against the Los Angeles Lakers (without LeBron James and Anthony Davis), eking out a win against the Indiana Pacers, but losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Clippers. A loss against the Phoenix Suns in the interim hasn’t changed the picture much, either.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO