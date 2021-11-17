Jimmy Ott’s Gametime HOUR ONE 11-16-21

The Las Vegas Raiders family and entire NFL are mourning the loss of former running back Steve Smith, who died Saturday after a battle with ALS. Smith was 57 and had fought the disease for two decades. Smith was drafted in the third round by the Raiders in 1987 after...
Zion Williamson is recovering from offseason foot surgery with no timetable for when he will play basketball competitively again. His weight reportedly ballooned to over 300 pounds following the surgery and Pelicans VP of basketball operations David Griffin said this week that Williamson still hasn’t been cleared to resume practicing with the team.
Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
Three major candidates have emerged in LSU’s coaching search to replace Ed Orgeron. Lincoln Riley reportedly isn’t in the mix. Jimbo Fisher has been rumored to be one of the Tigers’ top candidates. An LSU source told Matt Jones of KSR he’s at the top of the list. Fisher is...
Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
Alabama entered the week ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings and in ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI). The latter is no longer the case, as of Sunday morning, as the Tide have fallen from the No. 2 spot. In the latest ESPN FPI rankings, Georgia still checks...
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has gotten off to a solid start to his career. He has enormous shoes to fill as the (hopeful) franchise quarterback of the Patriots but so far, the rookie out of Alabama has done an admirable job. In one context, the start of his career has been historic.
Antonio Tavaris Brown Sr. is a name to reckon with in the world of the NFL. The veteran of the game has several records to his name. He amassed more receptions than anyone else in the league from his rookie season in 2010 through 2018. He was dominant and a highly-rated talent from the time he stepped onto the big stage.
Over the years, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has repeatedly criticized Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program, mocking the Ann Arbor school for their lack of success on a national stage. In somewhat stunning fashion, though, Finebaum is changing his tune. Yes, the ESPN college football analyst...
It looks like this player doesn't plan to return to Clemson next season. Redshirt sophomore tight end Jaelyn Lay took to Twitter following the Tigers' 48-27 win over No. 10 Wake Forest and thanked (...)
The Detroit Lions’ most bone-headed decision of 2021 is obvious, but they also made it worse. When it became inevitable the Detroit Lions would trade Matthew Stafford last offseason, it was also fairly inevitable they’d have to get an experienced quarterback in return. Ultimately, and obviously, that’s what happened when they got Jared Goff along with draft picks from the Los Angeles Rams.
Reggie Bush was an excellent collegiate football player, one-time Super Bowl champion, and New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame Inductee. In this one, we will take a look at Reggie Bush’s net worth in 2021. Reggie Bush’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $25 Million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Reggie...
Colin Kaepernick’s 2021 net worth is a topic of discussion once again. Fans want to know how the former football star is making money. Kaepernick played six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He made his start as a backup quarterback but proved himself with each passing game. Kaepernick quickly...
Andre Rison was a former wide receiver for multiple NFL teams. He was also selected to five Pro Bowls and is a one-time Super Bowl champion. In this article, we will take a look at Andre Rison’s net worth in 2021. Andre Rison’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $250 thousand.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pulled a LeBron James just before halftime of his team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but he likely had a very good reason for it. Rodgers threw a touchdown pass with 30 seconds remaining in the first half to cut Minnesota’s lead...
Earlier this week, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times dropped a bombshell report involving Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could get a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card.
Joe Flacco is the New York Jets sacrificial quarterback today. His first half stat line hasn't been bad, but in the second quarter Flacco took one of the most brutal blindside hits you will ever see a quarterback take. Dolphins safety Brandon Jones blitzed and wasn't picked up by anyone. With a clear shot at Flacco, he hit him square in the back and Flacco involuntarily coughed the ball up.
Bellflower (Calif) St. John Bosco five-star defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei is following in the footsteps of his older brother DJ Uiagalelei by becoming a five-star recruit. The On3 Consensus – a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies – rates Matayo as the...
Punter Jack Fox has been one of the Lions’ best players all season, and in the first half on Sunday he set a couple NFL records when he reached 100 career punts. It’s been an ugly first half in Cleveland, as the Browns lead the Lions 13-0. Detroit punter Jack Fox has punted three times, averaging close to 43 yards per with one downed inside-the-20.
The LSU football head coaching search has dominated sports conversation recently. Everyone has an opinion and some have an “inside source.” Lots of names have been bantered about, but one surprise is that not many coaches with an NFL background have popped up as a real prospect. Bill O’Brien, the...
