The season doesn’t matter, either. Just as long as you go somewhere, because you love a good adventure. Whether it’s swimming in warm weather or building snowmen in the cold, you know how to make an outing fun. You can make it even better if, as in the new book “Grandude’s Green Submarine” by Paul McCartney, illustrated by Kathryn Durst, you meet up with someone you love.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO