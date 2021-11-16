ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State remains at No. 4 in new College Football Playoff Rankings

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The third release of the College Football Playoff Rankings are out and Ohio State is still sitting at No. 4 behind Georgia (1), Alabama (2), and Oregon (3). Behind the Buckeyes, rounding out the top ten are Cincinnati (5), Michigan (6), Michigan State (7), Notre Dame (8), Oklahoma State (9), and Wake Forest (10).

There wasn’t a whole lot of movement at the top this week and that makes sense since Oklahoma is the only team in the top ten that lost over the weekend. Now, we still have to question why Michigan State is ahead of Michigan, but nothing surprises me with the collection of minds they’ve put together on the committee any longer.

Ohio State now gets ready for the only matchup between top ten opponents when it hosts the Spartans on Saturday. As long as OSU takes care of business, from where it sits, it controls its own destiny as far as getting into all the fun at the end of things.

Stay with us as we continue to provide commentary and a preview of this game and all that goes with a race to the Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff.

