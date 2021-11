The 12th annual Diversity Monologues will be back in person this spring! Diversity Monologues is an event put on by the Unity Multicultural Education Center (UMEC) to empower the voices of GU students who have a passion for diversity and social justice. Performers will be sharing stories and personal experiences that are framed around this year’s theme, Unbreakable. These performances often serve as a reminder to many of us that the experiences we face in our personal lives are not always the norm and we must be comfortable with hearing the uncomfortable.

