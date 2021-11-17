ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Tesla’s Musk sells another 934,000 shares to pay taxes after exercising options – filing

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk exercises option to...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Benzinga

Why This Investor Is Buying Tesla Stock Following Pullback

Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has been trending higher over the last month as momentum traders pile into the name. Although the stock is still up more than 20% over a one-month period, it has pulled back about 10% from recent highs. NewEdge Wealth's Rob Sechan decided to buy Tesla shares...
STOCKS
cheddar.com

Bitcoin Up Today, But Continues Slump Amid Mt. Gox Liquidation Concerns, ETF Approval

Bitcoin ticked higher Friday but still hit a one-month low amid a broader crypto slump. Investors are eyeing the potential liquidation of payments from collapsed exchange Mt. Gox, alongside the recent debut of three Bitcoin-linked futures ETFs as the SEC continues to avoid approving spot product ETFs. Steve Larsen, Co-Founder of PlannerDAO, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss the broader crypto slump, why Mt. Gox is a concern, and more.
STOCKS
BBC

Tesla: JP Morgan sues for $162m after Musk tweets

JP Morgan Chase is suing Tesla for $162m (£121m) over tweets in 2018 by boss Elon Musk that he could take the electric car maker private. The bank accused Tesla of "flagrantly" breaching a deal it claims should have triggered payments to JP Morgan. Mr Musk's notorious tweets that he...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Inc#Stock Options#Tax Withholding#Reuters#Bengaluru
u.today

Kraken Hints at Listing SHIB, Elon Musk Slams U.S. Inflation, OpenSea Burns $400 Million Worth of ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared the summaries of the top four news stories over the past day. A recent tweet by Kraken’s product lead, Brian Hoffman, stirred up the Shiba Inu community. In his post on the social media platform, Hoffman said that he was “feeling good” about the upcoming week, adding a Shiba Inu GIF. Two weeks ago, Kraken announced that it would add support for the meme coin, but then decided to take its time, saying that there is more work to be done. It is unclear, though, whether the exchange is going to keep its promise this time since the aforementioned post is no longer on Hoffman’s Twitter account.
STOCKS
CNBC

Taxes aren't the only reason Elon Musk is selling Tesla stock

Tesla CEO Elon Musk faces a potential tax bill of more than $10 billion on stock options he was granted in 2012. Musk started exercising the options Monday, exercising $2.5 billion in shares and selling $1.1 billion of those exercised options to pay the taxes. But he continued to sell...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
insideevs.com

Elon Musk Says Tesla Stock Sale Is Designed For Tax Maximization

Elon Musk continued selling Tesla shares last week, offloading a combined $6.9 billion worth of stock. Since the Tesla CEO pledged in a Twitter poll to sell 10% of his holdings in the company (worth about $20 billion), it means he’s still a long way to reaching that threshold. So why isn’t he selling the shares more quickly then?
STOCKS
Benzinga

After 18 Months, Elon Musk Finally Sells His Bay Area Mansion

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has finally snagged a buyer for his Bay Area-based “last remaining house,” which has been on and off the market for the last 18 months. What Happened: Mansion Global reported the sale of the 16,000-square-foot mansion in Hillsborough, California, occurred over the weekend, as per information from the Multiple Listing Service.
REAL ESTATE
hypebeast.com

Tesla's Stock Takes a 15% Tumble Following Elon Musk's Tax Sell-Off

Musk, who reportedly needed the liquidity for taxes, sold roughly 10% of his stake for $5.7 billion USD — causing Tesla to take a 15.4% tumble. In the stock’s five-day performance, it has fallen 10%, but despite this sell-off, the stock is still up 42% YTD. In his most recent...
STOCKS
ai-cio.com

Why Is Elon Musk Really Dumping Tesla Stock?

The people spoke, and Elon Musk obeyed. Federal filings show that this week he has sold $5 billion of his Tesla shares, after asking Twitter followers if he should trim his stake. The majority said yes. Wall Street is busily debating what is really behind this move, aside from jangling social media.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy