Tesla’s Musk sells another 934,000 shares to pay taxes after exercising options – filing

U.Today has prepared the summaries of the top four news stories over the past day. A recent tweet by Kraken’s product lead, Brian Hoffman, stirred up the Shiba Inu community. In his post on the social media platform, Hoffman said that he was “feeling good” about the upcoming week, adding a Shiba Inu GIF. Two weeks ago, Kraken announced that it would add support for the meme coin, but then decided to take its time, saying that there is more work to be done. It is unclear, though, whether the exchange is going to keep its promise this time since the aforementioned post is no longer on Hoffman’s Twitter account.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO