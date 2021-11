CHICAGO (CBS) — The not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse came down to the fact that prosecutors simply did not have the evidence to prove that the teenager was not acting in self defense when he shot three people during unrest in Kenosha last year, CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller said Friday shortly after the jury’s decision. “This was their burden to prove that he did not act in self-defense,” Miller said. “It’s a tough battle for prosecutors when you have to negate a negative.” Rittenhouse broke down in tears, nearly collapsing as the jury announced they had found him not...

