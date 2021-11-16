Exciting Full Trailer for Multiverse Movie 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

"It was never just a heist!" Time for something truly epic. You've heard of Marvel marathons, you've heard of supercuts, but what if you took every MCU movie to date and put them together into one extraordinarily epic supercut? Yes. Someone did this. A Reddit user called "pizzabryon" has put together and illegally fan-released this supercut which he has dubbed simply The Infinity Saga. Another fan already tried to edit everything together in what is known as "The Sacred Timeline Cut" (a reference to "Loki" and the timeline with all the MCU events), but this one is slightly different. The Infinity Saga takes "every MCU movie from Iron Man to Endgame" (23 in total) and has re-edited everything into chronological scene order. Meaning, whatever year that scene took place, has been put into order that way, including flashbacks and time travel stuff (he says "anything that didn’t involve or show the 'Endgame Avengers' was moved to the year it took place"). It's not just about cutting it all together, it's playing it out linearly which might be fascinating to see.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO