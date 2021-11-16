ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exciting Full Trailer for Multiverse Movie 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"You're flying out into the darkness to fight ghosts…" Sony Pictures has unveiled a second official trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third Spidey movie starring Tom Holland so far. In this adventure, he teams up with Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Strange to undo his identity reveal, following the events...

www.firstshowing.net

Cinema Blend

Blade’s Wesley Snipes Continues To Be A Class Act About Mahershala Ali’s MCU Movie

Major spoilers for Marvel Studios’ Eternals lie ahead. Following years of anticipation, Blade is finally set to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of course, this iteration of the Daywalker is set to be played by Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, which has plenty of fans excited. Despite this, many still hold a special place for Wesley Snipes’ iteration of the comic book hero. As a result, the superhero-loving public is always curious to get his thoughts on the reboot and its lead. So far, Snipes has been nothing but classy about the upcoming movie, and he recently continued this trend with a sweet post.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Keanu Reeves says joining the MCU “would be an honour”

Both fans and Marvel head honcho himself, Kevin Feige are desperate for Keanu Reeves to join the MCU in some capacity, but it just hasn’t happened yet. When recently responding to fan questions for Esquire, Reeves gave a typically Keanuesque response when asked about joining the MCU; “It would be an honor. There’s some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they’re doing something that no one’s really ever done.”
MOVIES
First Showing

'The Infinity Saga' - A 50 Hour Chronological Supercut of MCU Movies

"It was never just a heist!" Time for something truly epic. You've heard of Marvel marathons, you've heard of supercuts, but what if you took every MCU movie to date and put them together into one extraordinarily epic supercut? Yes. Someone did this. A Reddit user called "pizzabryon" has put together and illegally fan-released this supercut which he has dubbed simply The Infinity Saga. Another fan already tried to edit everything together in what is known as "The Sacred Timeline Cut" (a reference to "Loki" and the timeline with all the MCU events), but this one is slightly different. The Infinity Saga takes "every MCU movie from Iron Man to Endgame" (23 in total) and has re-edited everything into chronological scene order. Meaning, whatever year that scene took place, has been put into order that way, including flashbacks and time travel stuff (he says "anything that didn’t involve or show the 'Endgame Avengers' was moved to the year it took place"). It's not just about cutting it all together, it's playing it out linearly which might be fascinating to see.
MOVIES
First Showing

Full Trailer for del Toro's 'Nightmare Alley' with Cooper & Blanchett

"Can you read minds?" "Yes I can, under the right circumstances…" Searchlight Pictures has revealed the full official trailer for the new Guillermo del Toro film titled Nightmare Alley, an adaptation of the 1946 novel of the same name. We featured the first teaser a few months ago. The book was also adapted into a famous 1947 film also titled Nightmare Alley, but Guillermo says he's going to back to the book for a fresh take on this story. An ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist even more dangerous than he is. The exquisite cast includes Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, and David Strathairn. This is a must see just for that cast alone! My goodness. What a line-up. This trailer is filled with mystery & intrigue, more than enough to sell me. Who's ready for del Toro's latest?
MOVIES
First Showing

Full Trailer for 'Landscapers' True Crime Series with Colman & Thewlis

"This doesn't paint a very pretty picture, does it?" HBO has revealed the full official trailer for the 4 episode mini-series titled Landscapers, directed by the British filmmaker Will Sharpe, who also made this year's fantastic The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (one of my favorite films of the year). Supposedly based on a true story, which sounds about right, a devoted and mild-mannered couple decides to kill their spouse's parents. They only get in trouble when their bodies are found. Sharpe directs this "exploration of love and fantasy," which is created and written by screenwriter Ed Sinclair. Starring the talented Olivia Colman (who's also in this year's The Lost Daughter) and Emmy nominee David Thewlis, along with Kate O'Flynn, Dipo Ola, Samuel Anderson, David Hayman, Felicity Montagu, and Daniel Rigby. I like how many styles and looks there are in this trailer, all kinds of things going on. Did they do it?! Will they get away with it…?!
TV SERIES
First Showing

John Malkovich & Lilly Krug in Femme Fatale Thriller 'Shattered' Trailer

"You should've seen the look on your face!" Lionsgate has unveiled the trailer for an action thriller mystery film titled Shattered, made by Spanish filmmaker Luis Prieto. Divorcee Chris Decker is a wealthy tech VC who lives in a high-tech house of his own design in the hills, protected physically and emotionally from the outside world. His life changes when he meets Sky, a gorgeous aspiring actress who draws him out of his shell. Love is in the air… or is it something else? Sky's odd behavior makes Chris suspect that she has more sinister intentions, especially when Sky's roommate is found dead out of nowhere… Starring Cameron Monaghan as Chris, Lilly Krug as Sky, plus Frank Grillo, Sasha Luss, and John Malkovich. This is my kind of nightmare scenario where your lover turns out to be a ruse for others to get into your life and mess with it, kind of like Fincher's The Game. But this looks a bit too crazy, with a lot of odd twists & turns.
MOVIES
First Showing

Psychedelic Alice in Wonderland Remix 'Wonderland Recoil' Trailer

"How did I get here?" "Just retrace your steps, it's what I do when I'm lost…" An early promo trailer has debuted for a peculiar genre mash-up film titled Wonderland Recoil, made by Danish filmmaker Shaun Rana. The film is premiering in December this year at the Psychedelic and Film and Music Festival in New York. Rana describes the film as "a futuristic & surreal take on Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland - with a genre mix of sci-fi / cyberpunk & fantasy." Heavily influenced by John Carpenter and David Cronenberg, the film features some crazy cool practical effects. The story follows a young woman who tries out a psychedelic drug called Nirvana, but ends up trapped in "an inescapable nightmare." What if you could 3D print drugs? Starring David Sakurai, Sisse Marie, Afshin Firouzi, Louise Hylland, and Lene Nystrøm (from the pop group Aqua). This definitely looks like some early Cronenberg mixed in with early Gilliam, along with heavy psychedelic style. Seems like this is destined to become a cult classic midnight favorite? Take a look.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
First Showing

Chloë Grace Moretz vs the Android Uprising in 'Mother/Android' Trailer

"They won't stop ’till we're all dead." Hulu has unveiled an official trailer for an intriguing sci-fi indie film titled Mother/Android, made by the screenwriter on The Batman and Little Fish. Mattson Tomlin has directed a few films before (The Projectionist, Solomon Grundy) but this one is produced by Matt Reeves, and is both written and directed by Tomlin. Mother/Android is set during "an unexpected war with artificial intelligence." Georgia and her boyfriend Sam go on a treacherous journey to escape their country, which is caught in an unexpected war with A.I. Days away from the arrival of their first child, the couple must face No Man's Land, a stronghold of the android uprising, in hopes of reaching safety. Starring Chloë Grace Moretz and Algee Smith, with Raúl Castillo, Oscar Wahlberg, Kate Avallone, Owen Burke, and Steven Robertson. It looks like the same plot as Children of Men, but about androids taking over instead.
MOVIES
First Showing

Red Band Trailer for Vulgar Stop-Motion Holiday Series 'Santa Inc.'

"She has ideas, but can she really be the face of Christmas?" HBO Max has unveiled the official trailer for Santa Inc., a new "adult" stop-motion animated series arriving on HBO Max this holiday season. "Out with the old, in with the elf." An elf working in Santa's Workshop in the North Pole dreams of becoming Santa Claus someday. When the successor to Santa Claus is poached by Amazon on Christmas Eve, Candy goes for her ultimate dream— to become the first woman Santa Claus in the history of Christmas. Sarah Silverman voices Candy Smalls, and the voice cast also includes Seth Rogen (as Santa Claus), Leslie Grossman, Gabourey Sidibe, Nicholas Braun, Craig Robinson, Joel Kim Booster, and Maria Bamford. One of the newest productions from Seth Rogen's company Point Grey Pictures. This looks like good holiday fun! And also a nice companion to all the animated Christmas classics of the past. "…And to all a kick ass night!"
TV SERIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Starts Strong With $44 Million, ‘King Richard’ Whiffs

The box office ain’t afraid of no ghosts. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” a sequel to the 1980s sci-fi comedy classic, opened at No. 1 in North America, collecting a solid $44 million from 4,315 venues. The better-than-expected result is an encouraging sign that family audiences are willing to visit their local multiplex, provided there’s something broadly entertaining to be found there. During the pandemic, parents with young kids haven’t been the most active ticket buyers, but that could change now that COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe for children. However, adult-skewing dramas like “King Richard,” which fizzled in its box office debut, continue...
TENNIS
The Independent

Andrew Garfield says he’s not appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Andrew Garfield has once again insisted that he’s not appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home.The 38-year-old actor’s comment comes after fans were convinced that Garfield will return as his version of Peter Parker in the new Marvel film.“I am not [in No Way Home],” the Tick, Tick... Boom! actor told GQ in a recent interview. With only one month to go until Tom Holland’s superhero returns for a third standalone film, the excitement has been fuelled even more by the second trailer, as well as a brand new TV spot that debuted on Sunday (21 November).It’s known that Green...
MOVIES
First Showing

Full Trailer for Animated 'DC League of Super Pets' Movie with Krypto

"When one has an abundance of power, they have a certain duty to use that power to--" Warner Bros has released the first full-length official trailer for the animated DC League of Super Pets movie, also known as simply DC Super Pets. It's based on a real spin-off comic series that first launched in 1962, created by Jerry Siegel and Curt Swan. Superman's dog named Krypto (of course) teams up with other superhero pets to stop crime while Superman is on vacation. He teams up with a group of other super-powered pets and teaches them how to harness their newfound powers, work together, and become the superheroes they were destined to be. Can they defeat a twisted guinea pig named Lulu and save the Justice League and Metropolis from destruction? The main voice cast includes Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, and Keanu Reeves as Bruce Wayne(!!). This is going to be a blast! A much better trailer than that DC FanDome teaser. Meet the Super Pets below.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Matrix’ To Be Released For The First Time In Imax

Warner Bros. will be showing off Village Roadshow’s The Matrix for the first time in Imax on Dec. 7 & 8 in select markets in the U.S. All of this is a primer leading up to The Matrix Resurrections which is opening on Dec. 22. The Keanu Reeves-Laurence Fishburne-Carrie-Anne Moss sci-fi action movie from the Wachowskis was a surprise hit when it was released in late March 1999, opening to $27.7M and yielded a $171.5M domestic, $466.3M WW gross. The filmmakers broke ground using the “bullet-time” visual style which wowed many. In addition, as the world was embracing the internet at the time, The Matrix tapped...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dwayne Johnson Is Superman’s Dog in ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Trailer

Dwayne Johnson is going from leading man to loyal sidekick in the first trailer for DC League of Super-Pets. The animated film voice stars Johnson as Krypto, the pet and sidekick of Superman. When Superman and the Justice League go missing, Krypto enlists the help of a pack of shelter animals to save the day. —Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel. Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz and Keanu Reeves also voice star. Jared Stern penned the script for DC League of Super-Pets and is co-directing with Sam Levine for Warner Bros. and Warner Animation Group.Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions is also behind the project, with Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia producing. John Requa, Glenn Ficarra and Nicholas Stoller are executive producing. The film opens May 20, 2022. Just two months later, Johnson will be back on screens with DC’s Black Adam.
MOVIES
First Showing

Isabelle Fuhrman in Award-Winning Rowing Film 'The Novice' Trailer

"We can't be psychotic like you, some of us have lives!" IFC Films has unveiled a trailer for The Novice, an intense rowing thriller marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Lauren Hadaway. She worked on Hollywood movies for years in various sound positions, including ADR editing. The film premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival this year, and won three top prizes: Best Actress, Best Cinematography, and Best Narrative Feature Film. A queer college freshman joins her university's rowing team and soon undertakes an obsessive physical and psychological journey to make it to the top varsity boat, no matter the cost. "This unapologetic debut from Hadaway, based on her own personal experience as a competitive collegiate rower, heralds a bold new voice in storytelling. If you liked Whiplash, this one's for you." Isabelle Fuhrman stars as Alex, with a cast including Dilone, Amy Forsyth, Jonathan Cherry, Kate Drummond, Charlotte Ubben, Sage Irvine, Chantelle Bishop, Jeni Ross, and Nikki Duval. Oh yes this looks damn good! Very good! I've been looking forward to catching up ever since it won all those Tribeca awards. Bring it on.
MOVIES
First Showing

HBO Trailer for 'Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street' Doc Film

"Sunny days, furry friends, classic songs, and a whole lot of heart." HBO has unveiled their own full trailer for the acclaimed documentary Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street, made by doc filmmaker Marilyn Agrelo (Mad Hot Ballroom). This intiially premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival this year, and already opened in theaters back in April (watch the first trailer). The doc film chronicles the improbable origins and expansion of the groundbreaking show that not only changed children's TV, but it also had real-world effects on equality, education, and representation. With over 20 interviews with original writers, cast, and crew, and never-before-seen behind the scenes footage, Street Gang is told from the inside with humor and emotion, weaving together personal narratives and eyewitness accounts. The film explores the original mission of the "gang" that created this cultural phenomenon, spanning 50-plus years and reaching more than 150 countries. Even though this film already opened earlier in the year, this is an extra trailer for the HBO Max streaming debut in December. And if you haven't seen it yet, now is your time to catch up with it.
TV & VIDEOS
First Showing

Crossed Phone Lines Romance Builds in Indie Film 'Him & Her' Trailer

"I just want to listen to your voice… it makes me feel safe." Anam Cara Films has released an official trailer for the indie film Him & Her, a romantic drama from Chicago filmmaker Íce Mrozek. It takes us back to 1989 when everyone still used landline telephones, telling a story about a unique crossed lines connection. These crossed lines lead to a life changing conversation between two strangers, who eventually meet in an unusual way. "I just want this feeling to last." Starring Cristina Spruell and Callan McAuliffe as "her and him". This reminds me of the film Frequency but with an entirely different premise, though the phone is important to plot. I like these kind of stories and I'm curious to find out what happens when they finally try to meet up. Maybe it will work out? Or maybe it will mean something anyway no matter what happens?
MOVIES

