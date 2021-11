The woman was on her deathbed, reflecting on her life. She remembered when she was young, with dreams of being an entrepreneur, a businesswoman with goals and independence. But when her parents arranged for her marriage to a stranger in Hawai‘i, she could only obey. Her husband was a traditional Japanese man, stoic and unyielding. She dutifully carried out her role as housewife to him, always walking a step behind, raising their children and maintaining the home.

HAWAII STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO